Trump asserts privilege over census documents as Democrats set contempt vote originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

President Donald Trump asserted executive privilege over materials related to the House Oversight Committee's census investigation as the committee said it would move forward with a planned Wednesday vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress.

The privilege assertion marks the latest escalation in the battle between the Trump Administration and House Democrats investigating Ross' move to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, which Democrats claim was intended to intimidate immigrants and minorities, and depress the party's representation across the country.

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings has accused both the DOJ and Commerce Department of stonewalling his investigation by withholding documents and preventing witnesses requested by the committee from testifying on the issue.

Following the committee's receipt of the privilege claim letter Wednesday, Cummings said he would postpone the contempt vote until Wednesday afternoon so members could read through it.

“For months, the Trump Administration has claimed that the decision to add the citizenship question was made at the Department level rather than at the White House,” Cummings said. “But now the president is asserting executive privilege over all of these documents. This begs the question—what is being hidden?” he said in opening remarks.

Cummings said the committee has obtained evidence that shows Ross was pushing staff to add the citizenship question months before the department made the request, and that he was doing so at the urging of the White House.

“We also now have evidence that President Trump’s advisers began discussing the citizenship question long before he took office,” Cummings said. “After the inauguration, President Trump discussed the idea with his top White House aides, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, who in turn pressed it with Secretary Ross.”

(MORE: Supreme Court alerted to 'new evidence' on Census citizenship question)

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd argued in a letter Tuesday that the department has sought to engage in good faith with Cummings and handed over thousands of documents relevant to its investigation. Boyd accused the committee of refusing to engage with the department over a "limited subset" of the requested documents that might be privileged information.

"The Committee has failed to abide by the constitutionally mandated accommodation process by declining to negotiate over the scope of the subpoenaed materials or to recognize legitimate executive branch interest, as well as by its premature decision to schedule a contempt vote," Boyd said in the letter.

Boyd also addressed criticism from the committee on the DOJ blocking testimony from John Gore, principal deputy assistant attorney general for the civil rights division. The department contends that Barr had only instructed Gore not to testify after the committee declined the department's request to have counsel accompany him in his transcribed interview.

PHOTO: House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings and Rep. Jim Jordan wait for votes on whether to find Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress on Capitol Hill, June 12, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters) More

Reacting to the privilege letter in the committee hearing Wednesday, Cummings said it was part of a broader effort by the Trump Administration to dodge oversight from the legislative branch.

(MORE: House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings threatens to withhold salaries of Interior, Commerce officials)

"[The Justice Department] has made very clear that they will not produce the key documents that we have identified as priorities," Cummings said. "This does not appear to be an effort to engage in good faith negotiations or accommodations, instead it appears to be another example of the administration's blanket defiance of Congress' constitutionally mandated responsibilities."

The contempt vote comes just days after Barr reached a separate agreement with House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler regarding his request for underlying documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Story continues