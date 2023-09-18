The #1 Breakfast to Buy at Costco to Lower Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

You’re going to want to grab your blender to make this delicious anti-inflammatory breakfast.

Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Our daily choices can either feed or fight inflammation. While acute inflammation is a lifesaving immune response that protects your body from foreign irritants and invaders, chronic inflammation is an ongoing immune reaction that can lead to chronic disease over time. And nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults have at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's or lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One way to tame chronic inflammation and reduce your risk of chronic disease is to start your day with anti-inflammatory foods. Fortunately, many inflammation-lowering breakfast items can be found at your local grocery store—including Costco.

To help you navigate the aisles, read on for tips for preparing an anti-inflammatory breakfast, as well as the best breakfast item to buy at Costco to reduce chronic inflammation.

What to Look For in an Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast

While scanning the shelves of this large warehouse store, search for products that meet two or more of these anti-inflammatory guidelines.

Filled with Fruit

When it comes to choosing fruits with the highest amounts of anti-inflammatory compounds, the darker their color the better! We're talking about red and purple produce, including blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, cranberries, grapes, plums and pomegranates. These deeply hued berries and stone fruits are well known for their ability to combat inflammation. But you aren't limited to berries. In fact, a 2022 study published in Nutrients highlights that citrus fruits, apples, peaches and watermelon are also rich in nutrients that can lower inflammation in the body.

Loaded with Leafy Greens

Leafy green vegetables are nutritional powerhouses that deserve a spot on your breakfast plate. Whether you opt for kale, spinach, arugula, Swiss chard, collard greens, broccoli or beet greens, these plants are brimming with compounds that impart anti-inflammatory benefits. According to a 2019 study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, diets high in dark leafy green vegetables are linked to decreased levels of an inflammatory marker known as C-reactive protein (CRP). This widely accepted measure of inflammation is associated with a higher risk of chronic inflammatory diseases. Therefore, leafy greens may help to lower the risk and severity of chronic disease.

Full of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Salmon, tuna, sardines, flaxseed, chia seeds and walnuts all have one thing in common—they are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help tame inflammation by reducing the production of substances that activate and heighten the inflammatory response. According to a 2019 study published in Scientific Reports, omega-3 fatty acids may lower several pro-inflammatory biomarkers associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Low in Added Sugar and Refined Grains

As delicious as doughnuts, muffins, cinnamon rolls, cereal and Frappuccinos are, many of these common breakfast foods are high in added sugar and refined grains. While you can still enjoy these items in moderation, the American Heart Association recommends limiting your added sugar intake to no more than 36 grams per day for men and 25 grams for women. Instead of primarily purchasing refined grains, consider grabbing whole grains like oatmeal, amaranth and quinoa.

Limit Processed Meats and Trans Fats

Bacon and sausage may be breakfast staples, but they are processed meats that have been shown to increase inflammation. A large 2022 study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that a high intake of processed meat is associated with increased inflammatory markers. In addition to processed meats, trans fats are also known to promote inflammation, per a 2020 review in Advances in Nutrition. Luckily, most artificial trans fats were banned by the Food and Drug Administration. However, trace amounts can still be found in some baked and fried foods.

The Best Breakfast Item at Costco to Lower Inflammation

OK, so are you ready to find out what the No. 1 breakfast item at Costco is? Hint: You'll have to step foot in their massive freezer to grab a bag of these assorted fruits and vegetables. The top breakfast item to lower inflammation is Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie Blend. Bursting with unsweetened blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kale, spinach and bananas, this frozen smoothie blend contains six pre-portioned 8-ounce bags of inflammation-fighting berries and dark leafy greens.

Simply blend the fruit and greens with your favorite protein-packed milk or yogurt and top it with chia seeds or flaxseed for an omega-3-rich smoothie. Not to mention, these conveniently packaged fruits and vegetables are picked and frozen at the peak of ripeness to retain the produce's nutritional value! But what anti-inflammatory nutrients can you find in each smoothie pack? Let's dive into the details.

Packed with Polyphenols

Have you ever wondered why berries are distinctively dark in color? Their hue is due to the presence of plant compounds called polyphenols. The polyphenols responsible for their deep blue, purple and red pigments are anthocyanins. According to a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, anthocyanins can lower inflammation by reducing the release of inflammatory markers and switching off several inflammatory pathways.

Rich in Vitamin C

In addition to being high in polyphenols, this smoothie blend is an excellent source of vitamin C. An 8-ounce serving contains 48 milligrams of vitamin C, which meets 50% of the Daily Value. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant with immune-supporting properties that can alleviate inflammation, according to a 2022 study published in Nutrients.

High in Fiber

One cup of these frozen fruits and vegetables contains 7 grams of dietary fiber, providing you with 25% of the DV. According to a 2021 study published in Genome Medicine, a high intake of dietary fiber helps to lower chronic inflammation by improving the health of your gut. Therefore, smoothies made with berries and veggies like those in these packs are a great way to boost your fiber intake.

The Bottom Line

Managing inflammation may seem difficult at first, but if you start by including anti-inflammatory foods in your breakfast, it may set the tone for the rest of the day. When deciding what foods to buy to lower inflammation, reach for items that contain fruits, vegetables, whole grains and omega-3 fatty acids, while limiting added sugar, trans fat and processed meats. One anti-inflammatory breakfast option that is easy and convenient to make is Costco's Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie. It is jam-packed with polyphenols, vitamin C and dietary fiber. So, the next time you make a Costco run, be sure to toss a bag of this anti-inflammatory smoothie blend into your cart.

