Yara Shahidi's 2019 CFDA Awards braids were inspired by Diana Ross originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

For the 2019 CFDA Awards, Yara Shahidi's sculptured braids were a feast for the eyes that left us in awe.

Along with her Monse Maison Resort 2020 attire, she topped the look with a braided style that was a beautiful hybrid of cornrows and an elaborate chignon, looking like a work of art.

Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms created they mane magic that Shahidi wore so well, and she revealed that the style was inspired by one of Diana Ross' most standout looks.

Nelms posted a photo of Ross in her role as Tracy Chambers for the 1975 film "Mahogany," with the caption "The Queen of Lewks."

Many people were excited to see this nostalgic hair reference and left comments praising the original hairstyle Ross wore.

In addition to her extraordinary hair, Shahidi's blush-toned makeup done by Emily Cheng also made her the ultimate muse.

The "Grownish" star presented Barbie with the Board of Director's Tribute Award.

She wrote in a post on Instagram, "Gliding into my first CFDA grateful to have helped in the celebration of Barbie's commitment to reflect the diversity in the world we know and to continue to invest in spaces that reaffirm young girls' goals as realities.