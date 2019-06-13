'Wonder Woman,' 'Frozen' and more heroines taking over the big screen in 2019 and 2020 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The future is certainly female.

Anticipation is growing fast for "Frozen 2," "Charlie's Angels" and "Wonder Woman 1984" as more trailers and promotional images are being teased and released.

The boys will no longer be the only ones saving the day this summer and into next year, with Gal Gadot, Kristen Bell, Maisie Williams, Kristen Stewart and others having their chance to shine.

Here's what we have coming down the pike!

'Men in Black - International' - June 14

On the heels of becoming the new leader of Asgard in "Avengers: Endgame," Tessa Thompson is back with her good friend Chris Hemsworth in the sequel to the "MIB" films that Will Smith made famous.

Thompson plays Agent M, a woman who actually sought out the MIB and now gets to join it and fight any space invaders looking for trouble.

Damn, a heroine on Earth and beyond.

'Charlie's Angels' Nov. 1

Our three favorite heroines are back and better than ever in this Elizabeth Banks' take on the classic films.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will star as the angels, so that means girl power in front of and behind the camera.

'Frozen 2' - Nov. 22

Convince me Elsa is not a superheroine! OK, thought so.

"GMA" debuted a new trailer for "Frozen 2" on Tuesday, one that saw the ice queen falling into frozen waters after an ice bridge she makes crumbles in a wave.

"Elsa, the past is not what it seems," a voice tells the beloved character. "You must find the truth."

The powerful princess must find out about her past to save the day!

'Birds of Prey' - Feb. 7

Cathy Yan directs this sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad," in which Margot Robbie starred as Harley Quinn.

This time Robbie is joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ewan McGregor.

OK, OK, maybe these aren't heroes, but these are women that certainly will steal the show ... and maybe your wallet in the process.

ICYMI: The official first look of the #BirdsOfPrey cast! The film comes out February 7th, 2020! pic.twitter.com/dS3TC4tQ4v — Birds of Prey (@BirdsofPreyDC) January 28, 2019

'The New Mutants' - April 3

She took down the Knight King. Now Maisie Williams is back in this new film from Marvel and Fox.

Williams stars as Wolfsbane in this unique, horror-like take on the famed comic.

Charlie Heaton and Antonio Banderas of "Stranger Things" are also slated to star alongside the "Game of Thrones" actress.

'Wonder Woman 1984' - June 5

We are about a year out, but that won't stop fans from being pumped for Gal Gadot's return to the big screen as Diana Prince.

And guess what? Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor too!

Director Patty Jenkins teased fans last week with the first poster for this upcoming DC blockbuster.

"One... year... from... TODAY... #WW84," Jenkins wrote, next to an image of our hero in front of a backdrop that is colorful and majestic.

Bonus - 'Black Widow'?

There's an untitled Marvel Studios film slated for May 1 and fans are really hoping it's "Black Widow."

There's not much to know about the film other than Scarlett Johansson will be back as the assassin-turned-Avenger.

But do you really need to know more than that to get amped?

