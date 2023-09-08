Viktor Bout discusses prisoner swap with Brittney Griner

Good Morning America

OK, those weren't the only words of wisdom shared by the 41-year-old former tennis professional on "Good Morning America" Friday morning, but in Roddick's own experience -- especially as the last American man to take the U.S. Open title in 2003 -- he did say that as the pacing becomes easier, they should "use the day off to rest and maybe work on just a few things." Gauff, the 19-year-old tennis phenom, is headed to her first U.S. Open final after her 6-4, 7-5 semi-final victory Thursday night over Karolína Muchová -- despite a nearly 50-minute delay that sent both players off the court early in the second set. "I think it's an imperfect scenario," Roddick said of the climate change protestors whose demonstration disrupted play (two protesters were arrested Thursday night and charged with criminal trespass, after both began shouting and one allegedly glued his feet to the concrete floor in the stands).