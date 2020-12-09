'Art Of The Deal': Trevor Noah Roasts Trump's Decision Not To Buy Extra Vaccines

Josephine Harvey
·Reporter, HuffPost
·2 min read

Trevor Noah says this may seem like a dumb decision at first, but if you take a moment to really think about it, you’ll realize it was a “really fucking dumb decision.”

The Trump administration reserved 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, which is enough for 50 million people. Now the administration is under fire for declining to purchase millions more when it had the chance.

Former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday that the White House turned down multiple offers to purchase additional vaccine doses for the first half of 2021.

“Pfizer has gone ahead and entered into agreement with other countries to sell them some of that vaccine in the second quarter of 2021,” Gottlieb told CNBC.

The decision means that there could be a delay in acquiring more doses until Pfizer has completed its international contracts.

″That’s the art of the deal right there, baby,” Noah said Tuesday on “The Daily Show.” “Pfizer thought that they could pull a fast one on Trump by offering to sell him lifesaving vaccines. But my man Trump was like ‘no deal,’ so now Europe is stuck with all those vaccines and that means more corona for everyone here in America.”

Watch his roast below:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

    The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday officially registered the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm, saying it was 86 percent effective according to analysis of third-phase trials.

  • Iraqis slowly rebuild Mosul, with little aid from government

    Anan Yasoun rebuilt her home with yellow cement slabs amid the rubble of Mosul, a brightly colored manifestation of resilience in a city that for many remains synonymous with the Islamic State group’s reign of terror. In the three years since Iraqi forces, backed by a U.S.-led coalition, liberated Mosul from the militants, Yasoun painstakingly saved money that her husband earned from carting vegetables in the city. The mounds of debris around her bear witness to the violence Iraq's second-largest city has endured.

  • President-elect? GOP may wait for January to say Biden won

    Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump’s litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud. Tuesday’s deadline for states to certify their elections — once viewed as a pivot point for Republicans to mark Biden's win — came and went without much comment. Next week’s Dec. 14 Electoral College deadline may produce just a few more congratulatory GOP calls to Biden.

  • Biden reportedly picks Tom Vilsack for another stint as agriculture secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and agriculture secretary for all eight years of the Obama administration, as his nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Politico and The Washington Post report. "One person familiar with Biden’s thinking said Vilsack’s previous experience running the department was instrumental in the decision because the president-elect wanted someone who could immediately tackle the hunger and farm crises that have been exacerbated by the pandemic," Politico reports.Several Black leaders civil rights advocates had urged Biden to pick Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), a member of the House Agriculture Committee, to head the USDA, looking for a fresh direction, and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) had also been under consideration. Biden chose Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development instead. The USDA "has been almost exclusively led by white men since the Civil War," Politico notes.Vilsack, who currently leads the U.S. Dairy Export Council trade group, is expected to easily win confirmation, and Biden's plans to use the USDA as a tool against climate change "likely made the job more attractive for Vilsack to return," Politico reports. Agriculture groups have warmed to the idea of the federal government paying farmers to capture and store carbon dioxide in the soil.The next agriculture secretary will also have to decide whether to continue President Trump's welfare program for farmers hit by his trade wars — payments that hit $37 billion in 2020 — and grapple with rising demand for food aid during the COVID-19 economic downturn. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) makes up about half of the USDA's budget.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

  • Former teachers union chief vying for education secretary

    The former president of the nation’s largest teachers union has received endorsements from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and dozens of national Hispanic organizations as she pursues the top job at the U.S. Education Department in the Biden administration. Lily Eskelsen García, who was president of the National Education Association until September, has been calling members of Congress to build support for her candidacy.

  • UAE says Chinese vaccine 86% effective, offers few details

    The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, in a statement that provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot. The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conducted a trial beginning in September of the vaccine by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm involving 31,000 volunteers from 125 nations. The UAE's Health and Prevention Ministry announced the results via a statement on the state-run WAM news agency, saying they “have reviewed Sinopharm CNBG’s interim analysis of the Phase III trials.”

  • High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case

    The Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday that could make it easier for the president to fire the head of the agency that oversees government-controlled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The case could also mean undoing an agreement between the companies and the government that has sent about $246 billion in their profits to the Treasury. The case before the justices involves the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie and Freddie and was created following the housing market crash.

  • Brothers launch clothing line to fund research for a cure to blindness

    Through their Two Blind Brothers clothing line, Bryan and Bradford Manning aim to dress people in stylish yet comfortable clothing while also funding research to cure degenerative eye conditions.The Manning brothers were both diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a rare genetic eye disorder that can cause blindness, when they were kids. Bryan told People that when you are blind, "the one thing you learn quickly is trust. You have to put these little moments of trust in people, like the trust that a cab driver will drop you off in the right corner, a waiter will give you a good meal recommendation, or you'll get the right change from a cashier because you can't see for yourself."Bryan and Bradford launched Two Blind Brothers in 2016 so their customers could trust them — they sell mystery boxes that are filled with different items, such as hoodies, sunglasses, and socks, which have braille stitched into them. Proceeds benefit organizations like the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, and so far, the brothers have raised more than $750,000.Two Blind Brothers is more than a clothing line — it's also a lifeline. Bryan and Bradford regularly speak with people who were just diagnosed with eye conditions, as well as parents whose children are dealing with eye disorders. "Bryan and I didn't have people around us growing up with this condition," Bradford told People. "The opportunity to make someone with vision impairment or blindness feel better about themselves and live their lives, that drives us."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

  • Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday made his case for retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, urging Congress to waive a legal prohibition against a recently serving military officer running the Pentagon. With concern rising in Congress about maintaining civilian control of the military, Biden suggested he felt a need to counter an emerging narrative that Austin's nomination blurs the lines between civil and military roles.

  • House approves defense bill with veto-proof margin

    The Democratic-controlled House on Tuesday easily approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill, defying a veto threat from President Donald Trump and setting up a possible showdown with the Republican president in the waning days of his administration. The 335-78 vote in favor of the $731 billion defense measure came hours after Trump renewed his threat to veto the bill unless lawmakers clamp down on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election. Trump also wants Congress to strip out a provision of the bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders.

  • New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

    The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans — but eliminate a $300 per week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement.

  • Asian shares extend gains after more Wall Street records

    Asian shares logged strong gains on Wednesday after another round of record highs for major indexes on Wall Street. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. Shanghai edged lower after China reported that its consumer price index slipped 0.5% in November compared with a year earlier.

  • New Zealand marks 'devastating' volcano eruption anniversary

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid emotional tribute to victims of the White Island volcano eruption Wednesday on the first anniversary of the disaster that claimed 22 lives.

  • Japan weighs ships for Aegis missile defence system

    Japan will build two ships equipped with Aegis missile interceptors after public opposition forced the government to scrap deployment of a costly land-based system, the country's defence minister said Wednesday.

  • An important Electoral College deadline has passed. Here's why that's bad news for Trump

    The safe harbor deadline falls six days before the Electoral College meets to formally cast votes for president based on the popular votes in states.

  • Laura Ingraham Suggests Zuckerberg Bribed Georgia Officials: Are They ‘On the Take’?

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham implied on Tuesday night that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was involved in bribing Georgia election officials in order to swing the election for President-elect Joe Biden, wondering aloud if they were “laying down” and “on the take.”The same day that President Donald Trump’s latest longshot legal challenge was dismissed from the Supreme Court with a one-line ruling, Ingraham reached deep down into the well of voting fraud conspiracies to offer her viewers a faint ray of hope. Georgia certified its election results for the third time the day prior.Citing the Amistad Project, a right-wing activist group that has filed a slew of dead-end election lawsuits, the Fox News star noted that the organization’s director Phillip Kline had “sounded the alarm” that Zuckerberg had donated $250 million to a foundation to help local election offices amid the pandemic.“Now, on its face, this arrangement creates a lot of questions and potential conflicts, but few in power took it seriously,” Ingraham declared. “Well, though, maybe they should have. At least $6.3 million of it went to Fulton County, Georgia, which is ground zero for voter fraud concerns in that state.”Ingraham then brought on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whom the Georgia secretary of state recently accused of pressuring him to toss out legal ballots, to discuss her concerns over Zuckerberg’s charitable contributions.While Graham noted that “it’s not illegal,” he complained that “we need to stop it because we have had a liberal man spending millions of dollars to help election officials at the state level,” adding that Democrats “would be all over this” if it was a conservative involved.“Do you think—this is what a lot of people are wondering, given the huge influx of cash into Georgia, that people are on the take here?” The Ingraham Angle host pondered. “In one way or another, with a promise of—we did an ‘Angle’ on how all of these big Wall Street types are getting sweetheart deals with new IPOs, other investments, sweetheart deals with China. What is going on here with Zuckerberg and the Democrats? Are people just laying down, lying down, thinking, ‘Well, I’ll get ultimately rewarded in the future?’”While Graham wasn’t quite as willing to go down that conspiratorial rabbit hole with Ingraham, he did humor her suggestion.“I just don’t think private groups should be able to fund public elections,” he stated. “There is no good outcome here. He may be civic-minded and have a good purpose, but it just doesn’t pass the smell test. Look at what happened in Fulton County.”Echoing the president, Graham then went after state-level Republicans for not ceding to Trump’s demands and finding a way to flip the state to the president.“The reason we don’t have an audit is not because of any Democrats, it’s because we have Republicans in Georgia that refuse to allow President Trump to look at the ballots in a bipartisan way, the signatures on the envelopes, and see if they are actually genuine,” he fumed. “Until you do that, I don’t really accept the outcome of the Georgia election as being accurate until you have an audit of the signatures.”Ingraham, meanwhile, pointed out that Graham is the Senate Judiciary chairman, wanting to know if he had the power to conduct hearings on “all of this,” which not only included Zuckerberg’s donations but also “Chinese spies working for U.S. elected officials.” (The Fox host was referencing an Axios report about a suspected Chinese spy targeting California politicians, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).)“I think after this election is over, I want to do a deep dive into the 2020 election about mail-in voting,” Graham responded.The Zuckerberg allegations have been included in a number of conservative lawsuits seeking to invalidate the presidential election results, including one in the Fulton County Superior Court that included QAnon-supporting Trumpist lawyer L. Lin Wood as a plaintiff. The lawsuit was summarily denied.Wood, along with one-time Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, has promised to prove millions of Biden votes were fraudulently cast via a nefarious international conspiracy that involves China, a long-dead Hugo Chavez, George Soros, and corrupt voter software. While their cases have been completely fruitless, Trumpworld has also distanced itself from the “fool” Wood after he told Georgia Republican voters to sit out next month’s Senate runoff races.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA

    President-elect Joe Biden made two key domestic policy picks Tuesday, selecting Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary and former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reprise that role in his administration, according to five people familiar with the decisions. The picks highlighted Biden’s delicate balancing act as he builds out his Cabinet, seeking to diversify his picks and reward the coalitions that helped elect him while also following his instincts to surround himself with close allies who served in the Obama administration.

  • SPACs on the rise on Wall Street and beyond

    Jay-Z, Shaquille O'Neal and Martin Luther King III have been among the prominent figures to recently join Wall Street's SPAC craze.

  • Record hunger in the Philippines as Covid restrictions bite

    Daniel Auminto lost his job and then his home when the coronavirus pandemic sent the Philippines into lockdown. Now he and his family live on the street, relying on food handouts to survive.

  • The art of politics: Democracy protests inspire Thai creatives

    With virtual reality goggles strapped on and controllers clasped in his hands, Thai artist Chalermpol Junrayab looks more like he's doing a robot dance than creating political art.