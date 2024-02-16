The 1-Ingredient Upgrade for Better Quesadillas (Works Every Time)

Say no to soggy, flimsy quesadillas!

Simply Recipes / Photo by Fred Hardy II / Food Styling by Ana Kelly / Prop Styling by Shell Royster

Quesadillas are my emergency meal. I try to keep some type of tortillas and cheese stocked at all times, and I usually have veg in the crisper drawer, beans in the pantry, and store-bought salsa handy. This means that no matter how desperate my husband and I get, we can always eat a quesadilla. And gladly, because we never get tired of it. A crispy, melty quesadilla is always a win!

After making countless over many years, I’ve learned a few things. I have my favorite pan I like to use, and I have my preferred brand of tortillas and cheese. I always keep little cans of this salsa handy because it's affordable, the right amount for about four quesadillas or two served with chips, and tastes great.

The number one trick I’ve learned is to toast both sides of the tortillas. It seems too simple, and I’m sometimes tempted to skip it, but it makes all the difference.

Why I Toast Both Sides of the Tortillas

Toasting both sides of the tortillas takes an extra minute of your time but the results are more than worth it. It gives the tortilla a chance to better crisp up, withstanding any soggy fillings you might add. It makes the quesadilla easier to eat and easier to dunk in salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. This trick also adds extra flavor, coaxing toasty deliciousness out of the tortillas.

I highly recommend making quesadillas with flour tortillas, but I know we can’t all enjoy gluten as a part of our diet. No matter what kind of tortillas you use, toast both sides for a better experience.

Simply Recipes / Elise Bauer

How To Make the Ultimate Quesadillas

If you want a flaky, crispy quesadilla with a melty interior, then follow these steps:

First, heat a skillet over medium-high heat. I always use an eight to 10-inch cast iron skillet for making quesadillas since it is naturally nonstick and can handle high heat.

Second, grease the tortillas. I like to brush them lightly with oil using a silicone brush—you don’t need a lot of oil. If I’m feeling lazy, I add a dollop of oil to one tortilla, then use another tortilla to spread the oil around, oiling both tortillas at once. Flip one tortilla and rub it all over the oily side of the other one, then switch and repeat, so that all four sides are lightly oiled.

Add one of the greased tortillas to the hot pan and cook just until the underside is golden brown in spots. Remove from the pan and add another tortilla, repeating the process. This will likely take under a minute each. If you’re making multiple quesadillas, I recommend going ahead and toasting one side of every tortilla now.

Finally, make your quesadilla. Turn the heat down to medium and add one of the tortillas to the pan, toasted side up. This is the only tricky part, remembering which side to face up in the pan. Add your cheese and filling and either fold over or, to make a big quesadilla (my preference), top with a second toasted tortilla, toasted side down. Cook until browned and crispy on the bottom, then flip and repeat with the second side. If the quesadilla is cooking too quickly to melt the cheese, turn down the heat.

Enjoy your perfect quesadilla with your choice of dips!

