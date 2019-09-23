Christina Applegate Had No Time For This Cringeworthy Jenny McCarthy Interview

Jenny McCarthy proved she did not read Christina Applegate’s bio on the Television Academy’s website before interviewing her on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet Sunday night.

During their chat before the award show on Fox Network, McCarthy mentioned that she knew that the “Bad Moms” star — who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her turn as Jen Harding on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” — had been “nominated” for a guest role on “Friends” in the past. McCarthy, a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” then proceeded to make the rest of the interview incredibly awkward by saying:

“Tonight you’re nominated for your own show. What’s that like? First time, right?”

In response to McCarthy’s question, Applegate channeled the fury of her “Dead to Me” character and responded with: “Um, well, no … ‘Samantha Who?’ a couple of times. But it’s OK. We don’t have to talk about that.”

Applegate actually won an Emmy in 2003 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal as Rachel Green’s sister Amy in “Friends” and was nominated again in 2004. What made McCarthy’s question even more cringy was that Applegate has been nominated twice before — in 2008 and 2009 — for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Samantha Newly in ABC’s “Samantha Who?” — a show Applegate also co-executive produced.

Christina Applegate looking like somebody come get me right now standing next to Jenny McCarthy #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/FVPyYQtTRJ — DKT (@darleneturner53) September 22, 2019

McCarthy added that she remembers watching Applegate on TV when she was young and wanted to be her when she grew up, which was particularly odd being that McCarthy, 46, is only a year younger than the 47-year-old Applegate.

People on Twitter weren’t pleased with this comment.

Jenny McCarthy said she watched Christina Applegate as a kid yet they’re only a year apart #Emmys

pic.twitter.com/6fsjDs2Z6L — Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) September 23, 2019

Jenny McCarthy, age 46, going on and on to Christina Applegate, age 47, about how she watched her when she was growing up and wanted to be her when she “got old” is grade A, D class bitchery. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/I9j9RrsQfs — Beth Fox (@foxbeth) September 22, 2019

Jenny McCarthy (age 46) trying to make it sound like she "grew up" watching Christina Applegate (age 47) is so shady. #Emmys2019 — Amber Kennedy (@amberfi) September 22, 2019

Me watching you interview Christina Applegate.. pic.twitter.com/IJ4GhHJZzf — Lisa Marks Jackson (@Lisaj3221) September 23, 2019

Yet, aside from McCarthy’s flubs, Applegate seemed to be having a pretty good time on the red carpet. In an interview with “E! News’” Giuliana Rancic, Applegate was asked if her daughter, Sadie Grace, would be watching the Emmys.

“Hi, Sadie Grace! Are you watching right now?” Applegate said to the camera. “I don’t know if she’s watching ‘E!... ’”

Christina Applegate didn’t have to murder Giuliana Rancic like this #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bg9z6ObPEn — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 22, 2019

The joke was a dig at “E!,” in which Applegate implied that her daughter might have a penchant for another network.

Yet, whatever Sadie Grace’s preferences may be, we’ll take whatever brand of Applegate her mom may be serving at any given time.

