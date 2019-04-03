Seth Meyers Uses NASA Women's Project To Blast Off Donald Trump

A new NASA project gave Seth Meyers the space he needed to zing President Donald Trump on “Late Night” Tuesday.

The host noted that scientists are paying women about $19,000 to lie in bed 60 days for a NASA and European Space Agency study on weightlessness. Meyers then launched a punch line that burned Trump for his less-savory financial dealings with women.

Of course, the president remained in Meyers’ orbit through much of the monologue.

