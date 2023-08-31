The #1 Snack to Buy at Target to Lower High Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

This portable bite is a bull’s-eye for blood pressure control.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

While most people go to Target to browse the latest seasonal items, home decor, beauty products, kitchen tools and trendy clothes, a trip to this store is not complete without grabbing a snack or two. From chips to trail mix, crackers, cookies, granola bars and popcorn, the options are truly endless.

Scanning the snack section may be overwhelming, though, if you're looking for a heart-healthy option that won't affect your blood pressure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of U.S. adults are living with high blood pressure, also called hypertension, which is defined as a blood pressure reading at or above 130/80 mmHg. Unfortunately, only 1 in 4 of those people have their hypertension under control—and nearly half of them have stage 2 hypertension with blood pressure readings at or above 140/90 mmHg. To help you bring these numbers down, we took a trip to Target to find the best snack for blood pressure control.

What to Look For in a Blood-Pressure-Friendly Snack

Before you travel down the aisles in search of a blood-pressure-appropriate bite, consider following these well-established guidelines outlined by the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. (Don't worry, we'll break it down.)

Limit Sodium Intake

Although your body needs sodium for proper fluid balance and nerve function, too much of this essential mineral can increase your blood pressure. Therefore, it's important to limit your sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, which is roughly 1 teaspoon of salt. However, the American Heart Association recommends reducing this amount to 1,500 mg to experience greater improvements in blood pressure. When choosing a low-sodium snack, read the Nutrition Facts label and reach for items that have 5% or less of the Daily Value or sodium, or about 115 mg or less per serving.

Scan for Key Minerals

In addition to low sodium intake, the DASH diet emphasizes the consumption of three key minerals: potassium, calcium and magnesium. According to a 2019 study published in Nutrients, potassium plays a vital role in reducing the negative effects of excess sodium consumption, while calcium and magnesium help to relax blood vessels. Therefore, each of these minerals has a blood-pressure-lowering effect. Try to snag snacks that contain 15% to 20% of the DV for potassium, calcium and magnesium.

Go for the Grains—and Legumes

The DASH diet is an eating pattern that primarily focuses on the consumption of plant foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains, while also allowing for moderate amounts of low-fat dairy, fish and lean meat. Plant-based foods are emphasized because they contain high amounts of fiber, antioxidants and polyphenols that have been shown to reduce blood pressure, per a 2023 study published in Current Hypertension Reports.

Try to Limit Added Sugar

When scanning the shelves for the ideal snack, opt for choices that are low in added sugar. According to the AHA, daily added sugar intake should be limited to 9 teaspoons (36 grams) for men and 6 teaspoons (25 grams) for women. Most adults eat double or triple this amount in a single day. Just be sure to check the Nutrition Facts label and grab snacks that contain 3 grams or less of added sugar.

Focus on Healthy Fats

Another key feature of the DASH diet is its emphasis on healthy fats. Munch on foods high in unsaturated fats—like nuts, hemp seeds, flaxseed, olive oil, avocados and omega-3-rich fish—can help prevent inflammation, lower harmful LDL particles (the ones that can contribute to plaque buildup in our arteries and increase the risk for conditions like heart disease) and reduce blood pressure, per the National Library of Medicine.

The Best Snack at Target to Lower High Blood Pressure

Although Target has several packaged snacks that can help with blood pressure management, there is one that tops the list. The winning snack has a bright, translucent green flesh with a sweet-and-sour flavor. Any guesses? If you guessed kiwi, you're right! But not just any kiwi—Good & Gather's Organic Unsweetened Dried Kiwi. In line with the nutrients mentioned above, this convenient, nonperishable, grab-and-go snack boasts 790 mg of potassium, 140 mg of calcium, 4 g of fiber and 0 g of sodium and added sugar. That's more potassium than one banana and a fresh kiwi combined! But how is that so? According to a 2023 study published in Nutrients, as fruit dries, its nutrients, fiber and antioxidants become more concentrated.

In addition to a higher amount of certain nutrients, research shows that there are several heart-healthy benefits associated with consuming this tangy fruit.

May Reduce Systolic Blood Pressure

In a 2022 study published in the journal Nutrients, the researchers looked at the potential blood-pressure-lowering effects of eating two kiwis daily before breakfast. They found that regular kiwi consumption reduces the amount of pressure on artery walls when the heart beats, also called systolic blood pressure. Simply put, these fuzzy green fruits can lower the top number of blood pressure readings. In addition to being rich in potassium and fiber, kiwis also contain ample amounts of the antioxidant vitamin C, which has also been shown to help lower blood pressure.

May Increase "Good" Cholesterol

The heart-protective effects of kiwi don't just stop at blood pressure. In fact, a 2018 study in the European Journal of Nutrition highlights that including kiwis in your diet can help to increase the level of "good" cholesterol circulating in your blood. This "good" cholesterol is actually a cluster of particles called high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and its primary function is to prevent plaque buildup in the arteries by removing excess cholesterol and transporting it to the liver. Once the cholesterol reaches the liver, it is then broken down and eliminated from the body. Therefore, HDL can be thought of as tiny shuttles that go around cleaning up unwanted cholesterol that would otherwise stick to artery walls, causing blood clots and blockages. By increasing your HDL by eating foods like kiwi, you may decrease your risk of heart disease and stroke.

May Lower Overall Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Along with containing vitamin C, kiwis are filled with other powerful antioxidants proven to protect the heart. According to a 2018 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher dietary intakes and blood concentrations of antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E and carotenoids are linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality. The good news is each of these antioxidants can be found in high concentrations in kiwifruit. The researchers say these associations are the result of all the antioxidants working together to combat cardiovascular disease rather than each antioxidant working alone. Therefore, all of the compounds in fruits like kiwi work in harmony to prevent disease.

The Bottom Line

Whether you or someone you know has hypertension, you can rest assured that there are snacks available that can help with blood pressure reduction. One of the best snacks at Target is Good & Gather's Organic Unsweetened Dried Kiwi. Teeming with potassium, fiber and powerful plant compounds, dried kiwi is a great option not only for its blood pressure benefits but also for its potential to lower your overall risk of cardiovascular disease.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, August 2023