Where does James Holzhauer fit into 'Jeopardy!' history? A look back at past champions

After racking in more than $2.4 million over 32 straight wins, "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer was defeated on Monday's show -- leaving him about $60,000 of beating Ken Jennings’ record as the all-time earner in the show's illustrious history.

So, where does this titan of trivia stand among the greats who have stood across from the legendary host and master quizzer Alex Trebek?

Let's take a look!

Ken Jennings

Yep, Ken Jennings is basically the Michael Jordan of "Jeopardy!"

Not only is he the all-time money leader (in regular season play) at $2,520,700, he won 74 straight games in 2004, also a record.

James Holzhauer

If Jennings is the Jordan, than Holzhauer is definitely Kobe Bryant.

He's second all-time in earnings at $2,462,216 and is the record holder in single game winnings with $131,127.

In fact he holds the record for the top 10, yes all 10, single game earns.

Take a bow my friend, what a run.

Brad Rutter

Though Jennings holds the regular season record, Rutter has had a field day in tournaments after his run on the show.

By competing in a tournament of champions and the 2002 Million Dollar Masters Tournament, he even topped Jennings in all-time play.

He sits at a whopping $4,688,436. Dude is the Derek Jeter of "Jeopardy!" Making it happen when it counts.

David Madden

Things really drop off after these three titans.

Not that $430,400 in regular season play is anything to scoff at, but when Madden comes in at No. 3 on the regular season list, he's more than $2 million behind Holzhauer.

The man still put in work and is a legend, but this just shows how special Jennings and Holzhauer's runs were.

Julia Collins

Talk about a woman young girls can and should look up to.

Collins won 20 straight games in 2014, earned $428,100 and is fourth all-time in regular season play.

Larissa Kelly

Another empowering young lady is Larissa Kelly.

After her run on the show, she, much like Rutter, was a tournament of champs pro.

In all, she earned $660,930 and has a secure spot in the "Jeopardy!" Hall of Fame.

Emma Boettcher

Let's not forget the woman of the moment, librarian Emma Boettcher.

She toppled the giant Holzhauer last night and won the game with $46,801.

After the game, he said, "I lost to a really top-level competitor. She played a perfect game."

Yes, she did!