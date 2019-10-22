Amber Heard Bashes Instagram Nudity Guidelines With Buff Photo Of Jason Momoa

Amber Heard is using the power of Jason Momoa’s pecs for good.

The “Justice League” actor protested Instagram’s nudity guidelines Sunday after an image she posted last month, which was shot for Interview magazine, was removed from the platform. The version Heard posted did not have the black heart seen in the magazine’s post below:

Heard highlighted what she described as “rigorous” community guidelines against showing the female nipple by posting an image of her “Aquaman” co-star Jason Momoa edited onto her original image:

“In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she wrote in the caption.

As an afterthought, Heard cheekily apologized to Momoa in the comments for using his image to send her message.

“Btw, love you AquaHubbs!” she wrote. “Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”

Instagram’s community guidelines prohibit nudity, including female nipples. This excludes photos of mastectomy scarring and women who are actively breastfeeding.

“We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram,” the guidelines state.

The company previously blamed Apple for its banning of the nipple, saying that allowing nudity would force them to increase their age restriction to 17 from its current 12+ rating on the App Store, meaning a portion of younger users would no longer be allowed to use the platform. This argument, however, does not address the notion that female nipples are perceived as nudity while male nipples are not.

Many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Chelsea Handler, Miley Cyrus, Cara DeLevingne and Kendall Jenner, have publicly supported the #FreeTheNipple movement, the mission of which is to promote gender equality and women’s rights to choose how they display their bodies.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.