Viktor Bout discusses prisoner swap with Brittney Griner
The Russian prisoner involved in a prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner breaks his silence on the swap.
A federal judge in Georgia has denied former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' bid to move his Fulton County election interference case to federal court. "Having considered the arguments and the evidence, the Court concludes that Meadows has not met his burden," Judge Steve Jones wrote in a 49-page order filed Friday. Meadows had sought to have his case moved based on a federal law that calls for the removal of criminal proceedings brought in state court to the federal court system when someone is charged for actions they allegedly took as a federal official acting "under color" of their office.
Hurricane Lee is churning over the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, just below the strength of a Category 5, which begins at 157 mph winds. Lee had strengthened on Thursday from a Category 2 hurricane to a Category 4, and finally to a Category 5 by 11 p.m. ET. Lee weakened slightly on Friday due to less favorable atmospheric conditions where the storm is churning, including wind shear and dry air, which are expected to persist for at least another 12 to 24 hours.
The Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a man sitting in his car last month surrendered to authorities Friday morning on murder charges. Mark Dial, the officer accused of fatally shooting Eddie Irizarry Jr. on Aug. 14, was also charged with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and official oppression, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a press conference where he showed unedited body camera video from the incident. "These videos speak for themselves," Krasner said.
A corrections officer who was on duty in the guard tower when a convicted murderer escaped from a Pennsylvania prison last week by "crab walking" up a wall, sparking a massive ongoing manhunt, has been fired, officials said. The Chester County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that the corrections officer, an 18-year veteran at the Chester County Prison, was Thursday afternoon. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who officials said is also wanted in his native Brazil on homicide charges, was noticed missing from the prison around 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Former President Donald Trump on Friday asked to have the case to bar him from the Colorado ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment be moved from state court to federal court. In the notice of removal, it says "there is an urgent public interest in promptly resolving whether Trump is constitutionally eligible to serve as president in advance of the approaching primary election." Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office responded to Trump's filing, saying that state courts were "well suited" to answer 14th Amendment questions and that the office is "exploring legal options."
In the years since the pandemic began, protocols and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been updated as new information and interventions have become available. ABC News spoke to public health experts about what's the latest to know about vaccine availability, when to test, who should receive treatment and if people should be masking in any situations. "COVID-19 has never really left us," Dr. Graham Snyder, medical direction of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said.
Gavin Newsom's exact words were "it's time to move on" -- as California's Democratic governor tries to shut down 2024 talk. The Republican "veepstakes" will be front and center Friday as former President Donald Trump campaigns in South Dakota with Gov. Kristi Noem. Newsom, in a new interview with NBC News, attempted to downplay the belief that he would challenge Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency if Biden, for whatever reason, was no longer running for reelection.
The Florida state Supreme Court heard arguments Friday morning in a legal challenge seeking to throw out the state's 15-week abortion ban, claiming it violates the state's constitution. The ongoing lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion providers against the state of Florida. The state Supreme Court took up the case in January upon request from the plaintiffs to weigh in on whether the ban could be temporarily blocked while litigation continues.
The Justice Department earlier this week charged nine Russian nationals who they say used Russian-based malware in cyberattacks to steal money from U.S. companies, governments and school districts. Mikhail Tsarev, Andrey Zhuykov, Maksim Galochkin, Dimitry Putlin, Sergey Loguntsov, Max Mikhaylov, Makism Rudensky, Valentin Karyagin, and Maskim Khaliullin allegedly used malware tools, Trickbot and Conti, to infiltrate Americans' devices, according to the DOJ.
A police report obtained by ABC News sheds light on the circumstances surrounding country music star Zach Bryan's arrest in Oklahoma. Bryan's private security was in an SUV and Bryan was driving a pickup truck when the SUV was pulled over for allegedly speeding Thursday evening, according to the police report. The SUV driver pulled over for the traffic stop in Craig County, and Bryan then pulled up next to the SUV, the report said.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday she will run for reelection in 2024. "Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," Pelosi wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. "We have a challenge in our country," Pelosi said.
Sara Karnes was sitting in her Times Square hotel room when she says she received a cell phone call from a blocked number. Exactly 16 years after the chilling phone call, Karnes said she believes that mystery voice was that of Rex Heuermann, a married father of two and New York architect who is charged in the murders of three other women.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken's fourth visit to Ukraine since the war began was designed to convey unwavering American support for the invaded nation -- but that message was at times overshadowed by devastating human costs of the war and the ever-present danger that Western aid may not be enough. Like all trips into Ukraine by senior government officials, Blinken's journey this week was a feat of painstaking planning, with the details of his travel closely guarded to prevent amplifying the inherent risk of entering a warzone. Blinken made the trip into Kyiv by train from Poland, a trek that took all night.
The United States is experiencing a summer of extreme heat, and new research is shedding more light on just how dangerous that can be for pregnant women. Being exposed to prolonged high temperatures – defined as 95 degrees Fahrenheit and higher for three or more consecutive days – can increase the risk of complications like sepsis, hemorrhage and clotting disorders by as much as 27% in pregnant women, according to new research published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). The study of over 400,000 pregnancies among women in Southern California also found that exposure to high heat during the last gestational week of a pregnancy increased the risk of life-threatening delivery complications.
OK, those weren't the only words of wisdom shared by the 41-year-old former tennis professional on "Good Morning America" Friday morning, but in Roddick's own experience -- especially as the last American man to take the U.S. Open title in 2003 -- he did say that as the pacing becomes easier, they should "use the day off to rest and maybe work on just a few things." Gauff, the 19-year-old tennis phenom, is headed to her first U.S. Open final after her 6-4, 7-5 semi-final victory Thursday night over Karolína Muchová -- despite a nearly 50-minute delay that sent both players off the court early in the second set. "I think it's an imperfect scenario," Roddick said of the climate change protestors whose demonstration disrupted play (two protesters were arrested Thursday night and charged with criminal trespass, after both began shouting and one allegedly glued his feet to the concrete floor in the stands).
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking to reduce close calls by requiring planes be equipped with technology that will alert pilots if they're landing on an incorrect runway. The agency wrote to a committee of aviation experts Friday, asking them to provide recommendations on how to implement the tech, saying, "One serious close call is one too many, and we must act now and consider everything to get us closer to our goal." The technology would alert flight crews when the aircraft is aligned with a surface that is not a runway, when the aircraft is aligned with the incorrect runway, and when a runway is too short for the aircraft to land on it, the agency said.
Twenty-two years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified two more victims, the city announced Friday. The names are being withheld at the request of the families, but they are the 1,648th and 1,649th victims to be identified of the 2,753 people killed at the World Trade Center. Forty percent of those who died at the World Trade Center -- 1,104 victims -- remain unidentified.
Sen. Lindsey Graham and two other senators were among those that a special purpose grand jury recommended be charged in the Fulton County DA's election interference probe -- but were never charged -- according to the panel's full report that was released publicly on Friday. A Georgia judge released the findings of the panel, which aided in District Attorney Fani Wills' investigation into efforts of Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, which in turn led to last month's sweeping racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others. The special purpose grand jury, seated in 2022, did not have the power to indict but gathered evidence as part of the nearly eight-month probe and subsequently made sealed recommendations about who should be charged in the case.
Hurricane Lee, now a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is one of only a handful of hurricanes in the Atlantic basin during the satellite era to intensify by 85 mph or more within a 24-hour period. The storm intensified more than twice the National Hurricane Center's definition of rapid intensification. Rapid intensification is defined as a storm increasing in wind speed by 35 mph or more in 24 hours.
Former President Donald Trump has never been one to avoid the spotlight. In his previous presidential campaigns, he has repeatedly bragged about filling auditoriums and stadiums across the country with overflow crowds. Especially since his fiery appearance at the Iowa State Fair last month, the former president has kept his public appearances to a minimum, hosting private fundraisers, dialing in to interviews with friendly conservative radio shows, and posting on his social media platform.