BuzzFeed To Acquire HuffPost In Multi-Year Partnership With Verizon Media

Hayley Miller
·Senior reporter, HuffPost
·2 min read
BuzzFeed To Acquire HuffPost In Multi-Year Partnership With Verizon Media
BuzzFeed To Acquire HuffPost In Multi-Year Partnership With Verizon Media

BuzzFeed will acquire HuffPost as part of a multi-year partnership with Verizon Media, which has owned HuffPost since 2015, the companies announced Thursday.

News of the acquisition was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Most HuffPost staffers first learned of the decision through the Journal’s report.

As part of the deal, Verizon Media will make an undisclosed cash investment in BuzzFeed. Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, will run the combined company. Peretti co-founded HuffPost in 2005 along with Arianna Huffington, Andrew Breitbart and Kenneth Lerer.

HuffPost signed its first collective bargaining agreement with the Writers Guild of America, East in 2016. A new collective bargaining agreement between the union and HuffPost was ratified earlier this year, which BuzzFeed will honor.

“We are glad we fought hard for successor language in our contract and have protections of a union contract in this process,” the union said in a statement.

In an email to BuzzFeed staff Thursday, BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Mark Schoofs said HuffPost would continue to operate its own website, social media channels and app. HuffPost’s editor-in-chief ― a position that has been vacant since Lydia Polgreen left the company in March ― will report to Schoofs.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether there would be any layoffs as part of the merger.

“This definitely came as a massive surprise to all of us,” said HuffPost reporter Jenna Amatulli. “I can only hope that we get to keep what makes HuffPost a really special place to work alongside our new BuzzFeed colleagues.”

Verizon Media did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix bugs on iPhone 12 devices

    The update resolves issues with MMS messages, hearing devices and the lock screen.

  • Fox News to Keep Paying Karl Rove While He Leads Georgia GOP Fundraising

    Fox News contributor Karl Rove officially announced on Wednesday night that he is overseeing Senate Republicans’ fundraising efforts for the two runoff races in Georgia. The network, however, will continue to retain Rove in his paid role, even while he serves in a campaign role—a potential conflict of interest previously avoided by the network.Politico reported earlier this week that Rove had been tapped to serve as the national finance chair for the Georgia Battleground Fund, a joint fundraising effort to benefit Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.During a Wednesday evening appearance on Hannity, in which host Sean Hannity introduced the veteran political consultant as a Fox News contributor, Rove revealed he was “deeply involved” in the elections while formally announcing his role.“I’ve read that you might be involved in some fund-raising efforts there,” Hannity, a close confidant of the president, said while welcoming Rove on. “If you are, good, you’re good at that. You’re good at a lot of things.”“Well, I am involved,” the former Bush administration architect confirmed. “I’m the national chairman of the joint fund committee between the Purdue campaign and the Kelly Loeffler campaign and the Republican senatorial committee.”Most news networks generally do not allow on-air personalities to run for office or officially work for a partisan political campaign while appearing on-air in a paid capacity. MSNBC and CNN, for instance, recently shed several paid contributors after they joined President-elect Joe Biden’s transition efforts. Back in 2016, Fox News suspended its paid contributorship deal with Newt Gingrich while he was under consideration as a potential running mate for Donald Trump.When asked for comment, a network spokesperson pointed The Daily Beast to the Hannity disclosure as well as a previous on-air mention of Rove’s Georgia role from last week but declined to comment further.However, during a Thursday afternoon appearance, Fox News failed to disclose Rove’s new role.Despite talking at length about whether Team Trump’s unhinged voter-fraud conspiracies hurt Republicans in the Georgia Senate runoffs, neither host Dana Perino nor Rove mentioned his job as a key fundraiser in those races.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Michigan's GOP legislative leaders to meet with Trump at White House amid election fight

    The reported visit comes as Trump and his supporters find little legal relief in their ongoing attempts to overturn Michigan election results.

  • Election 2020 live updates: Michigan GOP legislators to meet with Trump; Trump withdraws Michigan lawsuit

    The Republican leaders of the Michigan House and Senate are expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.

  • Tyson suspends managers at pork plant who placed bets on how many workers would get COVID-19

    One Tyson Foods manager directed supervisors to ignore COVID-19 symptoms shown in employees while the plant manager organized the betting ring.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham faces ethics complaint over call to top election official in Georgia about ballots

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was the target of an ethics complaint after his phone call with an election official in Georgia over how the state counts ballots.

  • Under Armour exits yet another school sponsorship deal as part of big shrink

    Under Armour has backed out of another expensive university apparel sponsorship deal, its third in the past six months.

  • Google now has iOS widgets for Gmail, Drive and Fit, with more on the way

    You can check out the company's new Gmail, Drive and Fit widgets today.

  • US general: Iraq government wants continuing US presence

    The US Middle East commander said Thursday that troops in Iraq will be cut to 2,500 on President Donald Trump's order, but that Baghdad wants a continued US presence to fight the Islamic State group.

  • Native American votes helped secure Biden's win in Arizona

    Voting rights advocates had long argued that if Native Americans and other minority groups were mobilized, they could be decisive in a tight race. Voter turnout on swaths of tribal land in Arizona surged compared with the 2016 presidential election, helping Joe Biden to victory in a state that hadn't supported a Democratic in a White House contest since 1996. Native Americans were among the difference-makers who swung the race to Biden in Arizona.

  • Destructive 'weather apocalypse' causes chaos, knocks out power for more than 100,000

    Many have joked about 2020 ushering in the end of times based on how the year has unfolded. Recent photos and videos emerging from Russia had some suggesting that a frozen apocalypse might already be underway. A storm of freezing rain and gusty winds spewed an inch of frozen precipitation throughout the Pacific coastal city of Vladivostok, one of the largest cities in the far east region of Russia. The weight of the ice caused power lines to droop over roads and trees to fall on Thursday, leading to power outages to over 120,000 residents in the city, according to The Siberian Times. The destructive ice storm triggered a state of emergency in Russia's Far East, The Siberian Times reported. The news outlet referred to the event as "weather apocalypse." State of emergency in Russian Far East as ice rain causes collapse of key systems. Weather apocalypse leaves 120,000 people without electricity, many without heating and water at -1C https://t.co/RGfQwKxK7B pic.twitter.com/yGQQxl1aSN— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) November 19, 2020 The power plant Vostochnaya Combined Heat and Power Plant also announced that electricity generation would have to be halted due to the conditions. "The Energy Ministry exercises special control over power supply in the Primorsky Region: a portion of power transmission line turned off due to heavy snow with wind; Vostochnaya CHPP halted electricity generation, and power supply to a portion of consumers has been disrupted," according to the Russian News Agency. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The ice caused headaches for travelers in the easternmost parts of Russia, as airport runways and planes needed to be de-iced while drivers had sheets of ice covering their windows, even after rolling them down. A sheet of ice blanketing a car's window in Vladivostok, Russia, blocked any hope of visibility for one driver on Thursday morning. (Video from @gs_stark via Storyful) According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty, the storm occurred from Wednesday night into Thursday, and the frozen precipitation can be blamed on a difference between surface and atmospheric temperatures. "Observations show that 25 mm (an inch) of precipitation fell during the time, much of which fell as freezing rain," Douty said. "As the storm strengthened and tracked just to the south of Vladivostok, it was able to pull low-level cold air southward from northeastern China and eastern Russia, while milder air moved in aloft." ❄️Aftermath of freezing rain in Vladivostok, Russia today. pic.twitter.com/ovRqbcSQix— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 19, 2020 Once that rain reached the frozen surface, Douty said it immediately froze due to the low overnight temperatures, amid bitterly cold conditions that he said should be expected to linger in the area for most of the foreseeable future. "Other than a high of 1C (34 F) on Saturday, temperatures are expected to largely remain below freezing through Monday," he said. "However, the return of some sunshine could help to begin melting the thick layer if ice from some surfaces." Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

  • Starbucks to boost barista pay by 10% in US

    Starbucks will boost pay by at least 10 percent for baristas and other cafe staff in the United States, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

  • Watch Live: Biden and Harris deliver remarks after meeting with governors

    Mr. Biden and Harris are meeting Thursday with the National Governors Association's executive committee.

  • Founder of hardline Pakistani Islamist party dies aged 54

    The founder of an influential Pakistani Islamist party created to protest any reforms to the country's ultra-conservative blasphemy laws died Thursday, days after leading demonstrations against France, an official said.

  • Elon Musk passes Mark Zuckerberg as world’s third richest person

    South African-born entrepreneur now worth estimated $120bn

  • Spain fury as Catalonia plans to officially downgrade Spanish language in regional schools

    A proposal to downgrade Spanish in Catalan schools has been described as “linguistic genocide” by traditionalists, who accuse the country’s Left-wing government of selling out the language of Cervantes to appease Catalan separatists. Although the proposed education reform, which is being debated in Spain’s parliament, has seen the country's fractious political scene cut down the middle once more, despite Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s appeals for unity. Regions such as the Basque Country and Catalonia already deliver education largely in their local languages, the proposal is to erase a clause that enshrines Spanish as the “vehicular language”. The Socialist party of Mr Sánchez and hard-Left coalition partner Podemos came under heavy fire over the education reform on Thursday in Congress, where the government lacks a stable parliamentary majority and is forced to rely on Basque and Catalan nationalist parties. Speaking for the main opposition Popular Party (PP), Sandra Moneo said the reform, which also limits the freedom to operate of so-called ‘concerted’ schools, privately run with public funds, “breaks [Spain’s] system of liberties and the constitutional consensus”.

  • Coronavirus updates: Detroit cancels downtown Thanksgiving parade; universities urge students not to go home for holidays

    Denver public schools halt in-person learning. Arizona Gov. Ducey says he won't impose statewide mask mandate. 250K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.

  • Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case

    Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli reported to prison on Thursday to begin serving his five-month sentence for bribing his daughters' way into college, officials said. Giannulli's wife, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, is already behind bars for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme involving prominent parents and elite schools across the country. Giannulli, 57, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, is in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

  • Radical Pakistani religious cleric dies after leading sit-in

    Khadim Hussein Rizvi, a radical Pakistani religious scholar who this week led thousands of supporters into a sit-in in Islamabad over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous, died on Thursday. According to the cleric's spokesman and a doctor at the hospital where Rizvi was taken to in the eastern city of Lahore, he was showing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 but had not been tested for the coronavirus. The doctor, Salman Ahmed, said Rizvi had had a high fever for four days and developed serious respiratory problems on Thursday.

  • Giuliani claims ‘Chavez approved’ Venezuelan election technology was used to rig election

    Some US districts used voting machines provided by Canadian-owned Dominion