Khloé Kardashian Said She Was Coming For Kris Jenner After Lamar Odom Revelation





Khloé Kardashian, livid after her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s memoir revealed that her mother, Kris Jenner, had lied to her, said she was going to “come” for the KarJenner matriarch.

On Monday, a clip from the upcoming Sunday episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” showed Kardashian telling her younger sister Kylie Jenner that Odom was “writing a book.”

“In the book, I found out that mom’s lying to me,” she says.

The memoir, “Darkness to Light,” came out in May and did include some juicy details about what potentially helped end Odom’s seven-year marriage to Kardashian. The clip doesn’t note exactly what it is that Kardashian learned, but based on coverage of the memoir when it was released, it’s likely that the event in question was this dramatic run-in outside a SoulCycle studio in August 2015. Odom alleged in the memoir that Kris Jenner orchestrated the entire event.

Odom wrote in the memoir that Jenner called that August to tell him that her daughter “wanted to speak to me in person the next day in LA.”

While on a drug binge, Odom went to Los Angeles to see his then-wife.

“Kris said Khloe would be at SoulCycle in Beverly Hills at 6 AM, and she was right on time,” wrote the basketball star.

Kardashian was “stunned” at his presence as the unhappy duo’s reunion was inundated by paparazzi.

“It had to be Kris. She must have called the paparazzi and arranged for them to be there, knowing Khloé would be caught off guard and react accordingly. Now here’s the kicker — and this will show you how devious Kris Jenner is — Khloé had no idea I was going to be there. She was frightened and jittery. From the outset it looked like I was ambushing her while she walked to her workout. We were on bad terms and she didn’t want me there. It all began to make sense,” Odom wrote.

“The cameras caught the entire encounter on tape,” he recalled. “There had been a sliver of hope for us to reconcile. I wanted to get back together. Kris knew this was my last chance, but she didn’t want a drug addict in the family. It wasn’t good for business. Any chance I had left with Khloé exploded on the spot.”

Given that this revelation is pretty explosive ― and hella shady on Jenner’s part ― it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s what set Kardashian off.

In another part of the clip for next week’s episode, Scott Disick is heard telling Kardashian about her mom: “She literally thinks you’re gonna, like, come for her.” Without missing a beat, the Good American founder says, “Guess what? I am.”

Yikes. You’d think after all these years we’d be better at keeping up with these wild Kardashians and yet ... we’ll still be tuning in on Sunday to see for sure what sparked the drama this time.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.