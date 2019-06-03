Trump gets the royal treatment with state visit to the United Kingdom originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The Queen of England will unfurl the red carpet and open the gates to Buckingham Palace to welcome President Trump for an honorary state visit to the United Kingdom on Monday.

President Trump has marveled at some of the previous elaborate welcomes he’s received during his travels abroad during his tenure in office, but his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom has been designed with the explicit intent of dazzling the visiting U.S president.

The state visit invitation was first extended to the 45th president just after he assumed the presidency in 2017 but is only now coming to fruition more than two years later. He previously visited the U.K. last year, taking tea with the queen at Windsor Castle at the time, but that was during a less ceremonial working visit.

President Trump is only the third U.S. president to be honored with a state visit hosted by the queen. President George W. Bush had such a visit in 2003, as was President Obama in 2011.

Day 1

On Monday morning, President Trump and the first lady touched down in London and will be received by the queen, Prince Charles, and Charles’ wife, Camilla, later that day with an elaborate welcome at Buckingham Palace.

President Trump will join Prince Charles for a formal inspection of the Guard of Honor in the palace garden before heading inside for a private lunch hosted by the queen in the president’s honor. Prince Harry will also attend the lunch, according to Buckingham Palace.

But while the president is expected to meet Prince Harry, he is not expected to meet his wife, Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex is not expected to attend at any of the state visit events, according to the palace, because she remains on maternity leave from her official duties as a member of the royal family following the recent birth of her son Archie.

Meghan’s excusable absence from the state visit ceremonies avoids the potential for an awkward encounter, given that both Trump and Meghan have been publicly critical of one another.

Prior to marrying into the royal family, Markle called Trump a “misogynist” during the 2016 campaign and suggested she'd be inclined to live in Canada if he were elected president. Trump recently responded to her past criticism, saying “I didn’t know that she was nasty” in an interview with the British outlet The Sun.

In addition to lunch at the palace, the queen is expected to show the first couple an exhibition of items in the Royal collection that are of historical significance to the United States. Prince Andrew will then act as tour guide for the president and first lady for a visit to Westminster Abbey. There, the president will lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

Later that afternoon, the president and first lady will be received for tea by Prince Charles and Camilla at their official residence at Clarence House. The private welcome at the prince’s home is seen as a particularly significant moment in the trip, given that the prince is next in line to the thrown behind his 93-year old mother.

To cap off the majestic day, the palace will pull out its finest china for a lavish state banquet at Buckingham palace in the president and first lady’s honor.

“It’s huge preparations,” says Royal commentator Robert Jobson, “making sure that absolutely everything is tip-top, from the champagne that is used to even little details, what exactly each guest requires … to make sure it’s the perfect evening.”

The queen herself will play a directing role in making sure the night is executed to the highest possible standards.

“The Queen, before the day of the banquet, will be going around and making sure that everything is the way she wants it, that’s the way they’ll be operation, and it will be a perfect example of British hospitality,” Jobson said.

