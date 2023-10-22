US is 'concerned about potential escalation' in Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war: Austin

The U.S. is "concerned" that fighting between Israel and Hamas, in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack, could spill over into a broader conflict throughout the Middle East that would imperil American military forces, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday.

"We're concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we're seeing is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region," Austin told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "And because of that, we're going to do what's necessary to make sure that our troops are in the right position, they're protected and that we have the ability to respond."

Austin's comments come as Iranian proxies attack U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria, the Navy recently intercepted missiles fired from Yemen and increased fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border -- all as Israel continues its military operations on Hamas in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' attacks.

The U.S. has sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and will deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in addition to Patriot battalions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

