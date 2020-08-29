Superhero Babies Turn Out On Twitter To Honor 'Black Panther' King Chadwick Boseman

As a sweet homage to the late actor and “Black Panther” King Chadwick Boseman, a super fan urged parents Saturday to post photos of their superhero children dressed in their Panther costumes.

It was just one of a string of heartfelt tributes that continued to pour in from friends, colleagues and fans after the death of Boseman from cancer at the age of 43 on Friday.

One particularly moving homage was from friend and actor Josh Gad, who posted one of his last texts from Boseman. “Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day,” Boseman mused about a gently rainy day in Los Angeles. “We should take advantage of every moment can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation.”

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

As for the incredibly cute kids, check out these members of a generation inspired by Boseman’s beloved king T’Challa and his community of Wakanda:

I would really love a thread of Black kids in Black Panther costumes, as a way to remember and celebrate #ChadwickBoseman 💔 — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

here are my babies, two different kind of black panthers, from halloween 🖤🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/xSbG2gBR2L — derecka (@dereckapurnell) August 29, 2020

My Butter baby who will soon be 9, overheard me talking about his death & said "it's ok, he did what he was supposed to do before he died. We are going to get more Black superheroes bc of him". 💜🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️ #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/2f0HCUJLmt — Black Bonnie (@CrazySexxy) August 29, 2020

Black Panther and Shuri 🥰 pic.twitter.com/I79mNAqG0Q — Dominique Devareaux (@melloyello1980) August 30, 2020

My niece Aandrea's favorite movie is Black Panther. ❤️♥️💜😩 pic.twitter.com/Dff1f4hG5U — Veronica Saint Pierre (@V_Saint_P) August 29, 2020

My grandson feeling powerful and strong- Halloween 2018 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/CgeHwI9bpY — Kathleen Smith (@kasmultimedia) August 29, 2020

My babies loved this movie so much. We honor this man and all he has given us🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/gXxivJyYNt — Malinda Caudle (@MalindaCaudle81) August 29, 2020

Yesss to this thread!

Black Panther at his bday party. Repping Jackie before a Dodgers game.🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/UbVf6xpU10 — Shaneika Dabs⚜️Henny (@ShaneikaDabney) August 29, 2020

He's already said that they can't replace him... Just make Shuri Black Panther or don't do a second movie at all. pic.twitter.com/bXMlUGm7Sn — KL Burd (@AuthorKLBurd) August 30, 2020

Since my son couldn’t wear his costume everyday to school. My mom made him some Black Panther tims he wore these things out!!! pic.twitter.com/AJXFlWo5S1 — Flexibility & Strength Instructor (@AlyssaBigbee) August 29, 2020

a gift to see my niece this happy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Ido750zwTN — Demi Alexis (@demmwah) August 29, 2020

My cousins little boy was and is still obsessed 🖤 pic.twitter.com/e4xv5RQVOl — Grace I (@GrraceI) August 29, 2020

Knox and Nash DeAllen - proud as can be pic.twitter.com/vywjPyIJkK — Kim DeAllen (@KimDeAllen) August 29, 2020

My Nephew on Halloween 🥺 pic.twitter.com/yMPzMUAfAE — Kiarra (@KiarraD11) August 29, 2020

My oldest in her Black Panther cloth diaper with and without her daddy pic.twitter.com/jFCccCMruG — Urban Suburban Housewife (@Supernova_tash) August 29, 2020

We had a lil joint “One-kanda Four-ever” birthday photo shoot. The baby’s name actually means “black boy” so it was only right. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wkyUA63rFL — K. (@kikiwithki) August 29, 2020

My dad and I at my son's birthday and my son dressed up for Halloween. Just gutted today. #ripchadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/ScnoKqYqKT — Courtney Nathan 💛 (@CourtneyANathan) August 29, 2020

He couldn't wait for Halloween. He was Black Panther at his first opportunity, a school show. He wore his Black Panther suit so much, we got him a second one. pic.twitter.com/r0RIP2bY0w — Christy CeeCK (@ChristyCeeCK) August 29, 2020

All the black superheroes they’ve come to love!! The insisted on their room having it too! So proud, so sad... pic.twitter.com/2YP8vomBAR — Aliw.a.v.e.s (@Aalaries1) August 29, 2020

My young prince 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qp9FMo3Zb2 — k e n j (@keneetra) August 29, 2020

And my nephew, on any day, is Black Panther 💕😭 #RIPChadBoseman pic.twitter.com/ItE7z81ze6 — Kiarra (@KiarraD11) August 29, 2020

You don’t need a costume to be a king. That’s the attitude! 💖 — MissDaria (@DDarjaS) August 29, 2020

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled the name of actor Josh Gad.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.