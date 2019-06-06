Woman who lost 100 pounds on keto diet shares her favorite recipes for summer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Summer is here -- which means it's time to ditch the recipes with warm, winter foods for more summer-friendly fare like salads and grilling.

Suzanne Ryan a cookbook author from the San Francisco area, has all the inspiration we need to kick off a summer of great meals.

Ryan lost more than 100 pounds by following the popular ketogenic diet, a diet focused on foods high in fat and low in carbohydrates.

Her first cookbook, "Simply Keto," has dozens of delicious keto-friendly recipes. She has another book coming out this fall focused on mindset, self-love and the lifestyle changes that have helped her maintain her weight loss.

(MORE: How to make a taco bowl out of an avocado and more delicious keto recipes)

Here are four must-try recipes from Ryan's "Simply Keto" cookbook that can become your summer go-to dishes.

Better yet, these recipes are delicious whether you and your guests are on the keto diet or not.

Caprese skewers

PHOTO: 'Simply Keto' author Suzanne Ryan's recipe for caprese skewers. (Courtesy Suzanne Ryan) More

Yields 6 servings

Ciliegini are Italian fresh mozzarella cheese balls that are the size of small cherry tomatoes and packaged in water or a seasoning marinade. The tiny balls are perfect for salads, snacks, and a variety of appetizers, including this one. These caprese skewers are fresh, colorful, and great for picnics or cookouts!

Ingredients:

8 ounces ciliegini mozzarella balls, drained and halved

9 grape tomatoes, halved

18 small to medium fresh basil leaves

Marinade ingredients:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 small to medium clove garlic, pressed or minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon dried ground oregano

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mozzarella balls with the marinade ingredients. Stir well and cover; place in the refrigerator to marinate for 1 hour.

To assemble, place a mozzarella ball, a basil leaf (folded in half lengthwise if needed), and a grape tomato half on a toothpick. (Tip: If you want the skewers to stand up on a plate, place the tomatoes cut side down.)

Serve right away or store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Sunny-side-up burgers

PHOTO: 'Simply Keto' author Suzanne Ryan's recipe for sunny side-up burgers. (Courtesy Suzanne Ryan) More

Yields 4 servings.

Bunless burgers are a common choice for keto-ers on the go and at home. Adding a fried egg and some sliced avocado gives these burgers additional fat and flavor to complete your meal!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

2 teaspoons garlic powder

Salt and pepper

4 slices cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 large eggs

1 medium avocado, sliced

1 small tomato, cut into 4 slices

1/2 small yellow onion, sliced

4 butter lettuce leaves, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

In a bowl, combine the ground beef and garlic powder. Season generously with salt and pepper and mix well. Use your hands to form the mixture into four 1/2-inch patties.

Grill the patties for 3 to 4 minutes on each side for medium-done burgers, flipping once. After flipping the patties, top each patty with a slice of cheese and allow to melt while the other side cooks.

Story continues