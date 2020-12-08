Banksy Is Not Behind Those Mysterious Metal Monoliths

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
·2 min read

Those mysterious metal monoliths that have been popping up worldwide?

Well, Banksy is not behind them.

“Nope,” a representative for the famed British street artist told HuffPost Tuesday in a one-word response to speculation of his involvement.

Ever since the first structure of its kind was spotted deep in a Utah desert last month, people online have been guessing whether the reclusive artist had a role.

The term “Planksy” even gained traction on social media as people suggested Banksy had something to do with similar-looking installations that have appeared in Romania, Las Vegas, the Netherlands, atop Pine Mountain in California and on a beach on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.

With Banksy’s representative ruling out his involvement, it’s still unclear who is behind the monoliths.

The Most Famous Artist, a Santa Fe-based art collective founded by Matty Mo, appears to have claimed credit for the Utah monolith, reported Mashable. That shiny metal monolith, discovered in November during a helicopter survey of wild sheep, prompted speculation of alien placement. It has since disappeared, with only a pile of rocks and small piece of metal left behind.

It was in position as far back as 2015, according to internet sleuths. Mo did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Designer Tom Dunford has claimed credit for the Isle of Wight monolith ― telling the BBC he “did it purely for fun.”

A group led by artist-fabricator Wade McKenzie, meanwhile, has taken responsibility for the California piece, The New York Times reported. McKenzie said he was inspired by the discovery of the Utah monolith.

The monoliths in Romania, the Nertherlands and Las Vegas remain unclaimed.

So, marketing stunt or little green men?

The truth is out there.

