1 Killed, Several Injured In Shooting Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

At least one person was killed and nine were injured during a Wednesday parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City authorities and multiple outlets.

Initial reports indicate that as many as 10 people were shot, according to The Associated Press and KSHB 41, which cited the Kansas City Fire Department in Missouri. At least one person is dead, according to NBC News and ABC News, which also cited KCFD.

Kansas City Police confirmed to HuffPost that “several people” were shot but did not provide additional details.

Twelve individuals were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, a spokesperson for the medical center told HuffPost.

“We are treating four gunshot victims and eight other individuals who were not shot in the incident,” the spokesperson told HuffPost.

According to police, two armed individuals have been taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if the two were suspects in the shooting.It’s unclear how many fans were in attendance at the parade, but last year’s event in Kansas City drew 1 million people.

In security plans released ahead of the parade, the Chiefs promised that the “perimeter of the parade will be firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety.” It’s unclear if the shooting happened within the secured area. The security plan provided no indication of bag checks or metal detectors on the premises.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the Kansas City Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

KCPD also said that it set up child reunification stations for families who had been separated in the crowd.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said that she attended the parade, but was evacuated and unharmed.

At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 14, 2024

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill posted in support of the victims at the parade.

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pocharapon Neammanee contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

