    Superhero Babies Turn Out On Twitter To Honor 'Black Panther' King Chadwick Boseman

    Mary Papenfuss

    As a sweet homage to the late actor and “Black Panther” King Chadwick Boseman, a super fan urged parents Saturday to post photos of their superhero children dressed in their Panther costumes.

    It was just one of a string of heartfelt tributes that continued to pour in from friends, colleagues and fans after the death of Boseman from cancer at the age of 43 on Friday.

    One particularly moving homage was from friend and actor Josh Gad, who posted one of his last texts from Boseman. “Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day,” Boseman mused about a gently rainy day in Los Angeles. “We should take advantage of every moment can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation.”

    As for the incredibly cute kids, check out these members of a generation inspired by Boseman’s beloved king T’Challa and his community of Wakanda:

    CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled the name of actor Josh Gad.

