Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to rare bacterial illness, 2 deaths

HALEY YAMADA
·1 min read
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to rare bacterial illness, 2 deaths

Walmart has recalled an aromatherapy spray after it identified a bacteria in the product that has now been linked to four illnesses and two deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it had identified the bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei in the aromatherapy spray.

The spray, “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones," was found Oct. 6 in the home of a Georgia resident who became ill with melioidosis in late July, according to the CDC.

The CDC said it will continue to test the bacteria in the bottle to potentially match the bacteria identified in the four patients. The symptoms of melioidosis are similar to that of a cold or flu, according to the CDC.

MORE: Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh, whole onions, CDC says

The contaminated spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s websites between February and Oct. 21.

Walmart has pulled the remaining bottles of this spray and related products from the shelves and its websites.

PHOTO: Walmart has recalled its Better Homes &amp; Gardens Lavender &amp; Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after two people died from a bacterial infection. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
PHOTO: Walmart has recalled its Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones after two people died from a bacterial infection. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

"Our hearts go out to the families that have been impacted by this situation," Inger Damon, director of the CDC’s Division of High-Consequence Pathogens and Pathology, said in a statement. "We at CDC have been very concerned to see these serious related illness spread across time and geography. That is why our scientists have continued to work tirelessly to try to find the potential source for the melioidosis infections in these patients. We hope this work can help protect other people who may have used this spray."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall for the lavender and chamomile room spray along with five other scents in the same product line.

The CDC will continue to investigate whether other related aromatherapy scents and brands may pose a risk.

Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to rare bacterial illness, 2 deaths originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dies after prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin malfunctions

    A trailblazing cinematographer working on the film "Rust" is dead and the director was hospitalized after an accident during filming involving star Alec Baldwin and a misfiring prop gun, authorities said Thursday. Baldwin fired the prop gun, striking the film's director, Joel Souza, and director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday night. Hutchins, 42, was transported via helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, the state's only Level 1 trauma center, "in critical condition," according to sheriff's deputies and the hospital.

  • US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion

    The Biden administration is again playing cleanup after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by mainland China -- despite decades of policy that leaves that an open question.

  • Former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas found guilty of unlawful campaign donations

    Co-defendant Andrey Kukushkin was also convicted in the case, which was tried in a Manhattan federal court. The illegal donations overlapped with Giuliani's quest in Ukraine to unearth information that could damage then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, an effort in which Parnas allegedly positioned himself as a middleman. "In order to gain influence with American politicians and candidates, they illegally funneled foreign money into the 2018 midterm elections with an eye toward making huge profits in the cannabis business," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said of Parnas and Kukushkin.

  • Emmy-winning 'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' actor Peter Scolari dead at 66

    Actor Peter Scolari, who played Tom Hanks' roommate in "Bosom Buddies," has died after a battle with cancer. Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment confirmed the news to ABC News. Scolari, who also starred in "Newhart" and "Girls," was 66.

  • Bridal retailers face wedding dress delays due to global supply chain disruptions

    As global supply chain issues continue to escalate, wedding dress delays could spoil the special days for many brides-to-be. Many couples held off on weddings and rescheduled due to the pandemic, but now some brides are faced with their wedding gowns or bridal party dresses being delayed as well. Upscale bridal shop L'Fay Bridal is advising brides to prepare for increased lead times for gowns ordered through their company.

  • Supreme Court to take up Texas abortion law but declines to block it

    The Supreme Court will take up the Texas abortion law on the merits next month in a rare highly-expedited case that could definitively resolve the fate of its six-week ban and unprecedented enforcement mechanism. SB8 will remain in effect for the near future until the court issues its decision, which wouldn't typically be expected for weeks to months after a case is argued. The justices granted the request of Texas abortion providers and civil rights groups to hear the case before lower courts ruled on the law, meaning the law will remain in effect for now.

  • Truth Social could provide Trump with infusion of cash -- but critics are concerned about its content

    Truth Social, the social media app announced Wednesday by former President Donald Trump, could provide the former president with a substantial infusion of cash -- but critics also warn that it could create a new platform for the spread of misinformation. The app will be the first product of Trump's new company, Trump Media and Technology Group, which is merging with the Nasdaq-listed Digital World Acquisition Group to form a publicly traded company, the former president announced. The announcement comes at a time of turmoil for Trump's family business, with multiple branches of the Trump Organization currently under criminal investigation, sources previously told ABC News.

  • Justice Department says Utah school district ignored racial harassment, abuse

    The Davis School District in Utah intentionally ignored widespread racial harassment, according to a scathing new report from the U.S. Department of Justice. Asian American students also were subject to widespread harassment in the district, according to the DOJ. "White and other non-Black students routinely called Black students the N-word and other racial epithets, called them monkeys or apes and said that their skin was dirty or looked like feces," the DOJ said students reported to them.

  • Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer killed on the 'Rust' set, was a 'rising star' in the film world

    Halyna Hutchins, a well-admired cinematographer who was blazing a new path for women in her field, was killed Thursday in a tragic accident on the set of the film "Rust" in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, striking Hutchins and the film's director, Joel Souza, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday night. Hutchins, the mother of a young son, was transported via helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital "in critical condition" and later died, according to sheriff's deputies and the hospital.

  • Biden pulls back curtain on spending negotiations with Democrats

    For reporters in Washington, it’s a frequent refrain from President Joe Biden on the status of negotiations with lawmakers on his domestic agenda: "I won’t negotiate in the press." The decision was perhaps a calculated one, as the White House counts down the days before Biden departs for a major climate summit in Europe, at which the president hopes to have real domestic progress in hand to encourage other nations to adopt similar measures. Early Friday morning, Biden hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the White House for breakfast, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joining remotely, the three leaders already back at the bargaining table.

  • Baby goes home from hospital 5 months after mom stabbed while pregnant

    A infant who was born at 25 weeks, after his mom was stabbed while walking on a trail in Atlanta, went home this month after spending nearly five months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The baby, Theodore Jude, was released from the Children's Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston on Oct. 8 with a farewell parade from nurses, who lined the halls with rattles to say goodbye. "We're obviously super grateful and praising that he's alive and with us," said Theodore's mom, Valerie Kasper.

  • Northern states see uptick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations as weather gets colder

    There is a growing sense of optimism across the country, with national coronavirus infection rates steadily falling, booster shots available for many Americans and pending vaccine approval on the horizon for young children. In southern states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia, which were hit early on by the delta surge, hospitalizations are on the decline. "You're starting to see an uptick in cases in the colder parts of the country and as people are driven indoors without masks on," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNN earlier this month.

  • What to know about 'Striketober': Workers seize new power as pandemic wanes

    A confluence of unique labor market conditions -- including record-high levels of people quitting their jobs and an apparent shortage of workers accepting low-wage jobs -- has contributed to the recent rash of work stoppages, experts say, but they also come after decades of stagnating wages and soaring income inequality in the U.S. The post-traumatic shock of a deadly pandemic that took an inordinate toll on workers who didn't have the privilege of earning a living remotely, and their families, has also been linked to the recent employee activism. "I think workers have reached a tipping point," Tim Schlittner, the communications director of the AFL-CIO, told ABC News.

  • What the appointment of 98 female judges to Egypt's State Council means for women's rights

    "It is very important, not only to see the long resistance came up with this result, but also how much it means to the new generation," Nehad Abu El Komsan, head of the Egyptian Center for Women's Rights, told ABC News. The recent appointment of 98 judges to Egypt's State Council has considerable implications. The State Council -- established in 1946 -- is an independent judicial body and one of the pillars of the judicial authority in Egypt.

  • Hot-button politics crowd Merrick Garland’s desk: The Note

    It was a boilerplate answer to what Attorney General Merrick Garland knew was a loaded question. Asked about whether Steve Bannon would face criminal charges, with the House about to vote to hold him in criminal contempt, Garland said on Capitol Hill Thursday: "The Department of Justice will do what it always does in such circumstances -- we will apply the facts in the law and make a decision consistent with the principles of prosecution." After a presidency in which almost nothing was done the ways things were always done, including with regard to the Justice Department, an expectation has set in that the rules need to change -- and that Garland, of all people, should understand that.

  • This little boy gets into the Halloween spirit as the Popeyes chicken sandwich

    One mother and son duo is getting into the Halloween spirit in a viral way. Like most mothers to young kids, Nidra Cummings was excited to start thinking about her son’s Halloween costume this year. “I knew I wanted to do a really cool costume and something that was mommy and me,” she told “Good Morning America.”

  • Black Friday 2021: The stores closed (and open) on Thanksgiving Day

    Last year, Thanksgiving and Black Friday looked a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While you can still get a lot of deals online, if you are ready to hit the stores, you'll want to know what's open on Thanksgiving Day and what time you can score in-person savings on Black Friday. It's the second time in Walmart's history it's closed on Thanksgiving.

  • 'The French Dispatch' review: An exuberant celebration of the printed word

    Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," now in theaters where its tiniest details can best be seen and appreciated on a giant screen, is a big, fat, loving smooch to print journalism and the gifted eccentrics who practice it. This intricate, indelible, wondrously inventive jewel box of a movie will dazzle Anderson fans. From his early films ("Bottle Rocket," "Rushmore") to later landmarks such as "Moonrise Kingdom" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel," Anderson has been called fussy, ornate and pretentious.

  • USC suspends fraternity after reports of 'possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults'

    The University of Southern California in Los Angeles has suspended a fraternity following reports of an alleged sexual assault and "possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults" at its house, school officials said. "The university has received a report of sexual assault at the Sigma Nu fraternity house," the school said in an alert posted on its Department of Public Safety website Wednesday. "The university also has received reports of drugs being placed into drinks during a party at the same fraternity house, leading to possible drug-facilitated sexual assaults."

  • DOJ adds 2 top prosecutors to Matt Gaetz investigation, sources say

    Two top prosecutors in the Justice Department were added several months ago to the ongoing federal probe examining sex trafficking allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. The Washington-based prosecutors, one with expertise in child exploitation crimes and the other a top official in the DOJ's Public Integrity Section, have been on the Florida-based case since at least July. In recent months, they joined a team in Florida that's been looking into whether Gaetz violated federal law by providing goods or payments to a 17-year-old girl in exchange for sex, sources confirmed to ABC News.