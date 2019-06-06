Video of a toddler having a full-on conversation with dad is racking up millions of likes originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A video of an 18-month-old chatting it up with his father has taken over the internet.

On June 4, mom Shanieke Pryor of Tennessee, shared footage of her son Kingston and dad DJ Pryor sitting on the couch while watching TV and engaging in hilarious conversation.

PHOTO: DJ Pryor of Tennessee, played along as Kingston babbled away in response to dad's TV commentary. (Pryor family) More

Dad played along as Kingston babbled away in response to his TV commentary.

I could’ve watched an hour of this https://t.co/T6YW5Gb7lz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

The video quickly garnered 1 million shares on Facebook and was later shared all over Twitter.

Even Captain America himself -- Chris Evans -- tweeted the video, writing, "I could've watched an hour of this."

The Pryors told "Good Morning America" that Kingston loves to talk, sing and play the drums.