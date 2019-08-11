If Trump 'stepped forward' on gun control, it may move Republicans: Cory Booker originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday that passing more gun control measures, including his proposed idea to institute a gun licensing program, requires "presidential leadership," and added that if President Donald Trump "took responsibility for this moment," it may just move Republicans in Washington to action.

"I think it's a matter of leadership, presidential leadership," the New Jersey senator and Democratic presidential candidate said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "I hear a lot of the pundits say that if Donald Trump actually took responsibility for this moment, and stepped forward and said this is something we should do, that it would move Mitch McConnell and a lot of other folks. We need a president that's willing to drive forward on this issue and hold people accountable."

Booker told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that gun control can be an issue used to hold politicians, "who have sworn an oath ... to keep people safe," accountable.

"If they fail to be accountable, we can be able to win seats, flip, in the same way the (National Rifle Association) in the past has been able to make such a big difference in elections, so much so that many Republicans are afraid of them," the senator said. "We could flip that around, and make them afraid of the overwhelming majorities of Americans that will hold them accountable. That's the kind of tough leadership we need right now."

PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker delivers a 20-minute campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair August 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Several Democratic presidential candidates, including Booker, have called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to reconvene the Senate, which is currently out of session for August recess, to take up gun control legislation after two mass shootings last weekend left more than 30 people dead and dozens more injured. McConnell said he wouldn't call the Senate back during recess.

(MORE: McConnell won't call Senate back, expects new gun legislation in September)

McConnell said during a radio interview on Friday, "two items that will, for sure, be front and center" for the Senate when it reconvenes in September are a background checks bill and a "red flag" warnings bill. He said that Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are currently working on a "red flag" bill. These type of laws allow family members or law enforcement to petition for a court order to temporarily confiscate firearms from someone if they're found to present a danger to themselves or others. McConnell also said that the bill aiming to strengthen background checks for gun purchases drafted by Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., will also be at the top of the Senate's priority list for September.

Trump said Friday he has "a great relationship with the NRA," but also said, "we need intelligent background checks."

"This isn't a question of NRA, Republican or Democrat," the president told reporters on the South Lawn. "I will tell you, I spoke to Mitch McConnell yesterday. He's totally on board. He said, 'I've been waiting for your call.' He is totally on board."

PHOTO: President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, New York, Aug. 9, 2019, as he arrives for campaign fundraisers. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) More

(MORE: Here's where the 2020 Democrats stand on gun control)

On Sunday, Stephanopoulos also asked Booker about a speech he gave Wednesday at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, addressing gun violence and the rise of white nationalism in America. Just over four years ago, a white mass shooter -- who has since been sentenced to death -- killed nine worshipers in the church, which has one of the largest and oldest African American congregations in the South.

Story continues