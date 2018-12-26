Secret Santa Allows Homeless Man To Experience The Joy Of Giving

A wealthy businessman who anonymously gives away money during the holidays every year added a new twist to his philanthropy this year, CBS News reports.

He went to Phoenix and enlisted the aid of Moses Elder, a homeless man, to distribute about $3,000. The donor told Elder to give away the money in whatever way he saw fit.

“I think this will be a joyful experience for him,” the donor said of Elder. “It’s a myth that the homeless just take. From my experience, the people with the least give the most of what they have.”

Check out the video above to see how Elder gave the money away and how he felt about it.