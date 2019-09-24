Demi Moore Says She Snuck Out Of Bachelorette Party And Cheated On First Husband

Demi Moore’s new memoir is giving you all the tea you could possibly want about her life and then some.

The actor’s book, “Inside Out,” details her feelings toward her first husband, Freddy Moore, and where she was in her life when they were supposed to be in matrimonial bliss.

Moore was only 17 in 1980 when she married Moore, who was 12 years her senior. The pair divorced just five years later.

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” wrote Moore. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.”

The now-56-year-old questioned why she didn’t “go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts?”

“Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it,” she said.

Demi Moore and husband Freddy Moore in 1983. (Photo: 1240063Globe Photos/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx)

Moore’s father, Dan Guynes, died by suicide in 1980 at age 37.

After her 1985 divorce from Freddy Moore, the Brat Pack member went on to marry Bruce Willis in 1987 and have three daughters named Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Belle. After their divorce in 2000, Moore dated and subsequently married actor Ashton Kutcher. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2013.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.