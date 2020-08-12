Twitter Users Suspect Biden And Harris Dissed Kanye West With Walkout Song

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may be running against President Donald Trump, but they may also be throwing a little shade toward an ostensible presidential contender: Kanye West.

The Democratic candidates for president and vice-president, after their first rally as a newly minted ticket, walked off the stage in Delaware to the strains of “Move On Up,” a 1970 song by soul legend Curtis Mayfield. That caused some Twitter users to suspect a hidden reason for the song choice beyond its aspirational title.

Since West sampled “Move On Up” in his hit, “Touch The Sky,” many Twitter users wondered if the track was chosen to purposely diss the rapper ― widely seen as running for White House in fits and starts just to siphon support from Biden.

Did #BidenHarris2020 use “move on up” -Curtis mayfield.. knowing Kanye west used it for “touch the sky” ?! I thought it was Kanye playing at first and almost fell over! I wish I could get this answer ! #BidenHarris2020Landslide #KanyeConJob — Quinny Quinn Quinn (@QuinnyquinQuinn) August 12, 2020

Wondering if using Curtis Mayfield's "Move On Up," as the closing song of @JoeBiden officially introducing @KamalaHarris as his running mate was a subtle dig at supposed POTUS candidate @kanyewest, who sampled the song for his hit "Touch The Sky?" — Terry Collins (@terryscollins) August 12, 2020

If I believed in conspiracies, I would think that the Biden campaign playing Curtis Mayfield's "Move On Up" before and after today's speeches was a nod to Kanye West, who sampled that song for "Touch the Sky."



you know, if i believed in conspiracies. — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) August 12, 2020

So, @SenKamalaHarris closed her speech with “Move on Up” by Curtis Mayfield…this was sampled in “Touch the Sky” by Kanye West, who made the news today by missing the Wisconsin ballot deadline by 14 secs. Subtle jab or am I reading too deep into this? — ♠philly.blunt ♍ (@phACEs) August 12, 2020

A parting shot against Kanye West by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris by having Kamala exit with the sounds of Curtis Mayfield’s Move On Up? The song Kanye sampled for Touch the Sky 🧐 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/mGYUWbaCzH — 🏁Sim, Esq. (dj Sim)🏁 (@SimShady1) August 12, 2020

Some conceded the song choice may not have been intentionally targeting West, but still found it funny.

I also think that it’s interesting that the Kamala and Biden walk off song was “move on up” by Curtis mayfield - which was also sampled by Kanye West for “Touch The Sky.” Who some have called Trump’s shadow running mate. I don’t think it’s intentional but still funny. — C.J. Lawrence (@CJLawrenceEsq) August 12, 2020

At least one person suggested that the choice of “Move On Up” set up a huge challenge for the Trump campaign in the fall.

This election will be a referendum on Curtis Mayfield's "Move on Up" vs. the Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" — John Schwartz (@jswatz) August 12, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.