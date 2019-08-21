Woman left in dumpster as a baby uses Facebook to search for the people who rescued her originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A Georgia woman whose birth made headlines has put out a plea on to help her find the person or people who rescued her from the dumpster where she was left after birth.

“I really want them to know how thankful I am,” Amanda Jones told “Good Morning America.” “The person who found me is the only person who knows exactly how I was found and I would really like to know exactly how I was found.”

Jones, now a 36-year-old mother of three, was known as “Jan Winter” after she was discovered in a dumpster in a commercial area of Atlanta in January 1983. From what she knows, she was found shortly after birth with her umbilical cord tied off.

Jones then became a ward of the state and was placed in foster care before being adopted at age 1. The adoption agency gave her adoptive parents a Parade magazine that included a mention of “Baby Jan Winter” being found abandoned at a dumpster.

“Through my life, my mother, to tell me my story, referred back to that article,” Jones said. “Years ago I moved and lost that Parade magazine and it was the only thing I had left of my story.”

PHOTO: A 1983 news article shows more details about the first weeks of Amanda Jones' life. (Courtesy Amanda Jones)

Jones said she never considered doing a DNA test to find her birth family because she did not think she would get any results. Her sister-in-law though this year gave her a 23andMe ancestry kit.

Through that testing she was able to identify cousins and a great aunt and ultimately her birth parents, who are both still alive and living in Georgia, according to Jones.

Jones said she reached out to her birth father through a letter but has not received a response. She has spoken to her birth mother by phone but the two “have not forged a relationship.”

“I just want to put it out there that my forgiveness is there,” Jones said. “Through my anger I have to remember that she made the best decision for me.”

“Thank goodness she did what she did because who knows what my life would have been had she made different choices,” she added.

Jones, who grew up with an adopted sister, has shared the process of looking for her birth family and rescuers with her parents, both of whom Jones said are still alive and very supportive of her efforts.

She said that growing up as an adopted child made her realize that “family does not always mean blood,” which led her to turn to Facebook to try to find the people who first found her at the dumpster.

“These people are like family to me,” she said. “They probably just went on with their day and their lives but they’ve been instrumental in my story.”

Jones posted a photo of herself and one of her as a baby and a news clipping about her birth on Facebook with the caption, “Hi! My name is Amanda Jones. I am trying to find the person/people who potentially saved my life. I was abandoned as an infant at the Prado Business Mall at 5600 Roswell Rd (in Atlanta/Sandy Springs, GA) in January of 1983. If you have any information, please contact me at babyjanwinter@gmail.com or on FaceBook. Thank You!!!”

PHOTO: Amanda Jones, 38, put out a plea on Facebook to help find the people who saved her life as an infant. (Courtesy Amanda Jones)

