A $1,260 Bedroom Makeover Trades Dated Design for Vintage Charm

Before, this very purple bedroom was straight out of the ’90s. The homeowners originally wanted to strip the walls, but they ended up having to demo it down to the brick and re-board and re-plaster the walls. Credit: Emily Hawley

Before, this very purple bedroom was straight out of the ’90s. The homeowners originally wanted to strip the walls, but they ended up having to demo it down to the brick and re-board and re-plaster the walls. Credit: Emily Hawley Credit: Emily Hawley

The back wall got a shiplap treatment. The paint is Farrow & Ball’s Slipper Satin Credit: Emily Hawley Credit: Emily Hawley

"It was much easier than we thought once you got the measurements right,” the homeowner says of their DIY accent wall. Credit: Emily Hawley Credit: Emily Hawley

“It’s much bigger, brighter, and the ceilings feel so much higher, but it’s also somehow much cozier, too,” the homeowner says of her completed bedroom. Credit: Emily Hawley Credit: Emily Hawley

Some folks (those with DIY skills or design visions, especially) buy dated homes knowing that they plan to renovate them to their liking. Take, for example, this apartment owner in Queens, New York — or U.K.-based homeowner and DIYer Emily Hawley (@sandstoneandslate).

“We bought the house knowing we would be fully renovating each room,” Emily explains. “The bedroom was a priority for us, as it was very sad and worn with layers of lining paper holding the walls up.”

Emily adds that the purple-hued bedroom, as they found it, “was dated and dark,” “felt dingy,” and hadn’t been updated since the early 1990s.