Patricia Arquette Honors Late Sister Alexis In Powerful Emmys Plea For Transgender Rights

Patricia Arquette used her 2019 Emmy Awards triumph on Sunday to reiterate her support for the transgender community.

She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for “The Act,” in which she starred opposite Joey King. Arquette, who previously won in 2005 for “Medium,” seized the opportunity to pay tribute to her sister, Alexis Arquette, who died in 2016.

"I'm in mourning every day of my life." #TheAct's Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) talks about the passing of her sister Alexis Arquette and the persecution of trans people during her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/E1iMULV5QV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

“In my heart, I’m so sad,” Arquette said. “I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs.”

“Let’s get rid of this bias that we have everywhere,” she added.

Best known for her roles in “Last Exit to Brooklyn” and “The Wedding Singer,” Alexis died Sept. 11, 2016, at the age of 47, from complications related to HIV/AIDS. She came out as transgender in 2006, and documented her transition in the film “Alexis Arquette: She’s My Brother.”

Arquette’s speech prompted Laverne Cox to stand up from her seat and hoist her Edie Parker clutch into the air. The rainbow purse was emblazoned with the words “October 8th, Title XII Supreme Court.”

Laverne Cox reacts to Patricia Arquette's #Emmys speech, where she said: "I'm so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted... Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere" pic.twitter.com/gxaGHKRxdV — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

On Oct. 8, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether or not Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against cases of anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in the workplace.

The powerful moment won praise from Arquette’s fans and LGBTQ rights advocates on Twitter.

Patricia Arquette just honored her sister, Alexis, and spoke out for trans people on the #Emmys stage. I hope all the cis-hets are watching. #TransLivesMatter #TransIsBeautiful — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) September 23, 2019

“Stop persecuting trans people. Give them jobs.” That part. I love Patricia Arquette. #Emmys — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette never fails to cast that spotlight on the important stuff, so it's cool that they keep giving her #Emmys for shows I've never heard of. #trans #Emmys2019 — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) September 23, 2019

Arquette was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or movie for her role in “Escape at Dannemora.” She lost in that category to Michelle Williams for “Fosse/Verdon.”

Her recent acceptance speeches have doubled as political statements.

At the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, she thanked special counsel Robert Mueller, who was then leading an investigation looking into Russian collusion in the 2016 election and Moscow’s possible ties to President Donald Trump.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.