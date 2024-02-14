1 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

At least one person was killed and nine were injured during a Wednesday parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City authorities and multiple outlets.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14.
via Associated Press

Initial reports indicate that as many as 10 people were shot, according to The Associated Press and KSHB 41, which cited the Kansas City Fire Department in Missouri. At least one person is dead, according to NBC News and ABC News, which also cited KCFD.

Kansas City Police confirmed to HuffPost that “several people” were shot but did not provide additional details.

Twelve individuals were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, a spokesperson for the medical center told HuffPost.

“We are treating four gunshot victims and eight other individuals who were not shot in the incident,” the spokesperson told HuffPost.

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Children’s Mercy Hospital also told HuffPost that it has received patients from the rally, but it was not clear how many.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

According to police, two armed individuals have been taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if the two were suspects in the shooting.It’s unclear how many fans were in attendance at the parade, but last year’s event in Kansas City drew 1 million people.

In security plans released ahead of the parade, the Chiefs promised that the “perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.” It’s unclear if the shooting happened within the secured area. The security plan provided no indication of bag checks or metal detectors on the premises.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the Kansas City Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

KCPD also said that it set up child reunification stations for families who had been separated in the crowd.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said that she attended the parade, but was evacuated and unharmed.

Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images
People take cover during the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill posted in support of the victims at the parade.

First responders tend to an injured person as they bring her out of Union Station near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

The Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pocharapon Neammanee contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

