'Black-ish' Cast Totally Nails Halloween With Spot-On 'Us' Movie Costumes

The cast of ABC’s “Black-ish” already won Halloween with their eerily spot-on costumes inspired by Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us.”

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a photo on Instagram on Friday showing her in costume with her TV family and fellow “Black-ish” cast mates, Marsai Martin, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown.

Ross, Martin, Anderson and Brown all wore red jumpsuits similar to the ones worn by the “tethered” family in “Us.” Scribner opted for a black and white robe with a blonde wig to portray the film’s character Josh Tyler (played by Tim Heidecker).

“Tethered. The Johnsons do it again,” Ross wrote. “Shout out to @blackishabc hair, makeup, and wardrobe for killing the Halloween game. And there’s still more!”

“Us,” which follows a family whose beach vacation gets interrupted by their terrifying doppelgängers, known as the “tethered” in the film, starred Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Heidecker, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex.

The movie, which was released in March, had the biggest opening weekend ever for an original horror film.

Ross, who dressed up as Nyong’o’s character in the horror film, posted another photo of herself on Instagram channeling the “Us” actor.

Last year, Ross dressed up as Nyong’o’s character, Nakia, from “Black Panther.”

“Hi @lupitanyongo it’s me again,” Ross wrote in the post’s caption. “Another year, another costume.”

