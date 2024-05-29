The #1 Lunch to Eat for Lower Blood Sugar Levels, Recommended by a Dietitian

This vegetarian grain bowl is not only meal-prep-friendly, but it’s also packed with fiber, protein and antioxidants for better blood sugar control.

Photographer: Carson Downing, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman, Prop Stylist: Gabriel Greco

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

While breakfast earns the title as “most important” meal of the day, lunch tends to be the forgotten meal. It can be easy to overlook, especially when busy schedules or work deadlines make it difficult to squeeze in the time to eat. However, when your goal is to keep your blood sugar levels in check, skipping lunch can spell trouble and lead to “hangry” snacking all afternoon. In this article, we’ll review what to look for in a blood-sugar-friendly lunch and the best overall choice from a registered dietitian.

What to Look For in a Blood-Sugar-Friendly Lunch

Loaded with Vegetables

We all know that eating your vegetables is good for you, but 9 out of 10 U.S. adults aren’t consuming the recommended 2 to 3 cups per day. Make sure you’re hitting those veggie goals by including at least one to two servings in your lunch meal. Vegetables can make a meal feel more satisfying since they add volume and fiber but are low in carbs for better post-meal blood sugar control.

Eating more vegetables can also lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One study that included over 14,000 Swedish men found that those who ate less than two servings of vegetables per day had a 62% higher risk of developing diabetes than those who consumed more than two servings daily.

Features Whole Grains

It’s OK to eat carbs, even if you are trying to manage your blood sugars. The key is choosing the blood-sugar-friendly carbs, since not all carbs are created equal. For example, high-fiber carbohydrate foods like whole grains can actually lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Data collected from over 200,000 people found that those who regularly ate whole grains had a 29% lower risk of type 2 diabetes versus those who rarely ate them.

Rather than skipping carbs, you can also see improvements in your blood sugars by simply swapping the refined grains in your lunch with whole grains. Earn extra credit by choosing a lunch that not only includes some whole grains but pairs that with some protein and healthy fats. The protein and fat will help buffer a post-meal blood sugar spike so you don’t have a midafternoon energy crash.

Low in Saturated and Trans Fat

When trying to lower your blood sugars, carbs are probably top of mind. However, it’s worth keeping tabs on the types of fats in your diet even though they don’t directly impact blood sugars. Heart disease and stroke, common comorbidities with diabetes, are associated with diets containing a lot of saturated fat. The American Diabetes Association recommends including eating more unsaturated fats like olive oil and avocado to reduce heart disease risk.

The Best Lunch for Lower Blood Sugar Levels

When you’re looking for a satisfying lunch option that will keep your blood sugar levels in check, try this Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. This meal-prep-friendly, vegetarian grain bowl covers all the bases with nonstarchy veggies, whole grains and minimal saturated fat. Here are a few more reasons why this lunch earned our No. 1 pick for lower blood sugar levels.

High in Fiber

Enjoy this grain bowl for lunch and you’ll be more than a quarter of the way to reaching the recommended fiber target for the day. (One serving packs 8 grams of fiber.) Fiber slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, keeping you feeling full for longer and stabilizing blood sugar levels. Research associates higher overall dietary fiber intake with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Packed with Antioxidants

Oxidative stress and inflammation are two key players in a person’s risk for developing chronic diseases like diabetes. Plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants, which help tamp down inflammation. These grain bowls feature a variety of antioxidant-rich foods like cumin, chickpeas, quinoa and parsley. One bowl provides 23% of your daily needs for vitamin A and 11% of your vitamin C needs, two vitamins that have antioxidant effects.

Rich in Unsaturated Fats

This bowl features almonds and olive oil. Both are sources of unsaturated fats that are linked with lower cholesterol and risk of heart disease, two common complications of diabetes. One review found that consuming 25 grams (about 2 tablespoons) of olive oil daily could reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes by 22%.

The Bottom Line

Some days, finding the time to fit a healthy lunch into your busy schedule isn’t easy. However, skipping lunch isn’t going to do you any favors either, especially if you are trying to manage your blood sugars. We love this Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce because it’s not only delicious but offers the right balance of nutrients needed to stabilize your blood sugars and keep you feeling energized through the day. One recipe makes four servings, so you can prep once and have enough lunches to cover most of the week ahead.



