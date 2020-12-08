The Marines And The Racist Porn Actor Who Tried To Start A ‘Modern Day SS’

Christopher Mathias and Ryan J. Reilly
·14 min read
(Photo: Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Getty)
(Photo: Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Getty)

In 2016, Liam Collins, then just a teenager living in New Jersey, had a very specific vision for his life. He was going to join the U.S. Marines, get the training he needed, and then form a fascist paramilitary group that would use violence and terror to create a whites-only ethnostate.

“It takes a man’s willpower and heart to make a commitment like this,” Collins wrote at the time on a since-shuttered neo-Nazi web forum called Iron March.

Four years later, in early October of 2020, Collins was discharged from the Marines and moved to Idaho, where he settled down with a crew of fellow self-described fascists. The group was allegedly heavily armed, had conducted weapons training, and had even produced their own propaganda videos in which they displayed support for the violent neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division.

But one day in late October, federal agents arrived. HuffPost first reported that three men — including Collins, another former Marine, and a porn actor — were arrested for a conspiracy to ship illegally altered guns across state lines. Although initial court documents offered no details of the men’s white supremacist activity, a superseding indictment recently filed in federal court (which adds new charges and a new defendant to the existing case) lays out horrifying details of their alleged racism and bloodlust.

All told, the new court documents — along with leaked Iron March messages obtained by anti-fascist activists — paint a frightening portrait of American extremist terror. They show white supremacists finding spaces to organize online and in the military, where they discuss moving to regions where they think they can make inroads among predominantly white populations.

The documents also offer evidence of these white supremacists either surveilling Black Lives Matter demonstrations or discussing how to kill the protesters taking part. Prosecutors allege that on two occasions this summer in Boise, Idaho, one of the neo-Nazi defendants was spotted silently stalking the demonstrations from his car, driving slowly near anti-racist protesters gathered in the state capitol. He later allegedly texted one of the other defendants about forming a “death squad” to massacre Black Lives Matter activists.

Collins, 21, was arrested in Idaho along with Paul Kryscuk, a 35-year-old former porn actor, and Jordan Duncan, a 25-year-old former Marine. The fourth defendant, a 21-year-old active-duty Marine named Justin Wade Hermanson, was arrested in North Carolina as part of the same plot.

A federal grand jury alleges that all four men — who referred to themselves as “Disciple,” “Deacon,” “Soldier” and “Sandman” — participated in a weapons conspiracy to manufacture, transport and sell illegally altered firearms starting in 2019.

The four are facing an array of criminal counts. All of them are charged with conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship those arms interstate. Collins, Kryscuk and Hermanson are also facing charges of interstate transportation of firearms without a license. Collins and Kryscuk each are charged with an additional count of interstate transportation of unregistered firearms. According to the feds, Collins and Kryscuk could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, Hermanson could face as much as 10 years behind bars, and Duncan could face a maximum of five years. Most defendants don’t end up receiving the maximum sentence.

‘Come Home White Man’

Paul Kryscuk was known as “Pauly Harker” in the porn world, a stage name he used in films in which he’d sexually abuse and humiliate Black women. In 2014, according to a website that monitors racism and abuse in the porn industry, Kryscuk expressed some regret for his role in these films, calling it the “most degrading job” he’d ever done.

But by early 2017 he was back on the job, starring in more vile and racist porn videos, including some in which he specifically lashed out at the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was around this time that he started posting to Iron March, an infamous online gathering place for the most dangerous elements of the far-right, including murderous neo-Nazi groups like the Atomwaffen Division.

“I’ve recently become much more of a virulent racist than I was even a month or two ago,” Kryscuk wrote in one post, according to Iron March chat logs obtained and published online by anti-fascist activists. “There is no possible co-existence with the other races.”

Some of his posts attracted Collins’ attention. Collins had written on Iron March about his dreams of forming a new group called “Fascist Liaison.” It would be a “modern day SS,” a reference to the genocidal paramilitary arm of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party. Members, Collins wrote, would go hiking and camping together, do gym sessions, practice with weapons and eventually buy a plot of land, all in preparation for a race war.

“We’re militants, not Intellectuals,” Collins explained to Kryscuk in one message. “Let me know if you would be interested in joining the Liaison. From then on you can be briefed.”

“I am extremely interested,” Kryscuk responded.

Iron March was shut down in late 2017, but by then, according to federal prosecutors, Collins and Kryscuk were using encrypted messaging apps to recruit other white nationalists to their group. These recruits included the two other defendants — Duncan and Hermanson — who, like Collins, had been stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

By February 2020, Kryscuk had moved to Boise. When he arrived, according to the indictment, he met up with other group members in the area and discussed possibly converting solvent traps, which are gun cleaning devices, into silencers.

Prosecutors allege that he preached to the group that the “final frontier is real life violence.” He claimed that he had been “acquiring some serious skills” and that he had become “pretty lethal.”

Duncan, who would soon begin working as a contractor with the U.S. Navy in Boise, met up with Kryscuk in the city in July. Later that summer the pair, along with two other unidentified group members, participated in training exercises in the desert outside Boise, even filming a propaganda video featuring the four men “outfitted in AtomWaffen masks giving the ‘Heil Hitler’ sign, beneath the image of a black sun,” according to the indictment.

The video ended with a message: “Come home white man.”

The Nazis Of Camp Lejeune

In November 2019, anonymous anti-fascist activists obtained and published the contents of Iron March’s database, allowing researchers and journalists to match usernames with their corresponding email and IP addresses.

Among the first Iron March users to be exposed in the press was Collins. A Marines spokesperson told Newsweek at the time that a “full investigation” into Collins’ alleged extremism would be initiated.

But by August of 2020, this investigation was still ongoing, Collins remained a Marine, and prosecutors say Duncan and Kryscuk were excitedly telling their fellow fascists about Collins, who they said had “tons of gear and training” and had already recruited three other Marines to their group.

According to the indictment, they also praised Collins for having “sacrificed the most for the cause.”

A Marines spokesman told HuffPost that Collins, a rifleman who reached the rank of lance corporal, was prematurely discharged from the service in September 2020 because “the character of his service” was “incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards.”

Citing an ongoing administrative process, the spokesman would not elaborate any further.

In his previous posts on Iron March, Collins had been explicit about his motives for joining the military: He wanted to get training he could then use with his fascist paramilitary group. Members of his group, he wrote in one post, would be “required to have served in a nation’s military, whether U.S., UK, or Poland.”

Scholars of white supremacists in America have long warned of precisely this dangerous military-to-paramilitary pipeline.

Veterans and active-duty personnel have historically been among the most effective domestic terrorists, Kathleen Belew, author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” said in an interview last year after HuffPost exposed seven white nationalist group members in the military.

Current and former military members have “played an instrumental role in moving weapons, training and tactics from military to civilian spaces” and have “dramatically escalated the impact of white power violence on civilian populations,” Belew said.

Of the four defendants named in the latest indictment, three — Collins, Duncan and Hermanson — had served in the Marines and possibly met each other at Camp Lejeune.

Hermanson, by then a corporal, was the only active-duty Marine at the time of the arrests. He was most recently stationed at Camp Lejeune, where he worked as a clerk in the 1st Battalion, 2nd Division.

It’s also where, according to the indictment, he had started going by the name “Sandman” while communicating with the fascist group. He helped recruit and vet at least one other person for the group, the indictment states, and had been viewing Atomwaffen propaganda material.

“The serious allegations are not a reflection of the Marine Corps, do not reflect the oath every Marine takes to support and defend the constitution, and do not align with our core values of honor, courage, and commitment,” the Marines spokesman told HuffPost.

Hermanson and Collins had been assigned to the same unit at Camp Lejeune. But in October, Collins was pushed out of the Marines and joined Duncan and Kryscuk in Boise.

By then the group in Idaho had assembled an arsenal with at least three 9 mm pistols with suppressors, four lightweight semi-automatic rifles with detachable magazines, and two short barrel rifles, according to the indictment. Kryscuk was also allegedly viewing materials about car bombs, remote detonators and other explosives

They appeared to be inching ever closer to the “real life violence” they craved. One of their potential targets? Those demonstrating during this year’s historic Black Lives Matter uprising.

The ‘Death Squad’

News of the arrests of the first three men came to light after Alicia Garza, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, tweeted that the FBI had visited her home in October and said her name had been found on a list in the home of an Idaho white supremacist.

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” Garza tweeted at the time. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling. I’m ok y’all, but this shit is not ok. Vote this muthafucka out. For real.”

The superseding indictment indicates that the four defendants had started taking more proactive steps to target Black Lives Matter supporters.

Kryscuk, according to court documents, was “within eyesight” of a BLM rally at Boise State University on July 21, “first sitting in his parked vehicle then driving around the rally area slowly, for a total of approximately 20 minutes.” His vehicle was spotted in the area of another BLM rally in Boise on Aug. 21, the superseding indictment alleges.

And on Oct. 1, Kryscuk and Duncan allegedly “discussed their group ... shooting protestors in Boise,” the indictment says.

Prosecutors say that the discussion, which appears to have taken place via text message, went in part like this:

KRYSCUK - “Death squad”

KRYSCUK - “Assassins creed hoodies and suppressed 22 pistols”

DUNCAN - “People freaking tf out”

KRYSCUK - “About what”

DUNCAN - “The end of democracy”

KRYSCUK - “One can hope”

Boise State professor Terry J. Wilson II, a spokesperson for the local Black Lives Matter chapter, told HuffPost that the news of the neo-Nazis stalking his fellow anti-racist demonstrators “reinforces, vindicates and validates why we are here.” He said the BLM demonstrations in Boise were frequently met with antagonism from both members of the far-right and local law enforcement, all of whom were armed.

Wilson also recalled receiving an email from the Department of Homeland Security ahead of one rally warning him and his fellow organizers of “active efforts” to harm protesters. (HuffPost has not independently confirmed this email.)

But Wilson said the Black Lives Matter organizers were unsure of whether they could trust the federal agency. “To us, it sounded like an active effort to keep us from protesting, is what it felt like because of the Trump administration,” Wilson said, “and while we knew there was a threat, we didn’t know it was that imminent.”

Still, he said he was not surprised to learn that neo-Nazis had discussed killing him and his fellow demonstrators.

“Especially with the rhetoric that comes from the Republican Party, the GOP/KKK, we’re not shocked, not surprised, that neo-Nazism is alive in Trump country,” Wilson said.

Idaho, Destination For White Supremacists

An unidentified supporter waves a Confederate flag while members of the Aryan Nations carry Nazi flags and a banner saying &quot;Enjoy Diversity&quot; during a parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Oct. 28, 2000. (Photo: REUTERS/Jeff T. APB/RCS)
An unidentified supporter waves a Confederate flag while members of the Aryan Nations carry Nazi flags and a banner saying "Enjoy Diversity" during a parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Oct. 28, 2000. (Photo: REUTERS/Jeff T. APB/RCS)

In 2017, Kryscuk posted a short manifesto of sorts to Iron March, urging his fellow fascists to prepare to fight a race war. A major priority, Kryscuk wrote, is the “seizing of territory” and “the Balkanization” of America.

He urged people to begin “buying property in remote areas that are already predominantly White and right leaning.”

Then, he instructed, “incrementally start radicalizing your neighbors and friends. Show them that there is no easy way out of this. There will be many Whites that don’t agree with our philosophy. Remember, when the SHTF [shit hits the fan] they will listen to whoever is the strongest and WE are the strongest.”

By 2020, it seemed Kryscuk and his fellow fascists had settled on Idaho as the place to set up shop. It was a somewhat unsurprising selection, as the state and the greater Northwest have attracted white supremacists and other extremists for generations. In the 1980s, the Aryan Nations made its home in Idaho, occupying a sprawling compound in the countryside.

Amy Herzfeld-Copple, an Idaho native and deputy director of the civil rights organization Western States Center, told HuffPost in a statement that although Idaho is increasingly diverse, it also remains “overwhelmingly white” and is still wrestling with its past as a destination for hate groups seeking to create a whites-only ethnostate.

“The combination of relatively affordable land, little-to-no interference from the government and a largely conservative electorate and legislature is a clear draw,” she said. “On top of that, while many Idaho communities have a history of rejecting bigotry, some Idaho elected officials hold far-right views and publicly partner with extremist organizations.”

Herzfeld-Copple added that the extremist threat has been severe this year in Idaho.

“Armed anti-government extremists have resisted public health measures, intimidated officials and broadly undermined democratic practice in the state,” she said.

A Growing Right-Wing Threat

Although the feds allege the defendants plotted to potentially target Black Lives Matter protesters while trying to set up a whites-only ethnostate, none of them are charged with a domestic terrorism-related crime. Because the plot involved guns and not, say, a bomb, no terrorism-related federal statute could be used against the defendants. The First Amendment protects much of the activity of domestic extremist hate groups, and no federal domestic terrorism law broadly covers acts or potential acts of terrorism. Civil liberties proponents worry that such a law would be abused by prosecutors.

There’s certainly reason to worry about federal government overreach against defendants with disfavored political beliefs: Earlier this year, a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Tennessee brought rare marijuana-related charges against a member of an anarcho-punk band after he posted online images from a photo shoot for his band in which he was holding a fake Molotov cocktail. But the lack of a federal domestic terrorism statute means that cases involving designated foreign terrorist groups are much easier to bring than cases against domestic extremists plotting violence. The federal government has relied upon a variety of other federal charges to use against white supremacists they consider dangerous.

Just this week, federal prosecutors in California unveiled charges of enticement of a minor and production of child pornography against a member of an anti-government militia group associated with the “boogaloo” movement. The case grew out of an FBI counterterrorism investigation into the death of Federal Protective Service officer David Patrick Underwood. Two men associated with the boogaloo movement have been charged in connection with Underwood’s death.

The charges against the neo-Nazi foursome come as law enforcement officials worry that President Donald Trump’s increasingly unhinged rhetoric about the 2020 election is going to inspire violence from his supporters. Current and former law enforcement officials of both parties say Trump’s lies about mass voter fraud conspiracies could lead to attacks on government officials by right-wing supporters who believe the election was stolen.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Goya Foods CEO says Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was named 'employee of the month' after boycott

    Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said Ocasio-Cortez "was actually our employee of the month" following the boycott due to an increase in sales.

  • C. African town finds Muslim-Christian peace after years of war

    In the crowded alleys of Bambari's Kidjigira market, customers of all faiths brush together as steam rises from hanging cooking pots and flies swarm around them.

  • Armed police raid home of Florida scientist fired over Covid-19 data

    Rebekah Jones claims Governor Ron DeSantis, with whom she has clashed repeatedly since her dismissal in May, was involvedRebekah Jones, the Florida data scientist embroiled in an on-going dispute with the state’s Republican governor over the handling of coronavirus figures, had her home raided on Monday by armed police who confiscated her computers.In a stream of posts on Twitter, Jones posted a video of the raid which showed state police carrying handguns escorting her out of her Tallahassee home. She can be heard saying: “He just pointed a gun at my children,” with her husband and two children apparently upstairs in the house at the time.Jones claimed in her tweets that the raid was the work of Ron DeSantis, the governor with whom she has clashed repeatedly since she was fired by the state’s department of health in May in a row over Covid-19 data. She compared the incident to sending “the gestapo”, adding: “This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly. This is what happens to people who speak truth to power.”The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed they had entered Jones’s house on a search warrant. But in a statement the department said the action was related to a recent computer hack of the health department website in which emergency response coordinators were sent an unathorised message.According to the Tampa Bay Times, the message urged the coordinators to “speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. Be a hero. Speak out before it’s too late.”Jones was dismissed from her job running Florida’s Covid-19 database on the same day that DeSantis ordered the opening up of the state following lockdown measures. The decision to allow beaches, restaurants, cinemas and other public places to reopen was blamed for a later surge in cases of infection.Jones said she was removed from the post because she had resisted efforts to censor the data she was presenting on the state’s official coronavirus site. Since her ousting, she has compiled her own daily tally of coronavirus cases in Florida that is more detailed than the state’s own database which she has recently expanded to include information on cases in schools nationwide.In an interview with the Guardian in August, she said: “They’re not listening to the scientists, they’ve no plan to release data, they’re just going to let everybody fend for themselves.”Referring to the official line that she was dismissed for insubordination, she said: “If I was insubordinate to say I’m not going to manipulate data, to say it’s safe to reopen when it’s not, then, yes, I wear insubordination as a badge of honor.”DeSantis has followed a similar maverick approach to the pandemic as Donald Trump. Like the US president, the Florida governor has claimed success in his handling of the disease even when the statistics have screamed otherwise.On Monday, the state’s own official data recorded 7,711 new cases of Covid-19. The state has now endured 1,065,785 instances of infection – the highest number in the country other than California and Texas.Some 19,282 Floridians have died.Describing the Monday morning raid at her home, Jones said that police confiscated the phone and computer she uses to post daily case numbers in Florida. She claimed that in the process, the officers “took evidence of corruption at the state level” – without explaining what she meant.In a defiant note, she said that the police action would not silence her. “I’ll have a new computer tomorrow. And then I’m going to get back to work.”

  • Biden picks first Black Pentagon chief

    Lloyd Austin, who led US troops into Baghdad in 2003 and rose to head the US Central Command, has been chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to be the first African-American secretary of defense, US media reported Monday.

  • Biden selects retired general Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary

    If confirmed by the Senate, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black Secretary of Defense.

  • Sputnik vaccine aims to bolster Russia's geopolitical influence

    Russia has sought to assert itself on the world stage through arms sales and energy exports, but the coronavirus pandemic has given Moscow another tool to win influence abroad: a vaccine.

  • Japan's economy grows 22.9% in 3Q, bouncing back from COVID

    Japan has reported its economy expanded at a 22.9% annual rate in the last quarter, as businesses and personal spending recovered from pandemic-related shocks in the spring and early summer. Economists said the upward revision released Tuesday was in line with forecasts and suggests Japan's economy, the world's third largest, is on the mend from the recession that started in late 2019, even before coronavirus outbreaks hit. “The sizeable upward revision to Q3 GDP and the sharp rise in ‘core' household spending in October support our view that Japan’s economy will recover from the pandemic faster than the consensus expects," Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

  • XPrize launches a $15 million contest to develop alternative meats

    Just one week after Singapore became the first country in the world to approve the sale of lab-grown meat, XPrize has announced a new competition to foster the development of technologies that will transform the global food industry. In partnership with ASPIRE, an offshoot of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), the Feed the Next Billion contest gives entrants four years to develop meat alternatives. The XPrize says entrants will need to create consistent cuts of alternative meats that look, taste, smell, feel and cook like a regular fish fillet or chicken breast.

  • How ghosts of Germany's past are shaping its vaccine strategy

    As Germany gears up to inoculate its population against the coronavirus, ethics experts have been given a prominent say over who goes first in a country still scarred by memories of the Nazi or communist dictatorships deciding who gets to live or die.

  • Steakhouses, Hill bars and ski trips: GOP carries on amid the pandemic

    Many Republicans are refusing to let the coronavirus interfere with their holiday plans.

  • Trump’s health nemesis gets a new starring role: Reversing Trump’s policies

    Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general and former House lawmaker, would enter Biden’s HHS without traditional health or management experience – but with immense power to undo Trump’s actions.

  • Medical arm of China's JD.com surges 34% on HK debut

    The medical arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com soared 34 percent in the first few minutes of its debut on the Hong Kong stock market Tuesday morning after raising HK$27 billion ($3.5 billion) in an initial public offering.

  • Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base

    U.S. Army leaders are expected to fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in a dramatic purge to correct a command culture they believe failed to address leadership failures and a pattern of violence that included murders, sexual assaults and suicides, U.S. officials said Monday. According to officials familiar with the matter, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy will take administrative action that will remove soldiers from their jobs, and likely trigger investigations that could lead to a wide range of punishments. McCarthy and other senior Army leaders are expected to announce the results of the review on Tuesday.

  • White House 'opted not to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer vaccine'

    The Trump administration opted last summer not to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, a decision that could delay the delivery of a second batch of doses until the American manufacturer has fulfilled its orders to other countries. The revelation, reported by the Associated Press on Monday, came a day before President Trump will aim to take credit for the speedy development of forthcoming coronavirus vaccines at a White House summit on Tuesday. Pfizer's vaccine is expected to be approved by a panel of Food and Drug Administration scientists as soon as this week, with delivery of 100 million doses – enough for 50 million Americans – expected in coming months. Under its contract with Pfizer, the Trump administration committed to buy an initial 100 million doses, with an option to purchase as many as five times more. But in the summer the White House opted not to lock in an additional 100 million doses for delivery in the second quarter of 2021, according to people who spoke to AP about the matter on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it publicly.

  • Firm Tied to Team Biden Looks to Cash In on COVID Response

    An investment firm with deep ties to at least one and possibly more members of Joe Biden’s would-be cabinet views the government’s response to the coronavirus as a potential money-making opportunity, according to filings with the Security Exchange Commission.Pine Island Capital Partners boasts on its website of its “leadership, investing, and networking expertise of our partners.” As the Daily Poster and the New York Times recently reported, its list of “D.C. Partners” includes Tony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, who has been on leave from the firm since joining the Biden campaign in August. Also on the list are two leading candidates to run Biden’s Pentagon, Michele Flournoy and retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.All three Democratic foreign policy heavyweights own equity stakes in Pine Island, but “would divest themselves of any investment in Pine Island if confirmed for a position in the administration,” according to a company spokesperson. A source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast that Blinken plans to divest from any Pine Island holdings should the Senate approve his nomination.On Sept. 23, in the closing weeks of presidential election, Pine Island, a private equity firm, unveiled an initial public offering for a new investment vehicle known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs are essentially “shell compan[ies],” as CNBC characterized them, created to buy other firms. Buying shares in these blank slates is essentially an exercise in betting on the acumen of the SPAC’s directors and advisers.That makes Pine Island’s reliance on its team of prominent Washington insiders particularly significant, especially at a time when the government has appropriated and is set to spend hundreds of billions of dollars in response to the lingering pandemic.“Capitalizing on their influential networks and drawing on their deep industry knowledge and experience,” the firm’s website says, “Pine Island’s Washington, D.C. partners work in tandem with the investment team to source deals, conduct analyses, win bids, close transactions, and directly advise the companies in which we invest.”The firm raised $218 million for its new SPAC, which is specifically looking to invest in “defense, government service and aerospace businesses,” according to the prospectus, which was amended and re-issued on Nov. 13. And one specific area of government contracting it hopes to plumb for new business lies in the government’s response to the coronavirus.“We further believe COVID-19 will be a tail wind for the sector in the long-term as federal, state and local governments implement new tools and services that heavily depend on inter-agency connectivity while constrained budgets will benefit from operational efficiency and automation, for which government services are well positioned to deliver,” its filing reads.In other words, Pine Island’s new fund sees the government’s response to the coronavirus as a novel opportunity to cash in—not in terms of profiting directly off treating the lethal virus, but by investing in government contractors that federal and local agencies will turn to in its wake.Obama’s General Just Set an ISIS War Plan on FireShe Helped Escalate an Endless War. Will She End It?For companies in the government contracting business, it’s common to seek officials with experience and expertise in Washington. And former government officials with deep knowledge of and connections in the agencies that dole out high-dollar government contracts frequently secure gigs with companies looking to land that business.But that “revolving door” between government and industry can create perverse incentives and conflicts of interest, ethics experts say. And it’s just that sort of business as usual that Mandy Smithberger, the director of the Straus Military Reform Project at the Project on Government Oversight, says is concerning in this case. “These kinds of conflicts are particularly disappointing given justified criticisms of how the Trump administration has repeatedly used the government to further personal and financial interests,” Smithberger wrote in an email. “While this isn't uncommon, it's still gross.”“The nature of [Pine Island’s] business, and how they sold it to clients, makes it that much more incumbent on anyone nominated to go above and beyond to disclose clients and any government programs or policies they worked or advised on,” Smithberger said. “And anyone confirmed must make sure there are strong firewalls put in place between former Pine Island Capital officials and the firm and its clients.”Pine Island isn’t exactly shy about its strategy of leveraging its relationship with politically connected individuals to boost its business. On its website, the firm listed two companies with defense applications, one an aerospace/automation machining company and the other a live-fire-training firm for “military, law enforcement and commercial companies.”“We believe that there are still a significant number of potential targets with competitive advantages in ‘big data’ analytics, enterprise IT, secure data processing, seamless inter-agency technology integration, communications and training solutions that would benefit from our deep bench of advisers who contribute decades of relevant government and defense expertise,” the prospectus reads.The document adds, “Our leadership team is well equipped to support a potential target on all key competitive factors of the government services market as we have unique insight into how rapidly changing technologies will directly impact the evolving preferences of defense, intelligence and federal government customers.”On the management team of Pine Island is John Thain. Thain was the final chief executive of Merrill Lynch ahead of the 2008 global financial crisis caused by Wall Street and its acquisition by Bank of America. Reportedly, before Bank of America executives pushed Thain out in 2009, Thain requested a $30 million to $40 million bonus at the fall 2008 height of the crisis. He received none and denied asking for one.Thain, according to his Pine Capital biography, is currently on the board of the deeply controversial rideshare and data firm Uber and is a member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, which has come under government scrutiny in recent years.It’s become increasingly common for Wall Street titans like Thain to set up SPACs, with well-known hedge funder Bill Ackman and early Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya among the managers. In 2020, the corporations raised around $64 billion, according to CNBC.These deals can be particularly lucrative for the directors and advisers of SPACs. Traditional funds often need to raise money to buy up companies. By relying on public investors’ money to fuel their acquisitions, they can gobble up businesses—without ever putting up a dime of their own.Ordinarily, however, the SPACs appeal is centered solely around their managers’ financial wiles.Though its roots are in financial services, Pine Island has also assembled a team whose value to the firm appears primarily in the political sphere. In addition to Flournoy and Austin, its “Washington D.C. partners” also include former U.S. Senators Tom Daschle, Byron Dorgan, Saxby Chambliss, and Don Nickles, former House Democratic Leader Dick Gephardt, and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen."Our deep bench of connected advisors and former government officials will be the catalyst to recruiting, retaining and developing an elite team of managers and employees, which we believe will enable us to exploit an opportunity in government services," Pine Island Acquisition Corporation wrote in its prospectus.Federal political appointees can be required to divest their holdings in private companies if doing so would be “reasonably necessary to avoid a conflict of interest,” according to federal ethics rules.Pine Island’s SEC filing is bullish on aerospace companies, precisely because it foresees “a gradual and volatile recovery” from the “post-COVID-19 status quo.” The firm believes it “can find opportunities to provide needed capital at attractive valuations to Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers in the highly fragmented global aerospace supply chain landscape,” according to the filing.Its similar bullishness on the U.S. defense market, despite an expectation of Pentagon budgets falling from their gargantuan heights of a quarter-trillion dollars, reflects a faith in an increased demand “for advanced electronics, communications, sensor and detection processing and other technologies.” Pine Island says that’s something its team is “uniquely positioned to capitalize on given our combined investment experience and deeply connected partner group of former U.S. defense and government officials.”Asked about the appearance in the prospectus of Pine Island anticipating to cash in off the post-COVID contracting environment, the Pine Island spokesperson told The Daily Beast, “the description of the implications of COVID-19 on future business prospects is a standard, ubiquitous feature of prospectuses right now for such investment vehicles regarding any industry.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White House responds to report that it declined to buy more vaccine doses

    Pfizer says any additional doses between the initial agreed-upon 100 million will need to come in a separate agreement from the one put together this summer.

  • Capsule with asteroid samples arrives in Japan for research

    A small capsule containing asteroid soil samples that was dropped from space by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft and landed in the Australian Outback arrived Tuesday in Tokyo for research into the origin of the solar system and life on Earth. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said its capsule, tightly sealed and carefully stored in a container box, arrived in Japan on a flight from Australia, attended by a group of JAXA officials.

  • Coronavirus updates: Former FDA head says to use all vaccine doses right away; more than a quarter of US cases reported since 11/16

    Most U.S. cases have been reported since Oct. 4, analysis finds. U.K. hospitals will receive first batch of the vaccine. Latest COVID news.

  • LGBTQ definitions every good ally should know

    Millions of Americans identify as LGBTQ, and like any group, they have their own language to talk about both who they are and the challenges they face in a society that doesn't fully accept or protect them.

  • AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defense, according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon. Biden selected Austin over the longtime front-runner candidate, Michele Flournoy, a former senior Pentagon official and Biden supporter who would have been the first woman to serve as defense secretary.