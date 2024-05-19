1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative launched in Colorado Springs to combat isolation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs and several community partners launched the 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative on Saturday, May 18, featuring appearances by several elected officials.

The 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings Initiative encourages neighbors to connect with one another to address social isolation and loneliness. The initiative aims to help mental health and for individuals to build a support system in their own neighborhoods.

“It’s one of my priorities to raise awareness about the importance of mental health while providing concrete action and resources for community members,” said Mayor Yemi.

To mark the beginning of the initiative, Mayor Yemi Mobolade, First Lady Abbey Mobolade, Governor Jared Polis, and Councilmembers David Leinweber and Nancy Henjum attended three of the first gatherings held in the city on Saturday.

These visits included a gathering in the southeast part of the city hosted by Kimberly Gold, president of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce; a gathering held by Silver Key Senior Services at the North Hancock Apartments; and one in Stratton Meadows hosted by the Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO) interim executive director Kelly Bull, where neighbors gathered to beautify and landscape a yard to be water-wise and edible. Across the three events, about 100 people from ages 4 to 87 attended.

“Strong communities are built on the foundation of connectedness with our neighbors, and it was amazing to witness these connections being built and strengthened today,” said Mayor Yemi. “Each of today’s events were unique and special, and I’m so grateful to all the hosts and attendees for answering this call and showing up for your neighbors.

Elected officials will continue to attend select events throughout the summer. The initiative ends on Saturday, Sept. 28, National Neighbor Day.

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to host their own neighborhood parties and register them with the initiative. Here’s how to host neighborhood gatherings:

Pick the Date: Gatherings will count through Sept. 28 as long as they are registered.

Choose and Plan a Gathering: There are a variety of ways to host a party, click here for some ideas.

Invite your neighbors: Knock on their door and mention it the next time you see them or post on social media sites like Nexdoor, ZonZon, or your neighborhood Facebook group.

For more information, check out the website here.

“To all those who are planning to host or attend a Neighborhood Gathering this summer, I see you,” said Mayor Yemi. “And I thank you for helping us celebrate community as a way to combat mental health.”

