20 Stocking Stuffers Under $20 You'll Be Tempted To Keep For Yourself

Danielle Gonzalez
·Associate Commerce Editor, HuffPost
·2 min read

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might want to keep these stocking stuffers for yourself. (Photo: HuffPost)
You might want to keep these stocking stuffers for yourself. (Photo: HuffPost)

Whether you’re on a budget this holiday season, or just want to throw in a little something extra alongside your gifts this year, affordable stocking stuffers are the way to go.

Maybe you’re shopping for older parents who could use some pandemic-friendly accessories, or perhaps you need an inexpensive stocking stuffer for the person who has a habit of ordering everything for themselves. Either way, you can’t go wrong with useful (and eye-catching!) stocking stuffers that won’t break the band.

If you’re shopping for someone who’s been binge-watching, you might even get them a mini chess set inspired by “The Queens Gambit” or candles inspired by “Schitt’s Creek.” From a hands-free touch tool that helps you open doors, punch in your pin and more, to this electric milk frother for making perfect lattes every time, there are plenty of useful and fun stocking stuffers that’ll make quarantine life just a bit more enjoyable.

Of course, the most popular stocking stuffer this year will probably be cute face masks you’ll be excited to gift.

To help, we’ve rounded up 20 stocking stuffers under $20 anyone would love.

Take a look below:

A way to drink wine and beer in the shower

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://amzn.to/3oG3NT3&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;SipCaddy Bath &amp;amp; Shower Portable Cupholder for $15&lt;/a&gt; at Amazon.
Find this SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder for $15 at Amazon.

A handy tool to make everyday tasks more hands-free

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/3grptPD&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Gemelli Protective Keychain for $18&lt;/a&gt; at Nordstrom.
Find this Gemelli Protective Keychain for $18 at Nordstrom.

A reusable straw

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/3lRIbRK&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Sukk Collapsible Straw &amp;amp; Case for $14&lt;/a&gt; at Anthropologie.
Find this Sukk Collapsible Straw & Case for $14 at Anthropologie.

A hype-worthy oven mitt

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/2VXtoKw&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Droppin' a New Recipe on Your A Oven Mitt for $14 &lt;/a&gt;at Always Fits.
Find this Droppin' a New Recipe on Your A Oven Mitt for $14 at Always Fits.

Fancy ice cube trays for cocktails

Find these &lt;a href=&quot;https://amzn.to/3lRBNde&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Ticent Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2) for $13&lt;/a&gt; at Amazon.
Find these Ticent Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2) for $13 at Amazon.

A sleek sanitizer spray that comes in different scents

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/2Lj7OhM&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Power Mist Aloe Vera for $12&lt;/a&gt; at Touchland.
Find this Power Mist Aloe Vera for $12 at Touchland.

A helpful accessory for home improvement projects

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://amzn.to/2VU1yiu&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;RAK Magnetic Wristband for $17&lt;/a&gt; at Amazon.
Find this RAK Magnetic Wristband for $17 at Amazon.

A cozy cashmere beanie

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/2LbFtd2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Cashmere Knitted Beanie for $20&lt;/a&gt; at Uniqlo.
Find this Cashmere Knitted Beanie for $20 at Uniqlo.

A horoscope book

Find these &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/3lXHGpo&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Seeing Stars Books for $12&lt;/a&gt; at Anthropologie.
Find these Seeing Stars Books for $12 at Anthropologie.

A smart plug to control gadgets from their phone

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://amzn.to/2LbEdGQ&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Wyze Smart Plug 2-Pack for $20 &lt;/a&gt;at Amazon.
Find this Wyze Smart Plug 2-Pack for $20 at Amazon.

Sassy socks

Find these &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/2VVTkGs&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Fuck Off I'm Reading Women's Crew Socks for $12&lt;/a&gt; at Always Fits.
Find these Fuck Off I'm Reading Women's Crew Socks for $12 at Always Fits.

A way to make lattes and matcha at home

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://amzn.to/3gDtctP&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes for $19&lt;/a&gt; at Amazon.
Find this Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes for $19 at Amazon.

A cute charging cord that doubles as a keychain

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/36Zuhca&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Retractable Charging Cord for $20&lt;/a&gt; at Bando.
Find this Retractable Charging Cord for $20 at Bando.

A calendar for crime enthusiasts

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/36X5chS&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day 2021 Calendar for $10&lt;/a&gt; at Always Fits.
Find this A Year of True Crime Page-A-Day 2021 Calendar for $10 at Always Fits.

A motivational notebook

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/3lVUuws&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Rough Draft Large Notebook for $16&lt;/a&gt; at Bando.
Find this Rough Draft Large Notebook for $16 at Bando.

A fun puzzle to pass the time

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/3n3xm0g&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Junk Drawer Puzzle for $20&lt;/a&gt; at Bando.
Find this Junk Drawer Puzzle for $20 at Bando.

A monogram mug

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/37GA1Xi&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;Tiled Margot Monogram Mug for $12&lt;/a&gt; at Anthropologie.
Find this Tiled Margot Monogram Mug for $12 at Anthropologie.

Stretch lids that are better than tupperware

Find this&lt;a href=&quot;https://amzn.to/39PLxCt&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt; longzon Silicone Stretch Lids Set of 14 for $16 &lt;/a&gt;at Amazon.
Find this longzon Silicone Stretch Lids Set of 14 for $16 at Amazon.

Fabulous face masks

Find this Fa&lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/3gtR5na&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;ce Mask 3 Pack for $20&lt;/a&gt; at Bando.
Find this Face Mask 3 Pack for $20 at Bando.

A funny dish towel

Find this &lt;a href=&quot;https://fave.co/2Iz8jDq&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;My Safe Word Is Takeout Dish Towel for $13&lt;/a&gt; at Always Fits.
Find this My Safe Word Is Takeout Dish Towel for $13 at Always Fits.

Related...

Cute Face Masks To Give As Gifts That They'll Actually Appreciate

20 Gifts From Small Online Shops That You Probably Won't Find Anywhere Else

What Our Shopping Editors Want For The Holidays, Right This Way

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived

    Vaccines can sometimes cause allergic reactions, but they are usually rare and short-lived. British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who received the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the first day of a vaccination program. In the meantime, they're telling people to skip the vaccine if they've had a history of serious allergic reactions.

  • 33-year-old Michigan mom gives birth to healthy boy then dies of COVID-19 before holding him

    Erika Becerra, 33, died after being diagnosed with coronavirus — never having the opportunity to hold her baby boy.

  • Appointment of new VOA chief raises fears for US broadcaster

    The appointment on Wednesday of a new director of Voice of America has raised new concerns about the direction of the government’s flagship international broadcaster as President Donald Trump’s term winds down. The announcement that Trump’s handpicked head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media has replaced the VOA chief with Robert Reilly, a conservative critic of its programming, has caused alarm among staffers and in Congress. Although USAGM chief Michael Pack had the right to replace VOA’S temporary leader with his own choice, agency personnel and congressional staffers said the timing, less than two months before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, was suspicious.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn negative as stimulus progress appears to stall

    The S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs Wednesday but then turned negative as stimulus discussions in Washington appeared to hit more roadblocks.

  • Bipartisan coalition releases details of $908B coronavirus package

    The plan is just one of several being discussed on the Hill.

  • Our 'concrete jungle' is winning: Human-made materials now outweigh all living things on Earth, study says

    The mass of all the human-produced materials has grown to equal the mass of all life on the planet. And by 2040, it will double, a new study says.

  • An Easy Way to Take Pressure Off the Immigration System

    There’s a group of applicants — parents and grandparents — who are contributing to our visa backlog but shouldn’t be. Here’s how to fix it.

  • Baker, Cuomo to be honored by Edward M. Kennedy Institute

    Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are set to be honored with the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership at a virtual event Wednesday evening. Both Baker, a Republican, and Cuomo, a Democrat, have been at the helm of their states during the coronavirus pandemic, which hit both states hard during the country’s first wave of infections in the spring. The institute pointed to efforts by Baker — who was sworn in for a second term in January 2019 — to use public-private partnerships to spur economic development, overhaul the state’s regulatory environment, and deliver tax relief by doubling the Earned Income Tax Credit.

  • Canada approves Pfizer vaccine and plans to begin rollout next week as US awaits decision

    Canada is third country to approve vaccine, as it continues to post record levels of infection from the coronavirus ahead of ChristmasCanada has become the third country in the world to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, leapfrogging the United States in its bid to secure access to the critical drug.Health Canada announced on its website Wednesday morning that the two-dose vaccine made by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech had been granted interim authorization. The approval comes as Canada continues to post record levels of infection from the coronavirus ahead of the Christmas holidays.“Canadians can feel confident that the review process was rigorous and that we have strong monitoring systems in place. Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine once it is on the market and will not hesitate to take action if any safety concerns are identified,” Health Canada said in a statement.The vaccine has already been approved by the United Kingdom and Bahrain. Health Canada was able to speed up the regulatory review of the Pfizer vaccine by assessing rolling information throughout the course of the study, rather than waiting until the end of the company’s testing to begin reviewing the findings. Officials in the United States expect approval in the coming days.Officials hope to begin vaccinating Canadians next week, prioritizing health care workers and nursing home staff. Up to 249,000 doses are expected to arrive this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.Canada’s health regulator said the vaccine is for use in people 16 years of age or older, but noted Pfizer-BioNTech are running further clinical trials on children of all age groups and that could change.With the Christmas holidays approaching, public health officials are pleading with Canadians not to travel or see family as active cases rise above 72,000. In Alberta, the worst hit province, officials have put new lockdown measures in place as hospitals and ICUs hit capacity.Canada has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.“This is phenomenal news for all Canadians as we take the next step toward ending this pandemic. As soon as vaccines arrive on Ontario soil, we will be ready to deliver and administer them,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet.Canadia’s prime ministe, Justin Trudeau, said he hopes to have much of the country vaccinated by September.

  • Republicans' devotion to Trump pits them against democracy, history – and reality

    The supreme court tersely rejected a bid to overturn to the election result but much of the GOP is rallying to the lost causeOn Tuesday, the US supreme court delivered a devastating blow to Donald Trump’s dreams. A terse one-sentence order left the president even more desperate than he was at the start of the day: “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.”The three justices whom the president appointed to the highest court failed to rescue him from the voters’ verdict. When he needed them the most, the persons that Trump called “my judges” were not his.Instead, the electoral college will convene next Monday and a decisive majority of them will cast their votes for Joe Biden. At that point, Trump and his minions will be left to relitigate reality on Twitter, Parler and cable television. Their perorations may bring them comfort but will not alter America’s judgment.Trump will leave office as a rejected one-term president who never won a majority in two tries. Instead of seeking to broaden his appeal, he chose to play the bile-filled victim even as nearly 300,000 Americans were dying.Asked by the Guardian what the White House’s strategy was over the past four-plus weeks, a Trump campaign adviser could only say he “wasn’t sure”. Actually there may be something to that. Just hours before the supreme court shut down the challenge to Pennsylvania’s results, Texas commenced a nakedly performative lawsuit in the same forum against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Ken Paxton, the Lone Star state’s attorney general, accused those four electoral battlegrounds of having “destroyed” the public’s “trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election”. As fate would have it, Paxton is the reported subject of an ongoing FBI criminal investigation.> As for the Republican party, it appears hostile to two-party democracyLate Tuesday, Missouri’s attorney general, Eric Schmitt, announced that he too would be joining this latest lost cause. In a tweet, Schmitt proclaimed, “Election integrity is central to our republic” and “Missouri is in the fight”. Whatever.Regardless of whether Trump has a strategy, his post-election antics have left the US looking more like a banana republic and less like the “land of the free and home of the brave”. As for the Republican party, it appears hostile to two-party democracy.Faced with the task of preparing for the Biden inaugural, the Republican congressional leadership on Tuesday voted against acknowledging that Biden was now the president-elect. Roy Blunt, another Missourian and the chairman of the Senate’s rules committee, intoned that it was not “the job” of Congress “to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating”.Meanwhile, House Republican firebrands are urging the president not to concede and to instead wage a futile floor fight against the election’s results when the new Congress convenes in January. Fortunately, some have refused to drink the Kool-Aid.“This is madness,” in the words of Senator Mitt Romney. As framed by the 2012 Republican nominee, “We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is appropriate and pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.”Said differently, “this is how civil societies unwind”, according to Stuart Stevens of the Lincoln Project and a former Romney strategist. He added, “The reasonable go along with the unreasonable thinking it benefits them & they can control the unreasonable. They can’t and soon the unreasonable are destroying what it took generations to build.”> For some on the right politics is about relegating the civil war and its aftermath to the realm of fictionIn that vein, we are witnessing a GOP that has difficulty coming to terms with modernity, the country’s changing demographics, and its own failure to win the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. Even before Monica Lewinsky, the party faithful questioned Bill Clinton’s legitimacy because he was a child of the 60s.Similarly, Barack Obama laboured under a racism-fueled cloud of birtherism led by Trump. As for Biden, his disqualifying sin is simply that he is a Democrat.Indeed, for some on the right politics is about relegating the civil war and its aftermath to the realm of fiction. According to an amicus brief filed by a Wisconsin NAACP affiliate in federal court: “It is no accident that Plaintiff’s focus in this case is on the voters of Milwaukee County, home to Wisconsin’s largest city and Black population.”True to form, “the Trump Campaign and its allies have singled out alleged ‘corruption’ in other cities with large Black populations.” Against this backdrop, the supreme court’s order is best viewed as merely marking the end of a chapter. America’s underlying tectonics will continue to loudly grind. A Biden presidency should expect no let-up.

  • Rats besiege New York Chipotle, eating avocados and attacking staff

    Rodents were so brazen that the Upper West Side location closed after the wiring systems were chewed throughAs columnist Mary Schmich once said, in life, there are certain inalienable truths: prices will rise, politicians will philander, and – I’m going to add one – you can always count on New York for a good old rat story.Today that story is of the Upper Manhattan Chipotle food chain rats, who have been feasting on avocados and burritos – and, by the sounds of it – disturbed staff.At first glance, it might sound like small potatoes compared to when the CDC had to warn against New York’s cannibal rats during the pandemic. Nor does it sound quite as frightful as the starved super rats so desperate to dine out that they threw themselves at horrified New Yorkers who were dining al fresco. No, today’s rats have been running amok at Chipotle’s Upper West Side location – attacking employees, chewing through wiring systems, and causing the indefinite closure of the restaurant to the public.“It’s pure chaos every time a rat appears,” employee Melvin Paulino told the New York Post – speaking of the brazen behavior of the rats. Although the restaurant is closed, staff are still regularly coming in to clean in an effort to help stave off the infestation. This includes some pretty serious survival tactics, including stomping rats and whacking them with broom handles.The infestation was first discovered in the summer, when avocados were found partly eaten and bags of rice bitten through. The rats seem to have developed the same expensive taste for avocados as many New Yorkers – they liked them so much Chipotle eventually had to move the fruit to the freezer to keep the rats at bay.According to the Post, Chipotle closed the location only after the rats chewed through the wiring of its computer system so badly they could no longer handle orders.

  • Google's 2020 web developer summit puts security at the top of the agenda

    It may not be in person this year, but Google is holding its annual Chrome Dev Summit, starting a 12:30PM ET keynote that kicks off two days of virtual sessions and workshops. Just before things kick off, Google has dropped a preview of what it’ll be focusing on the next two days. For those not familiar with the Chrome Dev Summit, it’s not specifically about the Chrome browser or Chrome OS — it’s about the web as a broad platform, regardless of what browser you use.

  • YouTube bans new videos claiming US election fraud

    YouTube on Wednesday banned new videos with bogus claims of election fraud, saying enough states have certified Joe Biden as the next US president to make it official.

  • A quick guide: Trump’s lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

    The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.

  • Fact check: Yes, Goya Foods named AOC 'employee of the month' after brand boycott

    Goya Foods' CEO said he named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the company's "employee of the month" after her boycott brought a spike in sales.

  • H&M probed by Sweden equality watchdog

    Sweden's equality watchdog has launched an investigation into the fashion giant H&M; after a hidden camera report last month showed Swedes with immigrant backgrounds found it harder to return goods in its stores. "Media reports that customers are treated worse than others for reasons that might have to do with their ethnic origin has led us to judge that there is sufficient reason to seek a response from the company," Lars Arrhenius, the ombudsman, said in a press statement announcing the probe. Sweden's Aftonbladet tabloid last month sent two young women carrying hidden cameras out to H&M; stores, with each tasked with trying to return a bag of goods without having a receipt. While the blonde Swedish woman had no trouble exchanging the goods, the other, a dark-skinned woman in a headscarf, was told she needed a receipt, even though this is reportedly not required under H&M;'s returns policy. The newspaper also interviewed ten former and current staff members who said they had witnessed ethnic discrimination at H&M; stores. H&M; has until December 22nd to explain the problems faced by the dark-skinned woman in the report, both in exchanging the goods, but also to explain why staff had followed her around the store, confronted her, seized goods from her hand, and demanded that she pay for them. The ombudsman has also required that the company explain its policies for following and surveilling certain customers, and also what policies it has in place to prevent discrimination. In a written response to the Daily Telegraph, H&M; said that it had launched an internal investigation into what had happened, and also reiterated to staff the importance of avoiding discrimination, racism, or intolerance. "We strongly oppose all forms of racism and discrimination. It goes without saying that all our customers should be treated equally, and we take this type of accusation with the utmost seriousness," the company said. H&M; faced widespread condemnation three years ago when it used a black boy to model a hooded top bearing the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle".

  • Watch Live: Biden introduces his pick to lead Defense Department

    Retired Army General Lloyd Austin will be the first Black man to helm the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate.

  • Coronavirus conspiracy theorists placed under observation as 'extremist threat' in Germany

    Coronavirus conspiracy theorists were officially designated a potential extremist threat in Germany on Wednesday. One of the most prominent groups of coronavirus sceptics was placed under observation by regional intelligence in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. Querdenken 711, or Lateral Thinking 711, is one of a number of groups to have emerged from protests against Germany’s coronavirus lockdown. Its adherents have adopted pendants made of aluminium foil as their symbol in a reference to the “tinfoil hat brigade”, and until now they have largely been viewed as harmless cranks. But the Baden-Württemberg authorities alleged the group has been radicalising for months and has been “infiltrated by extremists". "Freedom of expression and freedom of assembly are fundamental rights, they are vital for the functioning of our democracy,” Thomas Strobl, the regional interior minister told a press conference. “But a line has been crossed when extremists abuse these constitutional freedoms.” Conspiracy theories could be “breeding grounds for acts of violence,” Beate Bube, the head of the regional intelligence agency, claimed. Querdenken 711 was founded by Michael Ballweg, a Stuttgart IT entrepreneur. He denies allegations the group has links to far-Right groups.

  • Review: George Clooney makes a moving 'The Midnight Sky'

    Netflix is on a roll this year, with “Mank,”“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,”“Da 5 Bloods” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” all garnering Oscar buzz. George Clooney directs and stars in this feature film adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel “Good Morning, Midnight” and what he has done on both sides of the camera is astounding. Clooney plays a cancer-ridden astrophysicist who is waiting out his days alone in an Arctic lab, trying to warn a returning spaceship about what has happened back home.

  • Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College vote

    As many as 5,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. just days before electors from each state arrive to cast their votes.