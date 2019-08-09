Twinning! Kate Hudson posts adorable photo with 10-month-old daughter Rani Rose originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kate Hudson loves a mother-daughter twinning moment.

The actress and mother-of-three, 40, recently shared an adorable snap of her 10-month-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. The two are wearing matching white dresses.

Both are looking toward the camera in the first shot and beam at one another in the second.

Rani Rose is Hudson's first child with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. Her name is in honor of Fujikawa's father, Ron, who reportedly died in 2012.

Hudson is also mother to sons Bingham Bellamy, 8, and Ryder Robinson, 15. The actress often shares photos of her family on her popular social media account.

In June, she shared a photo with the tight-knit squad, captioning the photo, "My loves of my life."

Hudson's family appears to have spent some time vacationing this summer.

The actress has shared photos from the Amalfi Coast and Ravello, Italy, among other spots.