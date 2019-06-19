Wedding guest dress guide: 9 gorgeous looks to splurge on originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Wedding season is upon us.

Whether you are headed to a beachy laidback affair or a black-tie formal occasion, finding the perfect dress to wear should be the least of your worries.

From fit-and-flare looks to luminous elongated silks, ahead, we have pinpointed nine looks to try no matter what kind of dress code or wedding theme you are headed to.

Casual

From a garden party-themed wedding to a sandy beach, these looks just might put you on the "best dressed" list.

Cocktail

Try a flirty frock or a plunging neckline for you next grown-up occassion.

Formal

You will dazzle in black-tie attire to sultry evening gowns. These picks are equal parts formal and fabulous.