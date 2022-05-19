Wall Street suffers more losses as investors worry inflation catching up with consumers

ALEXIS CHRISTOFOROUS
·2 min read

It was another volatile day on Wall Street as investors worry that high inflation may finally be catching up with consumers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 236 points, one day after plunging more than 1,100 points, while the S&P 500 inched closer to bear market territory -- market shorthand for a 20% fall from a recent high.

"It's important to remember that the market is not the economy," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities told ABC News. "The market is a predictor of what the economy might look like six or 12 months down the road. So right now, I think the market is trying to tell us there's a chance the economy could get worse than it is right now."

PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange, on May 19, 2022, in New York. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange, on May 19, 2022, in New York. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

This week's stunning stock sell-off was triggered by weaker-than-expected profits from retail giants including Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and Kohl's (KSS). Each company cut its profit outlook for the year and said higher costs for labor and transportation hurt its bottom line.

Consumers are still spending despite surging prices. Retail sales rose 0.9% in April, about in line with estimates, but they're starting to adjust their spending habits.

MORE: What can the government do to stop or slow inflation?

On Walmart's earnings call, CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers are beginning to switch from discretionary purchases to lower-margin items such as groceries and other household staples.

Record-high gas prices continue to take a bite out of household budgets. Gas prices are now above $4 per gallon in all 50 states, and analysts expect prices to go even higher. JPMorgan Chase predicted the busy summer driving season could push the national average past $6 per gallon by August.

PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on May 19, 2022. (Seth Wenig/AP)
PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on May 19, 2022. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Economists expect those higher gas prices to fan inflation, which is already at a 40-year high thanks to a perfect storm of factors: strong consumer demand, persistent supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, COVID-19-induced lockdowns in China and now the war in Ukraine.

MORE: Wall Street eyes cybersecurity, with Goldman Sachs announcing $125 million investment

The Federal Reserve is answering back by aggressively raising interest rates to curb consumer demand and bring down inflation. Investors fear those higher rates will slow growth so much that they will tip the economy into a recession.

Sixty-eight percent of CEOs surveyed by The Conference Board now expect the Fed's war on inflation to trigger a recession sometime next year, according to a press release.

Wall Street suffers more losses as investors worry inflation catching up with consumers originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CDC signs off on booster shots for children ages 5 to 11

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has signed off on expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility to include all children over the age of 5 years old, the agency announced Thursday evening. The use of the booster shots will now be authorized for use in children ages 5 to 11, at least five months after completing their first round of shots. Children 5 through 11 should receive a booster dose at least 5 months after their primary series.

  • Suspect in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder in separate incident

    The suspect who allegedly rushed and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle on stage last month has been charged with attempted murder in a separate incident after the victim identified the man from media coverage surrounding the Chappelle case, prosecutors said. Isaiah Lee, 23, faces one count of attempted murder, a felony, for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Prosecutors allege that Lee stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment on Dec. 2.

  • Jan. 6 committee seeks info from 6th House Republican over alleged Capitol tour

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested information from a sixth House Republican, Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, suggesting in a letter Thursday that he may be linked to a tour through parts of the Capitol on the day before the attack. "We believe you have information regarding a tour you led through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021," Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote in a letter to Loudermilk Thursday. The letter comes in response to a Democratic House member's request for Capitol security to investigate allegations that GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours around the Capitol complex ahead of the attack.

  • Adriana Lima shows off sizzling hot pregnancy style for Cannes 2022 red carpet

    Adriana Lima's latest red carpet look is maternity style done right. The pregnant model looked runway-ready this week at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The former Victoria's Secret model was photographed wearing a black Balmain dress that included a midsection cutout to show off her belly, and Chopard jewelry to complete the look.

  • Ford urges some of its SUVs to be parked outside over fire risks

    Ford is urging owners of 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators to park their vehicles outside and away from any structures due to a fire risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday. According to the recall documents, more than 39,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators have a defect that causes risk of "underhood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off." More than 32,700 of the affected vehicles are Expeditions and over 6,300 are Lincoln Navigators.

  • Monkeypox cases detected in US, Europe, but experts caution against comparing it to COVID-19

    Countries in Europe and North America are continuing to report more cases of monkeypox, but experts say the disease so far does not pose a serious risk to the public. At least 17 infections of the rare disease have been confirmed in non-endemic areas such as the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal, Sweden and Italy, and dozens of possible cases are under investigation in those nations as well as in Canada and Spain. Most cases occur when people encounter infected animals in countries where the virus is endemic -- typically central and western Africa as occurred with the outbreak's first case, reported in England on May 7 among a person who had recently traveled to Nigeria.

  • Bride goes viral after chopping wedding gown and transforming it into honeymoon dress

    Taylor Popik is a practicing attorney, lifestyle content creator and recent bride who is going viral after cutting her wedding dress. The New York City-based voice behind The Wellness For Life Blog posted a video of herself in her wedding dress on TikTok back in April, telling viewers she planned to cut the mermaid gown, which was covered in beading and floral applique and cost more than $5,000, to turn it into a mini cocktail dress for her honeymoon in Italy. Popik's video quickly caught the attention of other TikTok users -- it now has at least 1.5 million views and more than 100,000 likes -- with many of her followers asking to see an "after" video.

  • Prince William, Kate walk red carpet for 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

    Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, hit the red carpet Thursday night with Tom Cruise. On the duke and duchess' Instagram stories, Tom Cruise shared a message to the royal couple to say thank you for joining him and the cast for the evening and said it was a "privilege to be in your country."

  • Red flag warning in effect in Northern California amid high risk of rapid fire spread

    An elevated fire danger risk is in effect in California, specifically Northern California, throughout Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for California and remains in effect from 11 a.m. on Thursday to 8 p.m., local time Friday. Critical fire weather conditions will occur Thursday and Friday because of gusty winds and dry conditions, according to the Sacramento NWS.

  • House Dems pass gas price-gouging bill that faces uphill battle in the Senate

    The House's Democratic majority overcame some internal opposition to pass legislation on Thursday addressing high gas prices by cracking down on possible price gouging from oil companies. Four Democrats -- Texas' Lizzie Fletcher, Jared Golden of Maine, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Kathleen Rice of New York -- joined all Republicans in the chamber in voting against the legislation. The Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, introduced by Reps. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., and Katie Porter, D-Calif., would give the president the authority to issue an energy emergency proclamation that would make it unlawful for companies to increase fuel prices to "unconscionably excessive" levels.

  • Inside the submarine capable of launching nuclear missiles

    America's main nuclear deterrent glides undetected under the oceans as it carries a cargo of ballistic missiles that will hopefully never be used. Off the coast of Hawaii, ABC News visited the USS Maine, one of 14 Ohio Class U.S. Navy submarines capable of launching nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles. Each missile is capable of holding up to 12 nuclear warheads -- one reason why these submarines are able to carry about 70% of the nation's active nuclear arsenal allowed by the New START Treaty.

  • Oklahoma Legislature passes bill that would ban nearly all abortions

    The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill that would ban abortion at conception, making it the most restrictive abortion ban in the country if it goes into effect. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a similar six-week ban into law earlier this month. Planned Parenthood has already said it plans to challenge the state's latest, more-restrictive abortion ban.

  • Biden visiting a volatile Asia at a volatile time

    When President Joe Biden arrives in Seoul on Friday, on his first trip to the region as president, he'll be landing in a volatile region at a volatile time. Biden will seek to shore up ties with regional allies and advance his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, but he'll so as the threat of another nuclear test from North Korea looms. At the same time, U.S. allies South Korea and Japan continue to squabble over historical grievances, blocking a breakthrough in bilateral relations.

  • Lawmakers grill FDA head on 'slow' response to baby formula crisis

    Facing tough scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf ton Thursday told lawmakers the agency has made "significant progress" in working to reopen the closed Abbott baby formula plant that triggered the nationwide shortage, but conceded it will be weeks before the supply gets back to normal. "I'm pleased to say today we've already made significant progress, and I think we are on track to get it open within the next week to two weeks, most likely at the outerbound two weeks," Califf, testifying virtually, told a House Appropriations subcommittee. FDA regulators ordered the facility shut down in February after contamination issues at the factory had been linked to four infants being hospitalized with a rare but serious bacterial infection, two of whom ultimately died.

  • 911 dispatcher may be fired over hanging up on Buffalo shooting caller: Official

    An Erie County, New York, 911 dispatcher could be fired after an employee at the Tops supermarket said the dispatcher hung up on her during Saturday's attack that killed 10 people. Latisha Rogers, an assistant store manager, told The Buffalo News that the dispatcher "was yelling at me" during those terrifying moments when the shooter was firing in the store. "You don't have to whisper," Rogers said the dispatcher told her as she tried to stay quiet so the gunman wouldn't find her.

  • Wynonna Judd will be joined by star-studded lineup on 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

    Wynonna Judd will be joined on her upcoming concert tour by several big names in country music to pay tribute to her late mother, country music legend Naomi Judd, who died by suicide last month at the age of 76. Before Naomi's unexpected death in late April, she and daughter Wynonna, who together made up the legendary country music act The Judds, had made plans to launch a fall 2022 tour, "The Judds: The Final Tour." At a public memorial concert for Naomi over the weekend, Wynonna announced that the tour would continue, adding that it was what her mother would have wanted.

  • Senate passes $40 billion in new aid to Ukraine, bill heads to Biden

    The Senate voted on Thursday to pass an additional $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine, after President Joe Biden called on Congress last month to deliver the additional funding, to help counter Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion over the long term. In his floor remarks before the 86 -11 vote, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted the significance of the package. With the House having passed the aid package earlier this month, it will now head next to Biden's desk.

  • Brandon Woodruff, convicted of killing parents in 2009, fighting for his freedom

    Brandon Woodruff had appeared to live the normal life of a 19-year-old, small-town Texas kid - but that changed in 2005, when both of his parents were brutally murdered. After an investigation, Woodruff was charged with capital murder, found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Now, Woodruff has served 13 years of his life sentence and said he’s finally ready to share his story in the first interview after his conviction.

  • Vin Diesel shares video from 'Fast X' set of him and Jason Momoa goofing around

    Vin Diesel got "Fast and Furious" fans geared up for the forthcoming 10th installment in the film franchise when he shared a video of him and a shirtless Jason Momoa goofing off on set. "Jason, what are you doing on this car?" Diesel asked his co-star in the selfie-style video, as a shades-wearing Momoa attempted to seductively slide around on the car's hood. "I'm trying to do the new Whitesnake video!" Momoa joked, referencing the late Tawny Kitaen's famous gyrating atop Jaguars in the music video to the band's 1987 hit "Here I Go Again."

  • 3-year-old girl nails Queen Elizabeth impression, down to the royal wave

    Isla Bates, of Ashton-in-Makerfield, recreated the queen's signature look of a monochromatic hat and coat paired with pearls. Dressed as the queen, Isla went on the road to attend several "royal engagements" in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a milestone the 96-year-old monarch will mark publicly in June. Isla visited nearly one dozen nursing homes in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Nottingham, run by New Care, a company for which her mom works.