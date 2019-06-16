Why California's Channel Islands is one of the most captivating national parks originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

This is an Inside Science story.

(Inside Science) -- For weeks, I had been promising my kids they would see baby foxes. It was my way of selling our camping trip. We were headed for the remote Santa Rosa Island, off the coast of California, where a boat would drop us off for the better part of a week. While there I also planned to find time to talk to local researchers about an effort to restore the island's native cloud forests and the remarkable program that brought the island fox back from the brink of extinction.

The foxes weigh the same as two AA batteries when they are born, I told my children. And the pups can fit in the palm of your hand.

The Channel Islands, or "North America's Galapagos," as Santa Rosa and its neighboring islands are sometimes called, are home to that fox and several other rare and unique plant and animal species. It's one of the more difficult national parks to access -- a long and often choppy two-hour boat ride from Ventura. Last summer, we arrived early in the morning, loaded our rucksacks, tents, duffel bags and day packs onto the boat, pushed out past private yachts with names like Pendragon, Big Dog, Margaritaville and Time Out and cruised past breakers and gently rocking buoys dotted with seagulls and seals at the harbor's mouth.

(MORE: The Great Whirl is even bigger than researchers previously thought)

Once out in the open Pacific, we picked up speed. The coastal mountains faded, the boat rocked in the early morning surf and a voice on the loudspeaker warned, "If you're going to throw up, do it over the side."

A strange, salty and (relatively) untouched past

The Channel Islands are a tiny blip barely visible on a map of the continental United States. For the most part, the turbulent ocean separating them from the mainland left them isolated through the ages.

Animals rarely made their way here, though some species like the dwarf island fox somehow rafted or swam from the mainland thousands of years ago. Scientists disagree about the exact mechanism that accounts for their migration, and some hypothesize that they could have come in the canoes of the Chumash, whose beach villages dotted these islands for 13,000 years until their nations were decimated by measles, drought and Spanish incursions.

PHOTO: In this undated photo, an aerial view of Santa Rosa Island is shown, one of eight islands in the Channel Islands archipelago located in Santa Barbara Channel of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern Calif. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images) More

Some plants too are unique to these islands, their seeds carried there by birds, wind or some other means. Santa Rosa boasts a forest of rare Torrey pines, a coniferous throwback from a much earlier era in Earth's history that now is found in only two places on Earth (the other being in and around a golf course just north of San Diego).

In the 1800s Santa Rosa became one of the largest sheep ranches in California, with a herd of some 80,000 roaming the island. In the 20th century, the ranchers switched to cows, and they also stocked Santa Rosa with elk, deer, rabbits, quail and pigs -- at first to provide an additional food source but later to turn the island into something of a sportsman's paradise.

(MORE: When penguins dive for food, other seabirds follow and get a treat)

Around World War II, it was a destination for the well-heeled who came to bag wild game. Earl Warren, who served as California's governor and the country's chief justice, hunted there, and so did crooner Bing Crosby. Laurel and Hardy once filmed a movie on one of the island's cattle boats.

Not relying on the native species, the ranchers planted European grasses for the herds, and today some 70 percent of the island's ground cover is made up of nonnative grasses. Aside from that one legacy, however, very little of Santa Rosa ranching past remains -- outside of a few crumbling stockades clustered around the island's dock and miles of old roads that have turned the island into something of a hiker's paradise.

Story continues