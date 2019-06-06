Katy Perry Has A Good Reason Why She's Holding Off Planning Wedding To Orlando Bloom

Although Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day after three years of being together, don’t expect them to rush to the altar anytime soon.

The singer told the hosts of “KISS Breakfast,” a morning radio show in Britain, that she and Bloom are taking their sweet time planning the wedding.

“One step at a time. Definitely trying to lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is like a big deal,” she said.

The couple has good reason to go slowly: Both were previously married, Perry to comedian Russell Brand, and Bloom to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a child.

You can hear the complete interview with Perry below:

