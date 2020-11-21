Honeymoon Already Shaky: Joe Biden Hits A Nerve On Twitter With Money Plea

Mary Papenfuss
·Trends Reporter, HuffPost
·3 min read

President-elect Joe Biden, hat in hand, appealed to voters Friday for funding for his administration’s transition into the White House.

Ah, nope would be Twitter followers’ stunned response.

“Here’s the deal,” Biden tweeted. “Because President Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the transition, we have to fund it ourselves and need your help,” asking supporters to “chip in.”

Though followers on Twitter were definitely not willing to “chip in,” they had lots of ideas about how Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could economize — like “skipping Coachella this year.”

People responding were amused — but also annoyed that the president-elect of the world’s wealthiest nation, which has handed massive tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy, now has his hand out to the average American struggling with tough economic times just now.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Coronavirus stokes fears for UK music industry

    Classically trained singers Mark Nathan and his partner Carolyn Holt had bookings stretching into next year until the coronavirus pandemic struck.

  • US Rep. Mike Garcia claims win in swing district north of LA

    Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia claimed victory Friday in his back-and-forth contest with Democrat Christy Smith in the 25th District north of Los Angeles, a Southern California battleground that Democrats had captured just two years ago. In a statement, Garcia said “victory is clear,” given the votes remaining uncounted. Smith said Garcia's assertion of victory was premature and “dangerous to our democratic process."

  • How Pfizer will keep its vaccine at -94 degrees during transport

    CBS News got an inside look at the logistical challenges of getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

  • New York governor Andrew Cuomo to get Emmy for his TV coronavirus briefings

    New York's governor is set to receive an International Emmy award for his daily televised briefings at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Cuomo will receive the prize from the the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at a live-streamed award ceremony. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers were killed by the virus in the spring but according to Bruce L Paisner, the Academy's president and chief executive, Mr Cuomo is being honoured with the academy's Founders Award "in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world". Previous recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and director Steven Spielberg. "The governor's 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure," Mr Paisner said. "People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back." Mr Cuomo used more than 100 Powerpoint-driven slideshows and his sometimes emotional, sometimes acerbic style to provide daily updates and detail his administration's efforts to shutter the economy and avoid predictions of as many as 100,000 people hospitalised at once. The pandemic peaked in early-to-mid April, when over 18,000 people were hospitalised at the same time medical facilities recorded as many as 800 deaths in one day. So many people died in New York City that officials were forced to introduce mass burials (see video below):

  • Crunch time for France's Sarkozy as graft trial looms

    Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial Monday on charges of trying to bribe a judge, in what could be a humiliating postscript to a political career tainted by a litany of legal investigations.

  • Apple promises Xbox Series X/S controller support in a future update

    The Bluetooth Low energy controller that comes with new Xboxes doesn't work with your Mac or iPhone, yet. An update is on the way to fix that,

  • Death of black man beaten by supermarket security guards sparks violent protests at Brazil's Carrefour stores

    The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket in Brazil has sparked protests as the country celebrated Black Consciousness Day on Friday. The military police in Rio Grande do Sul state said the man had threatened a female worker at the supermarket, who called security. A video of Thursday night's incident in the southern city of Porto Alegre captured on a witness' mobile phone was broadcast on social networks and Brazilian media. The short video clip showed one guard restraining 40-year-old welder Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas just outside the doors of a Carrefour supermarket while the other pummelled him with repeated blows to the face. A store employee stood to the side filming. Other clips, shot after, showed a guard kneeling on Mr Freitas' back. He lost consciousness during the assault and died on the spot as medics tried to revive him. A friend of the victim who witnessed the beating told G1 news that as the security guards were beating him, Mr Freitas "screamed that he could not breathe", a scene reminiscent of the US death of George Floyd, a black man who died of asphyxiation as a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis in May, a killing that sparked massive protests across the United States.

  • Death of firebrand cleric in Pakistan clouds future of extremist movement

    In life, Pakistani hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi terrorised the country's religious minorities and incited nationwide riots, all while issuing pleas for the nuclear annihilation of European nations.

  • Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

    A dancer in harem pants moves down a Berlin street next to a skinhead wearing a "Reich" flag: Germany's escalating anti-mask protests in the coronavirus pandemic draw from a wide, seemingly contradictory range of political camps.

  • The Desperate Final Gasps of Team Trump’s Flailing ‘Mini-Coup’

    The past week saw Team Trump piling up losses and running out of road.The campaign dropped its lawsuit to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Michigan, while the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the campaign’s claim that COVID-19 restrictions had deprived GOP observers of their right to monitor the postal vote count.Then, on Thursday night, with just four days remaining before both Michigan and Pennsylvania certify their results, Rudolph Giuliani and local lawyer Marc Scaringi dropped a wild new brief in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Probably the most audacious of the dozens of legal Hail Marys the campaign and Republican interests have hurled into the end zone since Election Night, the filing argues that the campaign’s constitutional rights have been violated and asks the judge to declare Trump the winner of the Keystone State’s 20 electoral college votes.But, according to Charles Fried, late President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general, this brief’s legal claim hangs almost entirely on a single word: “meaningful”—as in the “meaningful observation of the canvassing of mail ballots.” The professor at Harvard Law School told The Daily Beast that, in this context, ”meaningful” has no meaning at all.The suit makes essentially the same argument that the state Supreme Court rejected: that observers in several counties could not get as near to the tabulation as they wanted. Now, at the federal level, they argue the system in Pennsylvania violated the campaign’s due process rights under the 14th Amendment by denying them “meaningful” access.According to Fried, however, “meaningful” has no legal definition, nor is it adequately described in the legal team’s filings.“There's no allegation here. It's just an unsubstantiated claim, which was thrown out in several courts,” he told The Daily Beast. “And now they've gone to federal court. Why should the result be any different?”Fried described this latest tack as “garbage”—the same way he characterized the Trump team’s legal efforts two weeks ago, before the campaign shed several attorneys and took on Giuliani and Scaringi.Giuliani’s entry into the fray brought a different tone to the legal efforts to overturn the election results. Whereas past Trump lawyers outright denied the campaign was alleging any malfeasance, or relied on innuendo about supposedly suspicious behaviors at counting sites, the former New York City mayor and U.S. Attorney threw around unfounded accusations of “widespread, nationwide voter fraud” in federal court on Tuesday.Giuliani also admitted in court that he was unfamiliar with the word “opacity,” despite it appearing in the campaign’s legal complaint, as well as with “strict scrutiny”—a crucial term in 14th Amendment cases like the one he’s now helming.It was a performance another conservative jurist deemed “ludicrous,” and likely to result in a swift defeat after the final paperwork gets filed in the Middle District on Saturday."We're seeing some horrible lawyering,” said Stuart Gerson, a veteran of late President George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign and Department of Justice who briefly served as acting attorney general under President Bill Clinton. “Mr. Giuliani and his friends seem to be staging a mini-coup, and they’re going to lose.”On Thursday, Giuliani headed up a press conference where he repeated his allegations about fraud and the team advanced a conspiracy theory implicating liberal billionaire George Soros and late Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez. The performance left even usually Trump-friendly pundits dumbfounded and demanding evidence.In the legal brief submitted that evening, however, Giuliani sought to evade such demands by insisting the burden of proof lay on Pennsylvania to prove the mail-in ballots it counted were legal. Gerson characterized this maneuver as unprecedented and absurd."There's no legal basis for it. It stands things on its head,” he said, blaming the tactics and rhetoric on Trump himself. “This is a very unusual situation with a very unusual president, who really believes he's going to try everything to illegally stay in office.”Desperate Rudy’s Latest Pennsylvania Gambit Is Wilder Than His Sweaty Press ConferenceThe president’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.On Thursday, a judge in Arizona dismissed a Republican lawsuit that sought to delay the certification of results in Maricopa County, making it all but inevitable that the state’s 11 electoral votes will go to Biden, On Friday, Georgia certified its 16 electors for the Democratic former vice president. In the afternoon, his legal efforts in the Wolverine State apparently dead, Trump hosted the GOP leaders of Michigan’s legislature at the White House, touching off speculation that they would collaborate with the president’s efforts to disregard Biden’s massive margin in the state and seat a panel of Republican electors to choose the next president.But the state lawmakers released a departing statement afterward vowing to "follow the law and follow the normal process," and adding that "the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan's electoral votes.”Pennsylvania’s Republican legislative heads have made a similar vow, and local experts argued their intervention was highly improbable.“It looks like Trump’s campaign has entered the last ditch effort here in Pennsylvania and it does not seem that it will have any impact on the outcome,” said Professor Daniel Mallinson, of Penn State Harrisburg. “This all seems like political theatrics now between Trump and Giuliani.”Here’s a rundown of all the failed efforts to keep Trump from losing crucial states:ARIZONA * Aguilera v. Fontes: the original “Sharpie suit,” this case brought against Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and Secretary of State alleged machines failed to properly tabulate ballots filled in with a marker. GOP Lawyer Alexander Kolodin dropped the case after national Republicans intervened, only to file it again once they did the same. A judge threw out the suit on the second try. * Donald J. Trump for President v. Hobbs: SharpieGate round two. The president’s team declared their own suit moot after tallying wrapped.GEORGIA * In Re:Enforcement of Election Laws: In one of the stranger legal briefs the Trump campaign has filed, a GOP operative from South Carolina claimed he observed the mishandling of a stack of 53 ballots in Savannah—then recanted his testimony. * Brooks v. Mahoney: Voters from Trump-backing counties sought to block the results of pro-Biden on the basis of alleged technical and administrative breakdowns. Dropped five days after filing.MICHIGAN * Donald J. Trump for President v. Benson: The first suit the campaign lodged against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in the state Court of Claims sought to stop the vote count on unsupported claims of inadequate access to counting facilities and also demanded the state provide video footage of ballot dropboxes. A judge declared the case moot because the tabulation was complete. * Constantino v. Detroit: A pair of GOP poll watchers brought suit against local authorities claiming to have witnessed an array of election law violations. A judge denied them the injunction and audit they requested, citing a lack of evidence. * Donald J. Trump v. Benson: The campaign tried its luck against Benson in federal court, hurling a potpourri of alleged improprieties at the state in an attempt to prevent the certification of the state’s results. It dropped the suit amid confusion over certification in Wayne County. * Bally v. Whitmer: A gaggle of GOP voters sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Board of State Canvassers in federal court, trying to prevent the certification of the election because of documented errors and alleged malfeasance. They subsequently abandoned the case. * Johnson v. Benson: In a strikingly similar suit, a pair of Republicans sought action against Benson and the chair of the Board of State Canvassers, and then dismissed their own case.NEVADA * Kraus v. Cegavske: Filed in state court a week and a half before Election Day, this suit brought by Nevada Republicans and the Trump campaign made now-familiar claims about inadequate access to polling sites, plus Nevada-specific ones complaining about Clark County’s use of machines to count ballots. A judge determined the allegations were baseless and the petitioners lacked legal standing, and appeals failed. * Stokke v. Cegavske: Essentially the big budget soft reboot/sequel to the state-level lawsuit, this suit rolled out with great fanfare after the election repeated the same claims and met with similar results.PENNSYLVANIA * Barnette v. Lawrence: The opening shots of the post-election battle started with two suits attacking “ballot-cure” measures, in which numerous counties permitted absentee voters to “cure” errors. This one, brought in federal court by failed Congressional candidate Kathy Barnette, withered as attorneys withdrew their motion for a restraining order against Montgomery County authorities. * Hamm v. Boockvar: This state suit brought by Rep. Mark Kelly (R-Pa.) and State Rep.-Elect Joseph Hamm targeted ballot-cure guidance from Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar—but failed to do more than get the provisional ballots cast to correct the absentees segregated from the larger pool. * Donald J. Trump for President v. Philadelphia County Board of Elections: The campaign won a short-lived victory when a state court held that COVID-19 restrictions impinged on the right of GOP observers to monitor the counting process. The order was stayed on appeal and eventually overturned, and in the meantime the lame-duck president’s campaign filed this federal suit to stop the count. The court denied it without prejudice. * RE:Canvassing Operation: Trump’s effort to overturn the COVID-19 restrictions at the Philadelphia Convention Center had a brief moment of success, but got stayed when local authorities and the Democratic Party appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, which overturned it. * Donald J. Trump for President v. Montgomery County: This suit contested the validity of a few hundred absentee ballots lacking handwritten addresses or dates. Trump and the Republican National Committee lost in state court, appealed, then withdrew their appeal. * Donald J. Trump for President v. Bucks County: Similar to previous suit, only involving a few thousand postal votes in a different collar county. Also dismissed. * Pirkle v. Wolf: This complaint against Boockvar and Gov. Tom Wolf was spearheaded by a pastor who alleged a slew of inconsistencies and improprieties in vote counting in Democrat-heavy jurisdictions, and was eventually withdrawn. * RE:Canvass of Absentee and Mail-In Ballots: A cluster of five lawsuits brought simultaneously, suit also sought to disqualify a few thousand ballots lacking a complete date or address. A judge rejected the case, and an appeal now sits before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Shooting at Wisconsin mall leaves eight injured; police searching for suspect

    Wauwatosa police say seven adults and one teenager were injured during the shooting, which took place Friday afternoon.

  • Guatemala VP calls on president to resign with him

    Guatemala’s vice president told President Alejandro Giammattei that both men should resign their positions “for the good of the country” following the approval of a budget cutting educational and health spending that caused a public outcry. “We both resign,” Vice President Guillermo Castillo said he told Giammattei Friday. Giammattei had not responded publicly and Castillo did not share the president’s reaction to his proposal.

  • Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will Saturday meet negotiators from the Taliban and Afghan government amid signs of progress in their talks as the United States speeds up its withdrawal.

  • Asia Today: South Korea, Japan mull steps as new cases rise

    South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 30,403, including 503 deaths. More than 270 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions in schools, private tutoring academies and religious facilities.

  • Election 2020 live updates: Donald Trump Jr. positive for COVID-19; Georgia certifies Biden win

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election victory in the state and its 16 electoral votes.

  • California sheriff says she won’t ‘make criminals’ by enforcing new Covid rules

    Sheriffs around the US have declined to enforce coronavirus measures

  • 'A lot of bitterness': N. Macedonia PM laments Bulgaria's EU blockade

    Bulgaria's fresh blockade of North Macedonia's dreams of joining the European Union goes against the bloc's values and has caused a "lot of bitterness among us", Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told AFP.

  • USA TODAY vaccine panel: 'Best news so far' in COVID-19 fight, but logistical challenges remain

    Expert panel pushes USA TODAY's COVID-19 vaccine clock ahead on positive news, but logistical challenges loom in getting doses to Americans.

  • Coronavirus crisis to dominate Saudi-hosted G20 summit

    Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit Saturday in a first for an Arab nation, with the downsized virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and a crippling economic crisis.

  • Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

    The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked protests across Brazil Friday as the country celebrated Black Consciousness Day.