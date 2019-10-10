Mark Ruffalo: 'Kindness' Is Irrelevant Until Bush Is 'Brought To Justice'

Mark Ruffalo is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy over Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush ― and his take is a little different from some of the others in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Bell were slammed on social media for showing support for DeGeneres, who had said that she and Bush were “friends” with different beliefs. The talk show host was responding to critics of her sitting and laughing with the former Republican president at a Dallas Cowboys game.

“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone,” DeGeneres said.

Ruffalo tweeted Wednesday to offer his two cents on the matter, saying that “we can’t even begin to talk about kindness” until Bush is “brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War.”

Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness. https://t.co/dpMwfck6su — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2019

The actor, perhaps best known as the Incredible Hulk in the “Avengers” movies, also linked to a Vanity Fair article that broke down some of the reasoning behind the outrage directed at DeGeneres for her friendly relationship with the former president.

DeGeneres has been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights and is considered an icon within the queer community. She’s known for espousing a mantra of living with compassion and kindness.

Bush publicly opposed same-sex marriage during his presidency, oversaw a “War on Terror” that killed thousands of civilians and troops, and lobbied for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh even after Kavanaugh was publicly accused of sexual misconduct. Bush’s own top counterterrorism official accused him of authorizing war crimes during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Ruffalo also specifically called out the torture of detainees that took place under Bush’s administration.

Many people were impressed that the A-list actor had spoken out, given how many of DeGeneres’ Hollywood peers had supported her.

Here’s a snapshot of the dialogue on Twitter:

People think kindness is niceness. The problem is, injustice should always make us angry. pic.twitter.com/I3y2jQUCX6 — José Vilson (@TheJLV) October 9, 2019

it’s official the only brain cell in hollywood is in mark ruffalo’s possession https://t.co/DTtniO9SsR — fernanda (@pinoemorgan) October 9, 2019

This is so misguided.



Regardless with whether or not you like them, agree with them, or even believe them to be a good person, show them kindness. It's the little things that change the world. If only the world had more people willing to do good for goodness' sake.#MarkRuffalo https://t.co/tm4RHvIfFR — A.C. Dumnich (@antoniocdumnich) October 9, 2019

Thank you Mark for being better than most of your colleagues in Hollywood.



More people need to understand that George Bush was a detriment to mankind, even if not as outlandish as Trump. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 9, 2019

I think @TheEllenShow should have @MarkRuffalo on her show for an extensive discussion about his belief that kindness is inappropriate at this time. — Waiting for #12 (@deckacards) October 9, 2019

Unpopular opinion, but I disagree with @MarkRuffalo’s comments about @TheEllenShow.

Calling someone a friend does not automatically mean we condone all of their choices. Being photographed next to someone when you’re a celeb does not furnish guilt by association. #JustSaying — Angie 🦋Jane (@srching4angief) October 9, 2019

Hulk out, Mark Ruffalo. Hulk out. I'm just glad someone with power and influence is reminding the younger generation about the disastrous legacy of the Bush years. https://t.co/eld3qmfP7c — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 9, 2019

He's championed indigenous people and their causes for many years, so he already had my support, but Mark Ruffalo is a real one https://t.co/ehvzk8Cg3V — 🦅🥞frybread power🥞🦅 (@RandiFoorDalton) October 9, 2019

I'm glad to see at least one actor (Marc Ruffalo) understanding the issue with Ellen bffing with George W. I was starting to wonder if they all had fallen into the Bad Place or what. — Mariah McCourt (@TiredFairy) October 9, 2019

