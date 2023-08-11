Trump's 1st amendment rights are 'not absolute,' judge says in hearing on proposed protective order

The judge overseeing special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 case against former President Donald Trump says Trump has a right to free speech -- but it's not absolute.

Judge Tanya Chutkan is hearing arguments this morning on the terms of a protective order Smith is seeking against the former president.

Smith is seeking the protective order -- which he wants in place prior to his team turning over to Trump's attorneys materials gathered during the discovery process so they can prepare Trump's defense -- "to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public," according to a court filing Smith made last week.

MORE: Judge schedules Friday hearing on proposed protective order in Jan. 6 case

Smith requested the protective order last Friday after Trump posted a message to his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

"Mr. Trump, like any American, has a right to free speech," Chutkan said as Friday's hearing got underway. "But that right is not absolute."

The Trump campaign said Trump's message was aimed at political interest groups.

At issue in the hearing is the question of how limited the protective order should be. Trump's attorneys have proposed the protective order be limited to covering only those materials that the government deems as "sensitive." They also want to be able to share discovery materials with so-called "volunteer lawyers" and other non-attorneys that are assisting in the case,

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump and Special counsel Jack Smith, right. (AP, FILE)

Prosecutors say the government's aim is to prevent any materials that are handed over in discovery from being used to taint an eventual jury.

"They have identified what they intend to do with it," special counsel attorney Tom Windom said of Trump and his team. "Even if it is non-sensitive material, it still has the potential to intimidate witnesses."

Story continues

Trump is facing charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called "fake electors." using the Justice Department to conduct "sham election crime investigations," trying to enlist the vice president to "alter the election results," and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged -- all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

He has pleaded not guilty on all counts and has denounced the charges as the "persecution of a political opponent."

Trump's 1st amendment rights are 'not absolute,' judge says in hearing on proposed protective order originally appeared on abcnews.go.com