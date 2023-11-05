The $1 Aldi Grocery I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

The platters of family favorites that fill the Thanksgiving table every year all have one thing in common: Many of the most beloved (and delicious) recipes — mashed potatoes, fluffy dinner rolls, savory gravy, and the pièce de résistance, roasted turkey — are all shades of brown. Tasty as the traditional menu might be, I’m always on the lookout for low-lift ways to add color to my plate, beyond the cranberry sauce.

On a recent visit to Aldi, I spotted the key to a more colorful holiday dinner in the freezer aisle — Season’s Choice Colorful Carrots — and for about $1 per bag.

What’s So Great About Season’s Choice Colorful Carrots?

Aldi’s Season’s Choice frozen carrot coins aren’t what you’d expect. Instead of slices of orange carrots, this bag contains a medley of hues, including yellow, purple, and white. The carrots come packaged in a 12-ounce bag. That translates to about four (3/4-cup) servings, although with so many other sides available, you can probably stretch this package to serve a few more folks.



If you can’t get enough of prepped colorful vegetables, pick up a package of colorful cauliflower to pair with the rainbow medley of carrots. That 12-ounce bag contains purple, orange, green, and white cauliflower florets for the same price.

What’s the Best Way to Serve Season’s Choice Colorful Carrots?

Aldi’s Season’s Choice colorful carrots come in steam-in-bag packaging. If your oven is packed and the stovetop is occupied, go ahead and steam the carrots according to package directions. The key to making this frozen vegetable holiday-worthy is in how you serve them. Dress the colorful carrot coins with homemade honey butter or this flavor-packed cowboy butter.

In many cases, the oven has a brief respite once the turkey is removed to the counter to rest. Use that time to roast the carrots directly from frozen. Follow the technique for this roasted frozen broccoli and be shocked at how simple and delicious a frozen veggie can be. If you’re looking for a way to prep the carrots on the stovetop, look no further than glazed carrots. While this recipe starts with fresh carrots, you can add the carrots straight from the freezer; once they are mostly thawed, move onto the glazing step.



Find it in stores: Season’s Choice Colorful Carrots, $1.37 for 12 ounces



