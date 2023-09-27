The #1 Lunch for Gut Health, Recommended by Gut Experts

This easy-to-prep, comforting lunch contains probiotics, fluids and fiber to support a healthy gut.

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Talking about our bowel habits still carries a stigma, yet gut health issues disrupt many Americans' lives. A 2022 survey by the American Gastroenterological Association found that 40% of Americans stop routine activities due to digestive symptoms. Meanwhile, 60 to 70 million people in the U.S. are affected by a digestive disease, per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).

"A healthy gut is dependent on a balanced microbiome, which is the community of bacteria, yeast, and even viruses, that all live together in harmony inside our bodies," says Kaytee Hadley, M.S., RDN, IFMCP, CPT functional medicine dietitian, gut health expert, and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness in Richmond, VA. What you eat can play a big role in your gut health. Learn what to look for in a gut-health-friendly lunch, according to gut health experts, plus the #1 lunch for gut health.

What to Look For in a Gut-Health-Friendly Lunch

Contains All Three Macronutrients

Each of the three macronutrients—carbs, protein and fat—is essential for health. Ensuring you have a well-rounded lunch is key for your gut and overall health because it will give you the energy to power through the afternoon and keep you full until your afternoon snack or dinner.

Amanda Sauceda, M.S., RD, registered dietitian, gut health expert and creator of The Mindful Gut approach, says, "Protein helps keep you full and fuels your afternoon. Fat also helps to keep you full and is important for hormone health." She recommends incorporating all three macronutrients, plus fiber and fermented foods (which we'll get to soon!), in a health-promoting lunch for gut health.

Includes Fermented Foods

Both gut health experts we spoke with recommend incorporating fermented foods in a gut-health-friendly lunch, and for good reason. Higher consumption of fermented foods is linked with subtle, likely beneficial, differences in gut microbiome composition, found a 2020 study in mSystems, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. Hadley highlights a 2021 study in Cell that "found that people who ate a diet rich in fermented foods for just 10 weeks had a significant increase in their microbial diversity and decreased inflammation." A healthy gut microbiome is not only key for smooth digestion but also for immune health and, potentially, even brain health, thanks to the gut-brain connection.

Fermented foods are also great because they often have probiotics. Sauceda recommends checking the label of your favorite fermented food to see if it lists live and active cultures. She says, "Fermented foods can have better digestibility. For example, yogurt has less lactose than milk, making it a nice option for those concerned about lactose."

Is High in Fiber

Fiber is one of the most widely touted nutrients for gut health and beyond. Besides supporting a healthy gut, it also helps promote satiety, balance blood sugars and reduce LDL ("bad") cholesterol, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sauceda says, "Most people don't eat enough fiber, and it's critical for a healthy and happy gut. Fiber is fuel for your gut bacteria and helps keep you pooping regularly." Many fiber-rich foods are also good sources of prebiotics, which feed your healthy gut bacteria.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults consume 22–34 grams of fiber daily, depending on their age and sex. Hadley says, "The key is to spread out fiber intake over the course of the day to help you meet your daily needs without experiencing the bloat that often comes with trying to eat too much fiber all in one meal."

Is Accompanied by Fluids

When you up your fiber intake, it's important to also up your fluid intake since fluids help fiber work better and keep things moving through your system. Hadley says, "A simple calculation for estimating water needs is to divide your body weight (in lbs) in half; that's the minimum amount of water you should be drinking. These needs increase if you exercise or it's hot out."

She suggests plain water, tea, seltzer, milk and even coffee to help meet your hydration needs. To double the benefit, you may choose to drink kombucha or kefir for a hydration and probiotic boost.

The Best Lunch for Better Gut Health

There's something so comforting about having a cup of noodles for lunch. And we recommend our Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles for that coziness with a gut health bonus. You can easily prep a few jars at a time to have lunch ready for the week, and it's easy to heat and eat. Plus, the ingredients can easily be swapped to fit your current craving.

Sauceda actually recommends this type of component-based meal prep. She says, "This will help you have a variety of foods each day without having to prep 10 different recipes. You can mix and match for what sounds good and fits your schedule for that day." Don't have any shrimp on hand? Try adding tofu. You can also always swap any of the veggies with ones you like better.

Since this meal is fairly low in calories, you can up the portions or add kefir on the side for more probiotics! Here's more on why we love this recipe so much for better gut health.

Incorporates Fermented Foods

We especially love this recipe because it incorporates kimchi—a fermented food—in a fun and easy way. Sauceda says adding sauerkraut or kimchi is one of her favorite places to start eating fermented foods because it's so easy. She says, "Both of these work beautifully into your sandwich, as a topping for your bowl, or as your side dish." So, if you prep or purchase kimchi specifically for this recipe, there are plenty more ways to get creative with it in your other meals!

Contains Fiber-Rich Veggies

As you now know, fiber is super important for gut health, along with cardiovascular health, satiety and diabetes prevention. This recipe incorporates a few veggies—cabbage, mushrooms and kimchi—that add up to 3 grams of fiber–12% of the daily value (DV).

As we mentioned above, a single serving of this recipe is pretty low in calories, so you may want to up the portion size or add a side to make sure it's enough to fill you up. To add more fiber, you can always up the portion of veggies or add a side like fruit, nuts or a fiber-rich smoothie.

Incorporates Water for Hydration

Sure, you can hydrate with plain water, but that's not the only way to increase your fluid intake. Soups are actually another under-appreciated way to get in more fluids throughout the day, especially in colder months. This cup of noodles is made with a cup of water, helping your body process the fiber from the veggies.

The Bottom Line

Eating a varied diet rich in probiotics, fermented foods and fiber can help promote a healthy, diverse gut microbiome. So, we recommend regularly incorporating foods like kimchi, kefir, yogurt, fruits, veggies and whole grains into your diet. Our Kimchi Shrimp Cup of Noodles is a delicious gut-health-friendly lunch to take with you to work or quickly heat up at home. Remember, gut health is also linked with immune and mental health, so having a healthy gut may do more than prevent digestive upset; it can also support your overall health and well-being!

