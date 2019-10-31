'Weird Al' Responds To Paul Rudd Dressing As Him For Halloween In The Best Way

An old photo of Paul Rudd has been brought back from the grave for a fun Halloween treat.

Last year, the “Ant-Man” star dressed as iconic parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic — mini accordion and all — for Halloween while trick-or-treating with one of his kiddos, who was dressed up as the Wasp from the 2018 Marvel movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Garrett Gilchrist, a writer, actor and cinematographer, resurrected the photo in a tweet over the weekend when he pointed out how delightfully odd Rudd’s costume decision was.

“Imagine. She’s got her Avengers candy bag. She’s dressed up as The Wasp for Halloween, escorted by her father, Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man, in the actual blockbuster film, Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Gilchrist tweeted alongside two photos of Rudd in costume.

“But he’s decided to go as Weird Al Yankovic,” the tweet continued.

It seems the tweet got the attention of Yankovic himself, who hilariously responded with a photo of Ant-Man with his own head edited onto it, writing: “Might have to re-think my Halloween costume for this year.”

Might have to re-think my Halloween costume for this year. https://t.co/l0NSxVNCaf pic.twitter.com/3CKq7iN0Zi — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) October 27, 2019

Here’s just hoping that Marvel notices this fan’s brilliant observation of Yankovic’s post and turns it into its next franchise:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.