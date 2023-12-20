A $1,260 Bedroom Makeover Trades Dated Design for Vintage Charm
Some folks (those with DIY skills or design visions, especially) buy dated homes knowing that they plan to renovate them to their liking. Take, for example, this apartment owner in Queens, New York — or U.K.-based homeowner and DIYer Emily Hawley (@sandstoneandslate).
“We bought the house knowing we would be fully renovating each room,” Emily explains. “The bedroom was a priority for us, as it was very sad and worn with layers of lining paper holding the walls up.”
Emily adds that the purple-hued bedroom, as they found it, “was dated and dark,” “felt dingy,” and hadn’t been updated since the early 1990s.