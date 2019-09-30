Hilary Duff Introduces Her Family To 'Lizzie McGuire' In Adorable Video

At some point in life, every child learns their parents had a past life before they were born.

It can a weird experience for any kid, but For Hilary Duff’s two kids, 7-year-old Luca and 11-month-old Banks, it was extra surreal.

On Sunday, Duff celebrated her 32nd birthday by exposing them to her life as a Disney teen star.

Duff showed the kids her 2003 comedy “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” and, luckily, fiancé Matthew Koma was there to document the experience on Instagram Stories for mother, children and Duff’s still substantial fan base.

As you can see from the tweet below, both Luca and Banks seem ... confused.

Hilary Duff watching The Lizzie McGuire Movie with her boyfriend and 2 kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/7J6Kc3fqWw — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) September 29, 2019

It’s good that Duff did this now because she’s going to reboot her famous character for an upcoming series on the new Disney+ streaming network, according to Today.com.

Also on HuffPost

Raven–Symoné

Raven won over the hearts of many as a young girl in "The Cosby Show" but was able to exhibit her real talent when she starred in Disney's "That's So Raven." The actress gained popularity in the Disney movie and music franchise "The Cheetah Girls" and a handful of other Disney channel shows and original movies. Since then, she has tried her hand at Broadway, performing in "Sister Act," and has contemplated a further career in music. In the last couple years, Raven has opened up about being a lesbian and supporting equal rights for all.

Christy Carlson Romano

Starring in "Even Stevens" and "Kim Possible" had to have kept Romano busy as a young actress. Her career has quieted down, but the actress has seen her fair share of success. Romano starred as Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" on Broadway in 2004, and later as Kate Monster in "Avenue Q." Outside of acting, the star has written a novel and was recently married to boyfriend Brendan Rooney.

Kyle Massey

Kyle Massey first gained Disney fame as Corey Baxter in "That's So Raven" and continued his legacy in his own spinoff show, "Corey In The House." Years later, in 2010, Massey did what has become common among fading stars — he competed on "Dancing With The Stars." The actor and his partner were runners–up on the popular dance show and Massey gained a new demographic of fans. In 2013, Massey wowed the media with his maturity as he responded to false rumors that he was dying of cancer, telling ET, "… any illnesses that a person has no control over getting is not something to joke about or make light of …"

Aly and AJ Michalka

This sister duo gained Disney stardom when they appeared in the channel's original movie "Cow Belles" together. Aly Michalka had previously gained attention from her role in Disney's "Phil of The Future." In 2010, the two acted in the CW show "Hellcats" about competitive cheerleaders. Beyond acting, the sisters have recorded studio albums under the name "Aly & AJ" and "78violet." They found a hit with their "Potential Breakup Song" which reached the American Top 20. The Michalka girls are planning another album for release in early 2014.

Tahj Mowry

Mowry is best known for his role as smart alec T.J. Henderson on the WB's "Smart Guy," but the actor gained Disney fame on the animated series "Kim Possible" as the voice of Wade. Since his childhood, Mowry has played high school and college football, graduated from Pepperdine University, and now stars in ABC Family's "Baby Daddy." How'd he survive young stardom? "Whenever I wasn’t working, I had my butt back in normal school. I went from the [TV] set to football practice, from the set to track practice. My parents separated it and that let me know that TV life wasn’t my normal life; that was my job and my hobby. [The key is] being around normal kids! [Laughs] Some child actors grow up crazy and it’s not their fault," he told Ebony magazine in 2012. Oh, and he's a pretty dreamy singer …

Emily Osment

While Miley Cyrus has been showing skin, twerking, and dropping drug references, her "Hannah Montana" co-star, Emily Osment, has managed to maintain a good–girl image. Osment played Miley's best friend Lilly in the popular Disney show. Though she has kept quiet in comparison to the show's leading lady, Osment's career is still in full swing. The actress won awards for her performance in TV movie "Cyberbully" and has been pursuing a music career.

Brenda Song

Brenda Song made a big splash when she starred as London Tipton in "The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody." The actress found huge Disney success as she went on to appear in the show's spinoff, "The Suite Life On Deck" and the channel's original movie, "Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior." During the peak of her Disney fame, Song spoke openly about her responsibilities as a role model. "Besides Hollywood grand-openings and award shows, I try to stay away from the parties. It’s so easy to be swept away from that whole scene because it’s expected of you," she explained in an interview with Hmong Today. She has been known to host charity events, spent time as the face of Disney's Friends For Change campaign, and continues to act. Most notably, Song appeared in the Golden Globe–winning film, "The Social Network."

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.