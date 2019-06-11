Watch this teen totally lose it when he's surprised with a brand new car originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

There is excitement and then there is the level of excitement this teenager showed when he was surprised by his parents with a brand new car.

T.J. Hannah, 17, of Saltillo, Mississippi, thought he may get a car when he graduates from high school next year.

Instead, he was surprised on Sunday with a brand new Dodge Challenger. Hannah celebrated by running a celebratory lap around his yard and then giving his dad a giant hug.

The teen's dad, Tony Hannah, was supposed to get a new car himself, but decided to give one to his son instead so he can eventually take it to college with him, according to Bettye Hannah, T.J.'s mom.

(MORE: Teen's graduation 'Shallow' performance births a star)

T.J. Hannah just got his driver's license about two weeks ago.

"He had no idea," Bettye Hannah told "Good Morning America" of her son. "We were thinking he was going to faint."

(MORE: This 72-year-old grandpa dancing to 'Old Town Road' with his granddaughter will make you smile)

Bettye Hannah sent the video to "GMA" meteorologist Ginger Zee on Facebook and it aired on the show Tuesday as the "GMA Moment."