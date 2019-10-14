    Advertisement

    Jennifer Aniston Disses Marvel. Twitter Says She's Super Villain.

    Ron Dicker

    Jennifer Aniston is no friend of Marvel movies.

    “The Morning Show” star’s suggestion that the superhero brand is degrading cinema stirred fans of the comic-book films, who fought back through the weekend.

    In an interview with Variety last week, the actress recounted how the quality of streaming service original works brought her back to TV. Then the “Friends” alum went all Thanos on Marvel.

    “You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies, or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen,” Aniston told the show business daily.

    Aniston harkened back to a previous generation of films. 

    “I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back,” she said. “I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the ‘Terms of Endearment’ back out there. You know, ‘Heaven Can Wait,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘Goodbye Girl.’ ”

    Even if Aniston was not interested in acting in a Marvel film, critics are casting her as a villain on Twitter. That would put her in some prominent company, after director Martin Scorsese said recently that the superhero films were “not cinema.

    An earlier version of this article incorrectly attributed the “not cinema” remark to actor Robert De Niro.

