Here's Why Gwyneth Paltrow Walked So Weirdly At The Emmys

It turns out there’s an explanation for Gwyneth Paltrow’s ridiculously dainty walk that took the 2019 Emmy Awards (and the internet) by storm on Sunday.

It looked as though the actor was barely able to take half a stride as she crossed the stage to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the show, and some on social media said Paltrow seemed to be trying to “keep that jade egg in place.”

Paltrow’s stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, has explained the peculiar promenade ― and blamed it on Paltrow’s vintage Valentino dress.

“That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits! It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has,” Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter of the gorgeous, black-and-white gown.

“In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design,” Saltzman added.

Though the Ministry of Silly Walks hasn’t yet come forward to claim responsibility for the Goop founder’s gait, it will likely live on in internet infamy.

Paltrow walks across the stage as Stevie Wonder's “Superstition” blares in the background. (Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images)

As will Natasha Lyonne’s awkward Emmys clap, which dethroned the previous awkward clap champion, Nicole Kidman.

Kidman was chided for clapping like a seal at the 2017 Oscars. A viewer of this year’s Emmys, however, described Lyonne’s clap as more of a “snowflake,” as every motion looked different.

Kidman finally offered up an excuse for her clap, saying she didn’t want to damage jewelry she was wearing.

“It was really awkward and I was like ‘Gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right?’” she told Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O at the time. “It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it.”

We can’t wait to see what Lyonne says.

