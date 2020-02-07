The U.S. Olympic Skateboarding Team's Uniforms Are Very, Very Good

At this point, it’s looking unlikely that we mere mortals and non-skateboarders are making the 2020 U.S. Olympic skateboarding team. And we had come to terms with that fact ― before we saw the uniforms.

Nike released its Olympic uniforms, including these two for the U.S. skateboarding team, and suddenly we want to take up the sport. (Photo: Nike )

Nike unveiled its Olympic uniforms Thursday, including those for skateboarding, a newcomer to the games this year. They are very, very good.

We’re personally partial to France’s red boiler suit, but we’d take Brazil or the United States’ geometrics and cargo pants, too. We’d take it all. Except for the small detail of actually having to be able to skateboard to wear them.

Red boiler suit for the French team FTW. (Photo: Nike )

Forget about going for the gold; we're going for Brazil's uniform. (Photo: Nike )

The uniforms, which are made of 100% recycled polyester, were designed in collaboration with Dutch artist Parra to “celebrate each nation’s unique skate culture,” according to the Nike website.

The U.S. uniform was “inspired by a traditional basketball jersey,” the French one was inspired by tennis, while Brazil’s is an ode to soccer. And suddenly, we’re inspired to go shopping.

